Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9280 on: June 14, 2024, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 14, 2024, 11:33:57 am
Tama is alright I think. Tanga needs a lot of supervision these days. Hikuleo, from his AEW appearance and the little I have seen of him, might be a good Diesel type. Perhaps.

I wouldn't say this to any of them face to face on the offchance Haku is listening in.

I have seen Haku these days, I am pretty certain he could still crush my head like a can of coke
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9281 on: June 14, 2024, 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: stoa on June 14, 2024, 09:42:54 am
dailymotion is good for this and for the Dark Side of the Ring stuff. Just search for "Who killed WCW" and it should come up. No idea, about the second part, but I found the first one there and you can also find basically every Dark Side of the Ring episode there.

Thanks!
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9282 on: June 15, 2024, 10:04:02 pm »
Absolutely fair fucks to Priest for finishing that, could be a bad one.
Offline amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9283 on: June 15, 2024, 11:18:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 15, 2024, 10:04:02 pm
Absolutely fair fucks to Priest for finishing that, could be a bad one.

What happened?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9284 on: June 15, 2024, 11:20:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on June 15, 2024, 11:18:17 pm
What happened?

Got his leg caught in the rope and was hanging upsidedown with his leg caught. Done real damage
Offline amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9285 on: June 15, 2024, 11:22:48 pm »
Damn sounds bad. Still shocked they had Drew losing tonight.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9286 on: June 15, 2024, 11:36:33 pm »
They kind of signposted it by announcing the KoTR winner would have a title shot at SS. And then having Gunther win, let Priest hold it until the inevitable.

Plus it does the absolute right thing, in keeping Punk away from the title (Id probably never put it on him) and gives him a decent feud with Drew. Hopefully followed by a similar sustained one with Rollins.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9287 on: June 16, 2024, 02:28:05 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 15, 2024, 11:36:33 pm
They kind of signposted it by announcing the KoTR winner would have a title shot at SS. And then having Gunther win, let Priest hold it until the inevitable.

Plus it does the absolute right thing, in keeping Punk away from the title (Id probably never put it on him) and gives him a decent feud with Drew. Hopefully followed by a similar sustained one with Rollins.

Only potential hiccup now is if Priest has fucked his leg up
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9288 on: June 16, 2024, 11:12:37 am »
If Priest hasn't fucked his leg too badly, everything comes out of it well.

I felt, at the time, Mcintyre should have beaten Roman in Wales. I was wrong, but they didn't follow up with him as well as they could have done...to say the least.

Now, Priest looks like a warrior for grinding out that match. Gunther looms but Priest could well already be made.

Punk is being used exactly right.

And Mcintyre could go paranoid heel or firebrand babyface. He looks like an absolute killer.

But, it's all follow up.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 am »
Konosuke Takeshita is in G1 climax. I would probably be advocating for him to go deep into the tournament too (semi-finals after the league).

Also with the qualifiers system, this is going to be the first G1 in a long time without either ishii and/or Yoshi-Hashi (I can actually see Callum Newman winning the qualifiers so both miss out), and with a maximum of only one out of Tanahashi, Yano, or Taichi (I expect Taichi to get it but could also be TJP)

It's actually quite an exciting and honestly unpredictable set of qualifiers and an unpredictable G1 too.

If it is me I am giving the win to either Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, or Shingo Takagi.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 16, 2024, 11:12:37 am
If Priest hasn't fucked his leg too badly, everything comes out of it well.

I felt, at the time, Mcintyre should have beaten Roman in Wales. I was wrong, but they didn't follow up with him as well as they could have done...to say the least.

Now, Priest looks like a warrior for grinding out that match. Gunther looms but Priest could well already be made.

Punk is being used exactly right.

And Mcintyre could go paranoid heel or firebrand babyface. He looks like an absolute killer.

But, it's all follow up.

The leg was apparently selling, but if they really want to dare you have a chance to tell a good story with this and turn Preist face (although I also think it can only go so far because Preist isn't the best guy on the roster)

If you have him going in to matches for the title hurt but fighting on, and progressively getting more and more hurt, but fighting on. Then he comes to Gunther who, being a ring technician, rips him apart, piece by piece, targeting his hurt points. But Preist fights on and never gives up/never submits, despite how outclassed and tortured he is.

Have Gunther win by ref stoppage or KO when Priest cannot fight on but never gave up. Gunther looks a monster but also Priest looks a warrior for never giving up despite how badly "injured" he is.

With Drew it is all follow up, but I do worry that despite him screwing him over, fans still loved Punk. It may be harder for Drew with that. And also, does he beat him? I think he probably should but also it's Punk in likely his first proper match, you don't want to beat him too much. But if Drew loses he looks like even more of a loser
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9291 on: Today at 07:00:54 am »
Well the intro to the Wyatt stable was brilliantly shot. Have my doubts over how itll go, but apparently the idea is they wont be doing supernatural stuff which will help a lot.
