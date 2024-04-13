A huge step up after they got rid of Kevin Dunn. WWE really firing on all cylinders now.



Forgetting the production stuff, reckon it might be one of the coolest entrances they've ever done. Hometown hero entering through the front door of the arena, through the fans in the arena then into the crowd, Canadian flag drapped on his back.Sami Zayn is an absolute star. Arguably WWE's MVP over the last few years. Was a brilliant cowardly heel, and put on probably the best comedy match in Mania history with Johnny Knoxville (it's genuinely good), then into the Bloodline stuff which he elevated to a new level. Huge moment at last year's Rumble with the turn on Roman and then the tag title win at Mania, followed by dethroning the longest reigning IC champion of all time this year.