Romans definitely coming back as a face to avenge Herman and take on the new Bloodline.



To be honest, I think that would be way too quickly and it seems quickly is not how WWE are doing things these days (at least in the Bloodline storyline). Roman will probably be back soon, but I don't really see him avenging Heyman. That just wouldn't make sense in my view. The guy is his advisor, while the others are his family. He'll still get a massive pop when he comes back, but I would imagine he'll rather try and take charge of the BL again and things going downhill from there. They have loads of options for that, be that Solo trying to become Tribal Chief, Jacob Fatu feeling that he's the one (they've presented him as this crazy monster so far, so it's easy to see him trying to take charge) or something completely different. A lot of it depends on if and how they plan to include the Rock in all this as well and what they'll be doing with Heyman and the Usos. Then you have others involved as well like Cody, KO and Randy Orton and there probably are still some members of the Samoan family they've not yet signed.