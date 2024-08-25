All In was really good as expected, was there live. A few musings:



- There was a massive flood of people heading out of their seats when Jericho's match/concert started.

- Danielson vs Swerve was like a religious experience towards the end, the vibes were incredible.

- The crowd were really quiet for the tag match and Baker/Mone. Feel for the girls as they put in a really good effort, but the crowd was just done after Ospreay and needed time to recover. People just weren't interested in the Bucks/Acclaimed/FTR, there was zero heat for it.

- MJF and Ospreay was incredible, brilliant work from both and even Garcia turning up didn't really take anything from the match.

- Smart move putting the women's title match on second. I'm so happy they stuck the landing on that feud, and it had the correct finish. Mariah hopefully pushes on from this but I dunno how she'll do without Toni to play off.

- PAC getting a Wembley moment after missing out last year was great, delighted for him.

- The Casino gauntlet was a hell of a ride. I picked the absolute best time to watch the McGuinness documentary on YouTube (literally saw it for the first time last week), so him coming out hit me HARD. ZSJ was a nice surprise too, and the bait and switch with Luchasaurus was a little hammy but a fun wrinkle.

- Hayter is BACK. And it was clever booking to have her make her return earlier in the show, so it wasn't expected if Baker was getting two vs one'd.



Agree that it wasn't the same as last year. Felt more like a seminal event a year ago, whereas this time it just felt like a big PPV. Still flew by, and the two biggest matches (Ospreay and Danielson) delivered in spades.