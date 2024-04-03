It was completely unnecessary and 100% a reference to the Punk interview. Punk never had a go at the AEW roster (excl the usual suspects) or the wrestling. I think one of his lines was they don't care about making money, it's about putting on good matches. Who can argue with that? I'm hoping that's a line drawn under the BS now either way.

"If you're more happy with some goof saying that you had a five-star match, and the building is a quarter full, we're not in the same business."I thought the interview was a masterpiece of small put downs. Saying AEW will be around as long as Tony wants to put money in. Talking witheringly about unnamed wrestlers who want to show up, wrestle one match, shoot some vignettes and stay at home for a month. Saying MJF is a top talent but maybe the environment isn't ideal, and that he was at his best until he started leaning into what the fans wanted. Stating in a matter of fact way that there were levels in wrestling, and what it takes to sell out an arcade bar show is very different to working TV.It was calculated to get AEW talent to react in the run up to Wrestlemania and predictably, they walked right into it. The fact Copeland gave his promo into a mic that kept feeding back while mispronouncing Will Ospreay's name was almost the coup de grace.