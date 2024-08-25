I am waiting on baited breath for the Forbidden Door venue announcement and ticket sale date.
I assume based on the timing it will have to be an Arena (as the footy season is on so Craven Cottage is out, unless Tony specifically asks for the ground not to be used that weekend), and given the rumours of Oasis playing Wembley, and that possibly being the scheduling conflict, Wembley Arena may be off.
So that likely leaves O2 Arena and Earls Court. Unless they do something a bit more left field like Wimbledon Center Court or a fucking cricket ground (or be ballsy and do another Stadium in Twickenham but I doubt it)
Even with this All In it sold like 30,000 on pre-sale so I imagine an arena show would sell out pretty damn fast
Edit: not Earls Court it got demolished 😅