Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 29, 2024, 02:00:19 pm
If it was me booking it I would have an undefeated Ospreay vs an undefeated Okada to merge the belts. Both belts are not necessary, both big new stars who can claim to be best in the world, both putting an undefeated streak on the line. That's the match.

I liked this idea, but it just got noped out of the park.
Quote from: Riquende on May 30, 2024, 10:18:11 am
I liked this idea, but it just got noped out of the park.

Yup it certainly did hahahaha

An odd one, although I guess it makes sense that Ospreay would want to challenge for the title,  given who he has beat and what he has done. Will be interested to see how they do it at Forbidden Door
I also have to say, I really like the Casino Gauntlet as a match type, and I think it is a great tool for deciding no1 contenders.
It feels like it might have been Copeland vs Strickland if he hadn't had injured himself
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 30, 2024, 11:07:36 am
I also have to say, I really like the Casino Gauntlet as a match type, and I think it is a great tool for deciding no1 contenders.

I really like it as well. I think, like the Royal Rumble, it works best with a story already in place for the winner, but it's a fun watch regardless.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on May 30, 2024, 05:37:22 pm
I really like it as well. I think, like the Royal Rumble, it works best with a story already in place for the winner, but it's a fun watch regardless.

I feel it is one perhaps they can make into their rumble, at Double or Nothing. Maybe, the match winning conditions makes that a little hard (as it is just first to win wins) but they could possibly make it a big and unique thing on the Gambling based PPV as the Casino Gauntlet
In some potential big developments the Grant vs WWE civil case has been paused at the request of the Department of Justice for a non public investigation.

This may be going beyond a civil matter
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 30, 2024, 01:34:18 pm
It feels like it might have been Copeland vs Strickland if he hadn't had injured himself

Lots of feud and storylines getting binned cause AEW wrestlers can't stop taking unnecessary risks for little pay off  ::)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 30, 2024, 05:39:00 pm
I feel it is one perhaps they can make into their rumble, at Double or Nothing. Maybe, the match winning conditions makes that a little hard (as it is just first to win wins) but they could possibly make it a big and unique thing on the Gambling based PPV as the Casino Gauntlet

The problem with AEW is the central control of Tony Khan and, therefore, a lot of wrestlers having little to no filter. I can't see them building on it properly whilst this is the case.

The best rumbles usually have a central story (Flair, He who.mustnt be named, the 2001 one was excellent, the rise of Mcintyre) with lots of little bits along the way chiming in. I don't think Khan has the message discipline with such a great concept.

A bad rumble is still entertaining but a great rumble...that's gold
I was at Progress earlier this week for the Super Strong Style 16. Literally one wrestler had a storyline across the weekend and lo and behold they were the one to win it.

It is so important to give all your talent some motivations and have them feel like moving parts. A couple of Rumbles lately have had the first 10-15 entrants be jobbers and that really ruins it.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 31, 2024, 09:37:44 am
I was at Progress earlier this week for the Super Strong Style 16. Literally one wrestler had a storyline across the weekend and lo and behold they were the one to win it.

It is so important to give all your talent some motivations and have them feel like moving parts. A couple of Rumbles lately have had the first 10-15 entrants be jobbers and that really ruins it.

You're 100% right there. One of the things that Rumbles need to do well is develop at least 3 compelling winners and work around them. The more the better.

Another thing they've overused is someone entering early and being there at the end. They should knock that on the head for a few years I reckon.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  2, 2024, 11:20:20 pm
https://x.com/AndradeElIdolo/status/1797361198914224587?t=fmQYTlqIaLRbmreY194XFA&s=19

https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/1797390585328013699?t=addGJfaVCwcb7Hp6sm0V5Q&s=19

Seems related I think

Andrade maybe not seeing the grass is greener for him

What do you do with a talent like Andrade? At NXT level, with Zelina, he was top notch, but he's not a talent at the very top level and isn't catching on like one...at least not yet.

