Having Roman Reigns come out and not pander to the crowd or say a word was a good idea.



His presentation and the way he carries himself is just levels above anyone right now.



100 per cent. His onslaught against Solo is what he needs, because they don't have to change anything much.And Roman needs a lot of production as a main eventer. WWE have always seen him as the generational guy. But he doesn't know the tricks of working as a face that Hogan did, he isn't an all round natural like Austin was, he doesn't have Rock's charisma or mic skills, he is not going to survive bad booking in a way Cena did. They don't want him to be what HBK and Hart were and they don't see him as the mainstay heel Triple H was.Roman has to be presented a certain way, he has to wrestle a certain way, he has to give promos a certain way and he has to be put in the correct situations.So far, so good.