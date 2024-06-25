« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 02:59:32 am
The Liv Morgan/Dominick Mysterio story is REALLY not sitting right with me, and tonight really topped off for me why.

Dom got inplied nude photos he shared with other men without Liv's consent.....which is exactly what Vince is alleged to have done.

This whole story feels just off. Like they are belittling the story or joking about it
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 05:35:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 25, 2024, 02:59:32 am
The Liv Morgan/Dominick Mysterio story is REALLY not sitting right with me, and tonight really topped off for me why.

Dom got inplied nude photos he shared with other men without Liv's consent.....which is exactly what Vince is alleged to have done.

This whole story feels just off. Like they are belittling the story or joking about it

Yeah, it really is rank.

It started off well, but it has gone in to some proper dodgy territory.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 05:45:57 pm
The Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy segment was incredible.
RJH

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 07:23:00 pm
Quote from: amir87 on June 23, 2024, 10:32:26 pm
A bit ambitious if any plans are made around The Rock still being in a condition to go in the years ahead.

Given his age, part time status, and the fact that he is only ever going to wrestle at certain PPVs (Wrestlemania, maybe Summerslam), it does seem a big risk with not much wiggle room if the plan starts coming off the rails.

Plus, at the rate they're adding members, by the time the Bloodline storyline concludes there'll be so many of them that the match will have to be done in a Royal Rumble/Battle Royale format.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 08:35:57 pm
Sika Anoa'i of the Wild Samoans, and Roman Reigns dad, has passed away
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 09:04:41 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 25, 2024, 05:45:57 pm
The Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy segment was incredible.

Two thumbs up from me.
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 26, 2024, 06:49:14 am
Quote from: RJH on June 25, 2024, 07:23:00 pm
Given his age, part time status, and the fact that he is only ever going to wrestle at certain PPVs (Wrestlemania, maybe Summerslam), it does seem a big risk with not much wiggle room if the plan starts coming off the rails.

Plus, at the rate they're adding members, by the time the Bloodline storyline concludes there'll be so many of them that the match will have to be done in a Royal Rumble/Battle Royale format.

Be interesting to see who will get the biggest push out of the new Bloodline (including Solo in this). My money is on Jacob Fatu, seems to have that monster heel aura about him. Could easily see him being a threat to Roman down the line. His moonsault is an absolute beauty too.
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 26, 2024, 12:19:58 pm
Quote from: damomad on June 26, 2024, 06:49:14 am
Be interesting to see who will get the biggest push out of the new Bloodline (including Solo in this). My money is on Jacob Fatu, seems to have that monster heel aura about him. Could easily see him being a threat to Roman down the line. His moonsault is an absolute beauty too.



Reminds me a lot of his uncle Umaga in that respect, albeit far more agile and a bit smaller.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 04:37:11 pm
Romans definitely coming back as a face to avenge Herman and take on the new Bloodline.
Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 09:08:23 pm
Roman's going to get a monstrous pop when he finally returns to confront Solo.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 09:24:33 pm
So when do we think hes coming back?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 09:50:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on June 29, 2024, 09:24:33 pm
So when do we think hes coming back?

Id guess Summerslam following the mooted Cody/Solo match.

Although suppose you could do it sooner at MitB (Bloodline v Cody, KO, Orton).

Think it depends on whether Roman is wrestling at Summerslam or just appearing. You think theyd want him on the card.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 10:13:48 pm
Think youd want him having the match at Summerslam with Solo and then the old and new bloodline fued at Survivor Series. So yeah making an appearance at the end of MITB
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 10:23:48 pm
Id be really invested in it, if it didnt involve the Usos as singles competitors. Just not having either of them, theyll probably stick the MiTB on Jey too. Sami defending the IC there? Hell probably drop at either MiTB or SS to get him involved for War Games.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 10:27:56 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 29, 2024, 10:23:48 pm
Id be really invested in it, if it didnt involve the Usos as singles competitors. Just not having either of them, theyll probably stick the MiTB on Jey too. Sami defending the IC there? Hell probably drop at either MiTB or SS to get him involved for War Games.

Samis defending against Bron at MitB. Should really be a case of Bron decimating him and taking the belt.

Jey does look likeliest to win the briefcase (its him, LA Knight, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable and one more). Id have Gable win it, hes been great, but hard to see past Jey. Although just clocked that Drew is the likely last addition, either him or Ilja or Sheamus. Hed be a good shout for the briefcase, be very deserving given his recent run.

If they want Roman to wrestle at Summerslam, and theyre committed to Solo/Cody, then maybe could have Roman against Jacob Fatu who has been set up for big things.
stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 29, 2024, 10:52:29 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 29, 2024, 04:37:11 pm
Romans definitely coming back as a face to avenge Herman and take on the new Bloodline.

