Spoiler

I thought it was a good event, not great. The Casino Battle Royale is a fantastic concept, and Christian has been doing stellar work, but I am a little underwhelmed with how he won it.



Most matches fell the tiniest bit short of what I thought they could do, but Ospreay/MJF was a good 4 and a half star match and Danielson/Swerve was the full five for me. Every time I think there might be someone more well rounded than Danielson, he blows me away.



With AEW it is all about landing the follow up, but it is a place moving in the right direction and I feel I may have been wrong about the announcements; it is the right call to do it the way they are doing it and I hope to be there next year.



I wonder if a fair bit of AEW's initial fanbase just wanted WWE to get better, and now it has AEW is slowly and surely finding out what it needs to do afterwards. A good event with possibilities is better than a great one that ties everything up right now. They should be very pleased with their work over the last couple of weeks.