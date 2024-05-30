I was watching Marigold live this morning and the Rossy/WWE connection grows stronger. Iyo Sky makes her debut in the new promotion and a return to the Joshi scene to take on top star Utami Hayashishita.Iyo was Utami's inspiration for getting into wrestling and joined Stardom just 2 weeks after Iyo first left for NXT, so this is a fight with a lot of personal stakes. The icon and the star she inspired, also both former leaders of the top Stardom faction Queen's Quest. This is ending in a draw isn't it.On the same show WWE-bound Giulia takes on ex-NXT Sareee. Somehow I ended up watching like all of Marigold as its gone on, its been convenient for me to watch their live shows as they're on in the early mornings.