To be honest, I think that would be way too quickly and it seems quickly is not how WWE are doing things these days (at least in the Bloodline storyline). Roman will probably be back soon, but I don't really see him avenging Heyman. That just wouldn't make sense in my view. The guy is his advisor, while the others are his family. He'll still get a massive pop when he comes back, but I would imagine he'll rather try and take charge of the BL again and things going downhill from there. They have loads of options for that, be that Solo trying to become Tribal Chief, Jacob Fatu feeling that he's the one (they've presented him as this crazy monster so far, so it's easy to see him trying to take charge) or something completely different. A lot of it depends on if and how they plan to include the Rock in all this as well and what they'll be doing with Heyman and the Usos. Then you have others involved as well like Cody, KO and Randy Orton and there probably are still some members of the Samoan family they've not yet signed.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 30, 2024, 06:26:02 am
Quote from: stoa on June 29, 2024, 10:52:29 pm
To be honest, I think that would be way too quickly and it seems quickly is not how WWE are doing things these days (at least in the Bloodline storyline). Roman will probably be back soon, but I don't really see him avenging Heyman. That just wouldn't make sense in my view. The guy is his advisor, while the others are his family. He'll still get a massive pop when he comes back, but I would imagine he'll rather try and take charge of the BL again and things going downhill from there. They have loads of options for that, be that Solo trying to become Tribal Chief, Jacob Fatu feeling that he's the one (they've presented him as this crazy monster so far, so it's easy to see him trying to take charge) or something completely different. A lot of it depends on if and how they plan to include the Rock in all this as well and what they'll be doing with Heyman and the Usos. Then you have others involved as well like Cody, KO and Randy Orton and there probably are still some members of the Samoan family they've not yet signed.


New bloodline + The Rock + Orton (you all know he's gonna turn) against Roman + the Usos + Cody and KO
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 30, 2024, 10:13:47 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 30, 2024, 06:26:02 am
New bloodline + The Rock + Orton (you all know he's gonna turn) against Roman + the Usos + Cody and KO



Sami probably in there with the faces too.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 30, 2024, 11:30:57 am
It should just be New Bloodline vs Original Bloodline.

Roman, Solo, Jimmy, Jey and Sami against Rock, Jacob Fatu, the Tongas and Hikuleo who has supposedly signed.

Solos obviously been positioned as the big bad but hes 100% getting thrown aside when Rock returns to take over.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 1, 2024, 11:31:21 am
I might be one of the few that would prefer to keep Sami out of it. He's not actually a part of the family tree or lineage. I know whilst he was with the group he was the highlight in terms of entertainment, but I think the dynamics have moved away from that.

Excited for that Roman return and the pop he's going to get. (Imagine saying that 5 years ago!)

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 1, 2024, 12:53:31 pm
Forbidden Door was very very good, despite having a lot of matches it flew by, with only Moxley/Naito being bad (Naito is looking like 22/23 Fabinho in terms of steep drop off due to age and wear and tear)

Swerve vs Ospreay was fucking great - it had a good build and a fantastic match. These are two guys you build a company around; Ospreay is incredible, Swerve is great but more than anything he carries himself like a real champ and main eventer these days. He is breaking the curse of the usual poor first world title run (and frankly the curse of the modern black wrestlers bad title run).

Britt being back is good - I can take or leave her as a wrestler but she's always really over so her vs Mercedes is a good direction.

I want the Elite to stop being funny. Okada should look down on his competitors, Jack Perry should be fucking angry, Young Bucks can be smarmy dickheads but leave it for the ring not as much the promo
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 3, 2024, 05:52:15 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July  1, 2024, 12:53:31 pm
Forbidden Door was very very good, despite having a lot of matches it flew by, with only Moxley/Naito being bad (Naito is looking like 22/23 Fabinho in terms of steep drop off due to age and wear and tear)

Swerve vs Ospreay was fucking great - it had a good build and a fantastic match. These are two guys you build a company around; Ospreay is incredible, Swerve is great but more than anything he carries himself like a real champ and main eventer these days. He is breaking the curse of the usual poor first world title run (and frankly the curse of the modern black wrestlers bad title run).

Britt being back is good - I can take or leave her as a wrestler but she's always really over so her vs Mercedes is a good direction.

I want the Elite to stop being funny. Okada should look down on his competitors, Jack Perry should be fucking angry, Young Bucks can be smarmy dickheads but leave it for the ring not as much the promo

to be honest, I thought the Jericho match was poor and it's kind of sad how much rebuilding MJF will need. Mox tried with Naito but, you're right.

Ospreay and Swerve were excellent, both up there with the very best working today. Swerve did not indulge Ospreay's occasional weaknesses and he more than kept up his end of the bargain. Excited to see Hangman enter that mix.
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 4, 2024, 01:00:24 am
WWE have trademarked WCW PPV names SuperBrawl and Fall Brawl. So one of them is coming back.  :D
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 4, 2024, 09:58:24 am
Wrestlemania XL: Behind the Curtain on YouTube. It's a good watch.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 6, 2024, 01:17:27 pm
Dynamite was fucking great this week. Fucking great.

