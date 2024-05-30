What do you do with a talent like Andrade? At NXT level, with Zelina, he was top notch, but he's not a talent at the very top level and isn't catching on like one...at least not yet.



Someone like Claudio, I can see, but not seeing it with Andrade.



Thing is when he really wants to go he can fucking go. His biggest problem is he has times he can't be arsed, and also he has this edge to him where by he will be a bit of a dickhead if things don't go his way.It's traditionally an old style Lucha thing. But some people do it to a cool and OK level (like RUSH who is just super stiff and sometimes no sells results which just ends up making him look great. I fucking love RUSH)