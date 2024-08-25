« previous next »
Quote from: bird_lfc on August 25, 2024, 02:01:56 pm
I went All In last year but skipped it this year. Are we expecting a few more empty seats as the hype doesnt seem as big?

Maybe a bit but they still sold the majority of tickets. They have a different set up with less seats available (it's 58,000 I think, last I heard 53,000 had sold)

Forbidden Door announced for August Bank Holiday weekend next year. Reason for not doing All In is apparently scheduling - which given the rumours and the Times article today, I think is Oasis are playing Wembley the same day
Also announced for Grand Slam in a stadium in Brisbane Australia, in February
If I was there I would be marking the fuck out right now  ;D

Scousers rule the world
Casino Battle Royal might be the best stipulation invented in fucking years. It's so good, especially when you have one THAT eventful

Also this tweet   ;D (spoilers of course) https://x.com/FatsFalafel/status/1827776773783798075?t=vTKqOwl6iZYkKjjqgTiApQ&s=19
I found All In really underwhelming compared to last year. Not sure if it was the lower numbers, a couple of poor matches (Perry v Allin especially), the rubbish atmosphere for the most part (see Mone v Baker - poor them coming on after MJF v Ospreay) or because I'm still recovering from COVID, but really enjoyed last year much much more.
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:34:51 am
I found All In really underwhelming compared to last year. Not sure if it was the lower numbers, a couple of poor matches (Perry v Allin especially), the rubbish atmosphere for the most part (see Mone v Baker - poor them coming on after MJF v Ospreay) or because I'm still recovering from COVID, but really enjoyed last year much much more.

Where you there if I may ask? I wasn't because of our match but curious to hear from people there.

I honestly thought it was fantastic. I think outside of Mone/Baker (which frankly I applaud Mone for getting any match out by herself as Baker wasn't interested, and has been shit anyway so nice her injury) and Jericho/Hook it was a really great show (even Perry/Allin I thought was very effective as a squash and then a 5 star post match with Sting). And the main event was something special, a genuine top level match and story.
Yeah, I was there and it felt different.

Will be interesting to watch it back to see if my opinion changes.

Difficult to see screens from the way lights were hitting them, so difficult to 'watch' matches as easy as it was last year (that may be to do with location in the stadium though).

I think it's helpful they are doing a likely smaller show next year, think every couple of years might work there, rather than every year.
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 12:01:22 pm
Yeah, I was there and it felt different.

Will be interesting to watch it back to see if my opinion changes.

Difficult to see screens from the way lights were hitting them, so difficult to 'watch' matches as easy as it was last year (that may be to do with location in the stadium though).

Ah nice, I did hear there were some issues with screens in the arena, which would have been me fucked last year as where I was I couldn't see anything beyond the screens.

Would be interested to see how you think on TV (it's on ITV 4 on Thursday night) because for me I thought it was really really strong
I think if you can't see the matches (without craning your neck) and there's a poor atmosphere (which there was for long spells - the quite bits were dead, the good bits were loud), then the experience of being there diminishes regardless of how good the matches are.
I am waiting on baited breath for the Forbidden Door venue announcement and ticket sale date.

I assume based on the timing it will have to be an Arena (as the footy season is on so Craven Cottage is out, unless Tony specifically asks for the ground not to be used that weekend), and given the rumours of Oasis playing Wembley, and that possibly being the scheduling conflict, Wembley Arena may be off.

So that likely leaves O2 Arena and Earls Court. Unless they do something a bit more left field like Wimbledon Center Court or a fucking cricket ground (or be ballsy and do another Stadium in Twickenham but I doubt it)

Even with this All In it sold like 30,000 on pre-sale so I imagine an arena show would sell out pretty damn fast

Edit: not Earls Court it got demolished 😅
I didn't go this weekend but the mate I went with last year did. I didn't get much sense out of him immediately post-show (the respective missuses were with us last year so we behaved a bit with the beers but he was off the leash yesterday) but I'll see what he made of the atmosphere when we catch up later.

I thought overall it was great, some obvious already-mentioned matches were a step down and they should really have found a way to put a multi-woman match on the preshow rather than a 16 man then 10 man tag.

It astounds me a bit they can wheel out so many top guys who had little else going on into the Casino Gauntlet, and even throw someone like ZSJ in there fresh from a G1 win. I like the concept, the countdowns make it feel like a Rumble (always my favourite PPV as a kid) but because they can leave the ring whenever they want you don't get 5-6 guys obviously just resting in a corner waiting for their spot.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm
I am waiting on baited breath for the Forbidden Door venue announcement and ticket sale date.

I assume based on the timing it will have to be an Arena (as the footy season is on so Craven Cottage is out, unless Tony specifically asks for the ground not to be used that weekend), and given the rumours of Oasis playing Wembley, and that possibly being the scheduling conflict, Wembley Arena may be off.

So that likely leaves O2 Arena and Earls Court. Unless they do something a bit more left field like Wimbledon Center Court or a fucking cricket ground (or be ballsy and do another Stadium in Twickenham but I doubt it)

Even with this All In it sold like 30,000 on pre-sale so I imagine an arena show would sell out pretty damn fast

Edit: not Earls Court it got demolished 😅

It would be good to know what area, so can look at hotels to book in advance too. If Oasis are also in town that night, the earlier for cheaper, the better.
Spoiler
I thought it was a good event, not great. The Casino Battle Royale is a fantastic concept, and Christian has been doing stellar work, but I am a little underwhelmed with how he won it.

