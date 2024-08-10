« previous next »
gerrardisgod:
Y2J debut was 25 years ago, man that makes feel old. Remember being ridiculously hyped for it, despite not really knowing much (if anything) about him.

Genuinely can't believe that was 25 years ago. I loved him in WCW and he ended up debuting in WWF on my birthday. I'm old :(
Just watching Dynamite. JR not looking or sounding well.
gerrardisgod:
Y2J debut was 25 years ago, man that makes feel old. Remember being ridiculously hyped for it, despite not really knowing much (if anything) about him.

Hell of a build and a great promo exchange between him and The Rock.
Having Roman Reigns come out and not pander to the crowd or say a word was a good idea.

His presentation and the way he carries himself is just levels above anyone right now.
Barefoot Doctor:
Worth saying that Dom Mysterio is an unreal character. So, so over. And hes half decent in the ring too.

The key thing is if the fans boo or cheer, they care. Which keeps Dom relevant.

gerrardisgod:
Y2J debut was 25 years ago, man that makes feel old. Remember being ridiculously hyped for it, despite not really knowing much (if anything) about him.

Was an iconic moment, used to love watching Raw on a Friday night and thinking anything could happen and it generally did.

Come across this earlier, which was a decent watch. WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js3i00v7xgQ
amir87:
Having Roman Reigns come out and not pander to the crowd or say a word was a good idea.

His presentation and the way he carries himself is just levels above anyone right now.

100 per cent. His onslaught against Solo is what he needs, because they don't have to change anything much.

And Roman needs a lot of production as a main eventer. WWE have always seen him as the generational guy. But he doesn't know the tricks of working as a face that Hogan did, he isn't an all round natural like Austin was, he doesn't have Rock's charisma or mic skills, he is not going to survive bad booking in a way Cena did. They don't want him to be what HBK and Hart were and they don't see him as the mainstay heel Triple H was.

Roman has to be presented a certain way, he has to wrestle a certain way, he has to give promos a certain way and he has to be put in the correct situations.

So far, so good.
I think it helps that hes already a part timer. Will be easier to keep him fresh and stop the fans tiring of him.
AEW skipping their PPV event in Wembley next year, rumours are SummerSlam next year at Wembley.  :D
Samie:
AEW skipping their PPV event in Wembley next year, rumours are SummerSlam next year at Wembley.  :D

All In 2025 will be in Arlington Texas in July, at the Texas Rangers stadium.