Someone like Claudio, I can see, but not seeing it with Andrade.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June  4, 2024, 11:35:53 am
What do you do with a talent like Andrade? At NXT level, with Zelina, he was top notch, but he's not a talent at the very top level and isn't catching on like one...at least not yet.

Someone like Claudio, I can see, but not seeing it with Andrade.

Thing is when he really wants to go he can fucking go. His biggest problem is he has times he can't be arsed, and also he has this edge to him where by he will be a bit of a dickhead if things don't go his way.

It's traditionally an old style Lucha thing. But some people do it to a cool and OK level (like RUSH who is just super stiff and sometimes no sells results which just ends up making him look great. I fucking love RUSH)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  4, 2024, 01:31:23 pm
Thing is when he really wants to go he can fucking go. His biggest problem is he has times he can't be arsed, and also he has this edge to him where by he will be a bit of a dickhead if things don't go his way.

It's traditionally an old style Lucha thing. But some people do it to a cool and OK level (like RUSH who is just super stiff and sometimes no sells results which just ends up making him look great. I fucking love RUSH)

You see, I was gonna use RUSH as an example of how not to do it. I remember his match with Jack Perry and he no sold everything, lost by a fluke roll up off a distraction and then just levelled him after the match.

I was like, "you've just made the title challenger look like a dope", and it soured me on him significantly.

He does look awesome though, I must admit.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June  4, 2024, 01:47:48 pm
You see, I was gonna use RUSH as an example of how not to do it. I remember his match with Jack Perry and he no sold everything, lost by a fluke roll up off a distraction and then just levelled him after the match.

I was like, "you've just made the title challenger look like a dope", and it soured me on him significantly.

He does look awesome though, I must admit.

To be fair, intentionally or not that did play in to his heel turn, how the meek young Jungle Boy was getting bullied and bashed, made him become more hardened

Also I just love that whenever you watch RUSH you get the impression that he actually hates the dude he is fighting. I fucking love that
If you want to feel old with an anniversary of the day

27 years ago today Michael Cole debuted behind the commentary desk at WWE
https://x.com/Cory_Hays407/status/1799151396912079190?s=19

Any tourists wearing this around Glasgow may be in for a bad suprise
Ricochet will be in AEW soon enough then?
He should go to TNA for a year and NJPW Strong. Work on the promos in TNA where there's less pressure and then see where that gets him.

You bet AEW want to get Ricochet/Ospreay matches going viral again though.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on June  9, 2024, 12:52:44 pm
He should go to TNA for a year and NJPW Strong. Work on the promos in TNA where there's less pressure and then see where that gets him.

You bet AEW want to get Ricochet/Ospreay matches going viral again though.

Does New Japan Strong even exist anymore?

Also with most of the talk coming out of TNA I would be astounded if they last the year as well - they have been bleeding executive staff and their numbers are abysmal this year
Ah apparently the format changed. I just meant NJPW USA based shows. He had a great rep and legacy with New Japan but I don't think he should go back to the constant global traveling as a Jr. They're crying out for established stars at the top of the card, get him in at the main event!
That's going to go down well in Glasgow. :D
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  9, 2024, 12:59:20 pm
Does New Japan Strong even exist anymore?

Also with most of the talk coming out of TNA I would be astounded if they last the year as well - they have been bleeding executive staff and their numbers are abysmal this year

Firmly believe I will be dead in the cold ground before TNA folds. Even James Milner is looking at it and thinking, "they've been going a long time"
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 10, 2024, 12:31:02 pm
Firmly believe I will be dead in the cold ground before TNA folds. Even James Milner is looking at it and thinking, "they've been going a long time"

Maybe but they have reached the latter days WCW point of being booked by a business accountant. It is legit looking very ominous at the moment

Not even Vince Russo bad at the moment just dull and bad
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 10, 2024, 02:30:11 pm
Maybe but they have reached the latter days WCW point of being booked by a business accountant. It is legit looking very ominous at the moment

Not even Vince Russo bad at the moment just dull and bad

They've certainly seen better days. Would love to see more of TNA and WWE, could work really well for both parties there.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 10, 2024, 03:07:44 pm
They've certainly seen better days. Would love to see more of TNA and WWE, could work really well for both parties there.

