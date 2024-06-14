If Priest hasn't fucked his leg too badly, everything comes out of it well.



I felt, at the time, Mcintyre should have beaten Roman in Wales. I was wrong, but they didn't follow up with him as well as they could have done...to say the least.



Now, Priest looks like a warrior for grinding out that match. Gunther looms but Priest could well already be made.



Punk is being used exactly right.



And Mcintyre could go paranoid heel or firebrand babyface. He looks like an absolute killer.



But, it's all follow up.



The leg was apparently selling, but if they really want to dare you have a chance to tell a good story with this and turn Preist face (although I also think it can only go so far because Preist isn't the best guy on the roster)If you have him going in to matches for the title hurt but fighting on, and progressively getting more and more hurt, but fighting on. Then he comes to Gunther who, being a ring technician, rips him apart, piece by piece, targeting his hurt points. But Preist fights on and never gives up/never submits, despite how outclassed and tortured he is.Have Gunther win by ref stoppage or KO when Priest cannot fight on but never gave up. Gunther looks a monster but also Priest looks a warrior for never giving up despite how badly "injured" he is.With Drew it is all follow up, but I do worry that despite him screwing him over, fans still loved Punk. It may be harder for Drew with that. And also, does he beat him? I think he probably should but also it's Punk in likely his first proper match, you don't want to beat him too much. But if Drew loses he looks like even more of a loser