Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 02:59:32 am
The Liv Morgan/Dominick Mysterio story is REALLY not sitting right with me, and tonight really topped off for me why.

Dom got inplied nude photos he shared with other men without Liv's consent.....which is exactly what Vince is alleged to have done.

This whole story feels just off. Like they are belittling the story or joking about it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 05:35:54 pm
Yeah, it really is rank.

It started off well, but it has gone in to some proper dodgy territory.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 05:45:57 pm
The Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy segment was incredible.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 07:23:00 pm
Given his age, part time status, and the fact that he is only ever going to wrestle at certain PPVs (Wrestlemania, maybe Summerslam), it does seem a big risk with not much wiggle room if the plan starts coming off the rails.

Plus, at the rate they're adding members, by the time the Bloodline storyline concludes there'll be so many of them that the match will have to be done in a Royal Rumble/Battle Royale format.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 08:35:57 pm
Sika Anoa'i of the Wild Samoans, and Roman Reigns dad, has passed away
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 25, 2024, 09:04:41 pm
Two thumbs up from me.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 26, 2024, 06:49:14 am
Be interesting to see who will get the biggest push out of the new Bloodline (including Solo in this). My money is on Jacob Fatu, seems to have that monster heel aura about him. Could easily see him being a threat to Roman down the line. His moonsault is an absolute beauty too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
June 26, 2024, 12:19:58 pm
Be interesting to see who will get the biggest push out of the new Bloodline (including Solo in this). My money is on Jacob Fatu, seems to have that monster heel aura about him. Could easily see him being a threat to Roman down the line. His moonsault is an absolute beauty too.



Reminds me a lot of his uncle Umaga in that respect, albeit far more agile and a bit smaller.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 04:37:11 pm
Romans definitely coming back as a face to avenge Herman and take on the new Bloodline.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:08:23 pm
Roman's going to get a monstrous pop when he finally returns to confront Solo.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:24:33 pm
So when do we think hes coming back?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:50:45 pm
Id guess Summerslam following the mooted Cody/Solo match.

Although suppose you could do it sooner at MitB (Bloodline v Cody, KO, Orton).

Think it depends on whether Roman is wrestling at Summerslam or just appearing. You think theyd want him on the card.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:13:48 pm
Think youd want him having the match at Summerslam with Solo and then the old and new bloodline fued at Survivor Series. So yeah making an appearance at the end of MITB
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:23:48 pm
Id be really invested in it, if it didnt involve the Usos as singles competitors. Just not having either of them, theyll probably stick the MiTB on Jey too. Sami defending the IC there? Hell probably drop at either MiTB or SS to get him involved for War Games.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:27:56 pm
Samis defending against Bron at MitB. Should really be a case of Bron decimating him and taking the belt.

Jey does look likeliest to win the briefcase (its him, LA Knight, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable and one more). Id have Gable win it, hes been great, but hard to see past Jey.

If they want Roman to wrestle at Summerslam, and theyre committed to Solo/Cody, then maybe could have Roman against Jacob Fatu who has been set up for big things.