Their 2006-2009 run was so good. I dare say even AEW hasnt reached that kind of run yet..
So Ricochet has been murdered by Bron Breakker to be written off TV, great cool, that's the last of him in WWE for a while

Hikuleo is coming in to add to the blood line. He is.....a bit bambi on ice, but not a completely ruined body like Tanga Loa. Not the best but he seems tall (but by NJPW standards so who knows - then again he is billed as 6'8 so yeah just actually very tall) and can with the right restrictions maybe be a good giant for be slayed.
That Ricochet fall onto the concrete looked painful as fuck.
Quote from: amir87 on June 11, 2024, 10:15:24 am
That Ricochet fall onto the concrete looked painful as fuck.
Some folks think he was wearing a pad or something for that spot, but I'm not going to break down the film or anything to prove or disprove that allegation
Either way just find it crazy he took that bump considering he's leaving.
Do we think WWE should have done more with him?  I recognize that he was pretty entertaining as just a wrestler, but can't definitively say that I wish he was pushed more than he was.  It wasn't like he was a total jobber or anything.  Not sure he ever developed a personality or an interesting character, although of course you could say that this was WWE's fault. 
I think he's a great example of someone who doesn't have the promo skills to really elevate himself to the next level. In the ring he's really entertaining but he can't create a buzz for any of his matches as he lacks charisma outside of the ring.

Makes sense for all parties that he moves on.
I was watching Marigold live this morning and the Rossy/WWE connection grows stronger. Iyo Sky makes her debut in the new promotion and a return to the Joshi scene to take on top star Utami Hayashishita.



Iyo was Utami's inspiration for getting into wrestling and joined Stardom just 2 weeks after Iyo first left for NXT, so this is a fight with a lot of personal stakes. The icon and the star she inspired, also both former leaders of the top Stardom faction Queen's Quest. This is ending in a draw isn't it.

On the same show WWE-bound Giulia takes on ex-NXT Sareee. Somehow I ended up watching like all of Marigold as its gone on, its been convenient for me to watch their live shows as they're on in the early mornings.
https://x.com/DarkSideOfRing/status/1800570327573090367

Bret Hart looks back at some of his fondest memories during his time in WCW

Part 2 of Who Killed WCW? premieres tonight at 10pm on @vicetv
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 11, 2024, 10:07:41 am
So Ricochet has been murdered by Bron Breakker to be written off TV, great cool, that's the last of him in WWE for a while

Hikuleo is coming in to add to the blood line. He is.....a bit bambi on ice, but not a completely ruined body like Tanga Loa. Not the best but he seems tall (but by NJPW standards so who knows - then again he is billed as 6'8 so yeah just actually very tall) and can with the right restrictions maybe be a good giant for be slayed.

The Solo Bloodline (I presume with The Rock heading it up) are not as good individual wrestlers as the presumed Roman bloodline of him and the Usos; maybe Sami Zayn added in, maybe Jacob Fatu.

Maybe they make up for it by being more vicious? I dunno.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 12:24:58 pm
The Solo Bloodline (I presume with The Rock heading it up) are not as good individual wrestlers as the presumed Roman bloodline of him and the Usos; maybe Sami Zayn added in, maybe Jacob Fatu.

Maybe they make up for it by being more vicious? I dunno.

From what I am guessing Jacob is coming, but not until after this summer as near enough every PPV is in a foreign country, and as a felon I don't think he can get a Visa to these places.

Jacob adds a lot, but Tama Tonga Tanga Loa, and Hikuleo (who apparently is going to be called Talla Tonga in light of recent trademarks - Talla because, you know, he is Tall)  take away a lot.
