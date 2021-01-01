Apparently it was really cold in Philly
Really? I wish Michael Cole had let us know
Women's title match was alright.
The 6 pack match was good fun. Suprised that was R-Truth's first WM win. I know he's never been one of the Top Guys, but he has been around a long time.
I was a bit underwhelmed by the Usos match. The jokes about it being a match of just kicks weren't much of an exagerration!
And I wasn't really sold on the intensity/emotional aspect.
Main Event was good overall, but as others have said you could easily have taken 10 minutes off it - don't think it needed to start quite so slowly (especially when they just stared each other down in the ring for what was close to two minutes).
Haven't watched the women's tag and IC matches yet, decided to skip ahead to the Main Event and circle back afterwards.