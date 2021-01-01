« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9480 on: Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 02:01:56 pm
I went All In last year but skipped it this year. Are we expecting a few more empty seats as the hype doesnt seem as big?

Maybe a bit but they still sold the majority of tickets. They have a different set up with less seats available (it's 58,000 I think, last I heard 53,000 had sold)

Forbidden Door announced for August Bank Holiday weekend next year. Reason for not doing All In is apparently scheduling - which given the rumours and the Times article today, I think is Oasis are playing Wembley the same day
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9481 on: Yesterday at 05:32:45 pm »
Also announced for Grand Slam in a stadium in Brisbane Australia, in February
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9482 on: Yesterday at 07:27:42 pm »
If I was there I would be marking the fuck out right now  ;D

Scousers rule the world
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9483 on: Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9484 on: Yesterday at 08:13:26 pm »
Casino Battle Royal might be the best stipulation invented in fucking years. It's so good, especially when you have one THAT eventful

Also this tweet   ;D (spoilers of course) https://x.com/FatsFalafel/status/1827776773783798075?t=vTKqOwl6iZYkKjjqgTiApQ&s=19
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 11:34:51 am »
I found All In really underwhelming compared to last year. Not sure if it was the lower numbers, a couple of poor matches (Perry v Allin especially), the rubbish atmosphere for the most part (see Mone v Baker - poor them coming on after MJF v Ospreay) or because I'm still recovering from COVID, but really enjoyed last year much much more.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:34:51 am
I found All In really underwhelming compared to last year. Not sure if it was the lower numbers, a couple of poor matches (Perry v Allin especially), the rubbish atmosphere for the most part (see Mone v Baker - poor them coming on after MJF v Ospreay) or because I'm still recovering from COVID, but really enjoyed last year much much more.

Where you there if I may ask? I wasn't because of our match but curious to hear from people there.

I honestly thought it was fantastic. I think outside of Mone/Baker (which frankly I applaud Mone for getting any match out by herself as Baker wasn't interested, and has been shit anyway so nice her injury) and Jericho/Hook it was a really great show (even Perry/Allin I thought was very effective as a squash and then a 5 star post match with Sting). And the main event was something special, a genuine top level match and story.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 12:01:22 pm »
Yeah, I was there and it felt different.

Will be interesting to watch it back to see if my opinion changes.

Difficult to see screens from the way lights were hitting them, so difficult to 'watch' matches as easy as it was last year (that may be to do with location in the stadium though).

I think it's helpful they are doing a likely smaller show next year, think every couple of years might work there, rather than every year.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 12:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:01:22 pm
Yeah, I was there and it felt different.

Will be interesting to watch it back to see if my opinion changes.

Difficult to see screens from the way lights were hitting them, so difficult to 'watch' matches as easy as it was last year (that may be to do with location in the stadium though).

Ah nice, I did hear there were some issues with screens in the arena, which would have been me fucked last year as where I was I couldn't see anything beyond the screens.

Would be interested to see how you think on TV (it's on ITV 4 on Thursday night) because for me I thought it was really really strong
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
I think if you can't see the matches (without craning your neck) and there's a poor atmosphere (which there was for long spells - the quite bits were dead, the good bits were loud), then the experience of being there diminishes regardless of how good the matches are.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9490 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
I am waiting on baited breath for the Forbidden Door venue announcement and ticket sale date.

I assume based on the timing it will have to be an Arena (as the footy season is on so Craven Cottage is out, unless Tony specifically asks for the ground not to be used that weekend), and given the rumours of Oasis playing Wembley, and that possibly being the scheduling conflict, Wembley Arena may be off.

So that likely leaves O2 Arena and Earls Court. Unless they do something a bit more left field like Wimbledon Center Court or a fucking cricket ground (or be ballsy and do another Stadium in Twickenham but I doubt it)

Even with this All In it sold like 30,000 on pre-sale so I imagine an arena show would sell out pretty damn fast

Edit: not Earls Court it got demolished 😅
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9491 on: Today at 02:55:45 pm »
I didn't go this weekend but the mate I went with last year did. I didn't get much sense out of him immediately post-show (the respective missuses were with us last year so we behaved a bit with the beers but he was off the leash yesterday) but I'll see what he made of the atmosphere when we catch up later.

I thought overall it was great, some obvious already-mentioned matches were a step down and they should really have found a way to put a multi-woman match on the preshow rather than a 16 man then 10 man tag.

It astounds me a bit they can wheel out so many top guys who had little else going on into the Casino Gauntlet, and even throw someone like ZSJ in there fresh from a G1 win. I like the concept, the countdowns make it feel like a Rumble (always my favourite PPV as a kid) but because they can leave the ring whenever they want you don't get 5-6 guys obviously just resting in a corner waiting for their spot.