Good to see MJF fully fledged heel again

MITB tonight which actually completely snuck up on me. The six man will probably be great and the ladder matches run the gauntlet from great to mediocre to bad so will see on that
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 10:38:57 am

John Cena announces retirement from WWE wrestling
World Wrestling Entertainment great who has also carved out an acting career says he will stop in 2025 after farewell tour

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/article/2024/jul/07/john-cena-announces-retirement-from-wwe-wrestling
ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 12:19:25 pm
he was basically retired already

Surprised the Graun covering it
Tonyh8su

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 01:26:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on July  4, 2024, 09:58:24 am
Wrestlemania XL: Behind the Curtain on YouTube. It's a good watch.

Cheers for that, I'm a lapsed fan but tuned back in for Mania this year briefly as it gripped me so was cool to see. YouTube didn't make it easy to watch though there was an ad every less than five minutes. Insufferable.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 04:49:37 pm
Some insane bumps at the MITB PPV last night. I thought Tanga Loa was crippled after that suicide dive had him hit the announce table skull first
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 10:47:38 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on July  7, 2024, 04:49:37 pm
Some insane bumps at the MITB PPV last night. I thought Tanga Loa was crippled after that suicide dive had him hit the announce table skull first

How he botched the low blow, I think that's only down to concussion to mess it up that badly
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 10:59:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  7, 2024, 10:38:57 am
John Cena announces retirement from WWE wrestling
World Wrestling Entertainment great who has also carved out an acting career says he will stop in 2025 after farewell tour

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/article/2024/jul/07/john-cena-announces-retirement-from-wwe-wrestling

Wonder what program they have for him and who he puts over in his final match
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  7, 2024, 10:38:57 am
John Cena announces retirement from WWE wrestling
World Wrestling Entertainment great who has also carved out an acting career says he will stop in 2025 after farewell tour

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/article/2024/jul/07/john-cena-announces-retirement-from-wwe-wrestling

Hes really going for it. Planning on doing 30-40 shows between January and December so its not that far off a full time run. Hope they give him a couple of meaty feuds and matches. Id guess hell end up winning one of the main titles so he can beat Flairs record.
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2024, 11:02:49 pm
Really hope they give us Styles/Cena at least one more time, given the persistent rumours on Styles maybe looking to finish up soon, could even have a double retirement match.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
July 7, 2
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  7, 2024, 11:02:49 pm
Really hope they give us Styles/Cena at least one more time, given the persistent rumours on Styles maybe looking to finish up soon, could even have a double retirement match.

Theyll likely do another go on Punk/Cena too.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9354 on: July 7, 2024, 11:17:24 pm »
Yeah, expect that, Rollins, Owens and Orton. Orton at WM would be the obvious guess, especially if he turns on Rhodes before Cena returns. Make the save, get a run with Orton and a respectful title shot off Cody.

Just keep him away from The Rock, if he wins it.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9355 on: Yesterday at 03:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  7, 2024, 11:00:40 pm
Hes really going for it. Planning on doing 30-40 shows between January and December so its not that far off a full time run. Hope they give him a couple of meaty feuds and matches. Id guess hell end up winning one of the main titles so he can beat Flairs record.

He's never won the intercontinental title I think. Maybe they'll make sure he wins that so he has a grand slam
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9356 on: Yesterday at 07:33:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  7, 2024, 11:17:24 pm
Yeah, expect that, Rollins, Owens and Orton. Orton at WM would be the obvious guess, especially if he turns on Rhodes before Cena returns. Make the save, get a run with Orton and a respectful title shot off Cody.

Just keep him away from The Rock, if he wins it.

Orton is the obvious choice to retire Cena, storyline writes itself. However, there is a perfect opportunity to send a new star into the stratosphere, Bron Breakker. A passing of the torch going into the Netflix era.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9357 on: Today at 07:15:49 am »
Glad Cena is retiring. Watching him work around a very light match because of his other commitments isn't the look for a guy who really has more in the ring than he is given credit for.

The Hangman Adam Page backstage promo was fire. He is scintillating. I rate him very highly indeed. Nobody else in the wider elite is capable of that promo i reckon.

Swerve and Page have unearthly chemistry as well.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9358 on: Today at 10:40:56 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on July  7, 2024, 01:26:35 pm
Cheers for that, I'm a lapsed fan but tuned back in for Mania this year briefly as it gripped me so was cool to see. YouTube didn't make it easy to watch though there was an ad every less than five minutes. Insufferable.
uBlock Origin should stop YouTube adverts.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9359 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:40:56 am
uBlock Origin should stop YouTube adverts.

Ah thanks, mate. I watched it through my TV on the YouTube app.
