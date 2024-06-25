Id be really invested in it, if it didnt involve the Usos as singles competitors. Just not having either of them, theyll probably stick the MiTB on Jey too. Sami defending the IC there? Hell probably drop at either MiTB or SS to get him involved for War Games.
Samis defending against Bron at MitB. Should really be a case of Bron decimating him and taking the belt.
Jey does look likeliest to win the briefcase (its him, LA Knight, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable and one more). Id have Gable win it, hes been great, but hard to see past Jey. Although just clocked that Drew is the likely last addition, either him or Ilja or Sheamus. Hed be a good shout for the briefcase, be very deserving given his recent run.
If they want Roman to wrestle at Summerslam, and theyre committed to Solo/Cody, then maybe could have Roman against Jacob Fatu who has been set up for big things.