Most matches fell the tiniest bit short of what I thought they could do, but Ospreay/MJF was a good 4 and a half star match and Danielson/Swerve was the full five for me. Every time I think there might be someone more well rounded than Danielson, he blows me away.

With AEW it is all about landing the follow up, but it is a place moving in the right direction and I feel I may have been wrong about the announcements; it is the right call to do it the way they are doing it and I hope to be there next year.

I wonder if a fair bit of AEW's initial fanbase just wanted WWE to get better, and now it has AEW is slowly and surely finding out what it needs to do afterwards. A good event with possibilities is better than a great one that ties everything up right now. They should be very pleased with their work over the last couple of weeks.
Sad news

Sid eudy aka Sid justice, psycho Sid has passed away
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
Sad news

Sid eudy aka Sid justice, psycho Sid has passed away

Aw RIP. He was a scary dude in his prime.
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 12:01:22 pm
Yeah, I was there and it felt different.

Will be interesting to watch it back to see if my opinion changes.

Difficult to see screens from the way lights were hitting them, so difficult to 'watch' matches as easy as it was last year (that may be to do with location in the stadium though).

I think it's helpful they are doing a likely smaller show next year, think every couple of years might work there, rather than every year.

We had the same issue with the light seemed to be shining in your eyes making it difficult to see the screens.

Spoiler
Don't think the event really took off until the Gauntlet match with the Royal Rumble style count down keeping it interesting.  The finish was odd, people were confused and laughing as it seemed like a botch.
The Darby Allen Jack Perry match was odd again, with Darby getting no offense  was expecting some mad spots from him but practically nothing. Then huge pop for Sting, incredible moment.
Osprey MJF match was off the hook amazing and so was Swerve Danielson. Had a great time and totally chuffed to see my idol Sting in the flesh.

The only thing I know about him personally is that Sunny said he had a micropenis, which makes his first gimmick being "Lord Humoungus" in 80s Memphis Wrestling a classic rib.

I looked up the leg break, "WCW executive John Laurinaitis allegedly felt that Eudy needed to broaden his arsenal of wrestling moves and suggested that he try an aerial maneuver..."
"The fracture was too graphic for many television stations to re-air, although it was shown on the following Nitro."

God damn pal thats some classic dubya see dubya.

RIP
Been indifferent to AEW since the Punk stuff and not really watched but put all In on and my word, from start to finish, all I want from wrestling right there. Excellent throughout. Marked for Nigel McGuiness even tho I only know him by reputation. Main event was quality with some big pops to be had throughout
I was at All In as well yesterday. We sat in the middle tier and moved about 10 sections across and 10 rows further down to get a better view for the second half, which helped a lot during the 1v1s as it meant we could actually see who was who.

Bryan Danielson is the GOAT, his body of work over the last 20+ years is second to none.

AEW running a second stadium show next year in Brisbane is some insane growth.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
I was at All In as well yesterday. We sat in the middle tier and moved about 10 sections across and 10 rows further down to get a better view for the second half, which helped a lot during the 1v1s as it meant we could actually see who was who.

Bryan Danielson is the GOAT, his body of work over the last 20+ years is second to none.

AEW running a second stadium show next year in Brisbane is some insane growth.

Jealous. I won't make the same mistake of not going again.
RIP Sid, 2 Wrestlemania main events most notably with Hulk Hogan.
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
Sad news

Sid eudy aka Sid justice, psycho Sid has passed away

Ah damn  :'(
Quote from: bobadicious on Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm
Aw RIP. He was a scary dude in his prime.
yep. He really was perfect for the psycho character

He looked like he would rip your head off any second he felt like it.

Main evented wrestlemania against Hogan and taker

Won the title off Bret and Shawn

Nice
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm
Been indifferent to AEW since the Punk stuff and not really watched but put all In on and my word, from start to finish, all I want from wrestling right there. Excellent throughout. Marked for Nigel McGuiness even tho I only know him by reputation. Main event was quality with some big pops to be had throughout

Their weekly stuff really isnt great at the moment but they certainly know how to put on a big PPV

Watched most of it back and enjoyed it. The roster is pretty stacked currently and although Ricochet is a nice addition , I hope they reign it in now and focus on developing what they have
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm
Their weekly stuff really isnt great at the moment but they certainly know how to put on a big PPV

Watched most of it back and enjoyed it. The roster is pretty stacked currently and although Ricochet is a nice addition , I hope they reign it in now and focus on developing what they have

The weekly stuff is still fucking top quality in terms of the wrestling, and most of the stories. But I hate the Jericho and Young Bucks stuff story wise.
RIP Sid Vicious. Underrated big man.

How is he not in the Hall of Fame?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:14:38 am
RIP Sid Vicious. Underrated big man.

How is he not in the Hall of Fame?

Vince was allegedly not a fan. He'd been tweeting as recently as last month asking to be inducted before it's too late
