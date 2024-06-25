A bit ambitious if any plans are made around The Rock still being in a condition to go in the years ahead.



Given his age, part time status, and the fact that he is only ever going to wrestle at certain PPVs (Wrestlemania, maybe Summerslam), it does seem a big risk with not much wiggle room if the plan starts coming off the rails.Plus, at the rate they're adding members, by the time the Bloodline storyline concludes there'll be so many of them that the match will have to be done in a Royal Rumble/Battle Royale format.