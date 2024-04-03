« previous next »
April 3, 2024, 05:29:59 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April  3, 2024, 03:08:46 pm
And, as has been pointed out, I know I shouldn't listen because some of his views are shocking.

I get that too, I just love the rants. Always have done since the early Youtube days when RF would upload his shoot interviews which were legendary. I put him in the same category as Paul Heyman, legendary wrestling personality, amazing promo but not someone I would trust or agree with all perspectives on. Certainly if Last wasn't on the podcast, I don't think Cornette would still be on the air with some of his takes.

There's a large amount of time spent separating the art from the artist in wrestling.
April 4, 2024, 10:48:45 am


I really thought Sue was about to eat a Superkick here...

Good Dynamite overall, can't really go wrong with Ospreay & Danielson matches on the card but this one is the sort of stupid fun wrestling match I really enjoy.
April 4, 2024, 10:52:53 am
Quote from: Riquende on April  4, 2024, 10:48:45 am


I really thought Sue was about to eat a Superkick here...

Good Dynamite overall, can't really go wrong with Ospreay & Danielson matches on the card but this one is the sort of stupid fun wrestling match I really enjoy.

People are having an absolute normal one on Twitter about the Copeland promo and the Billy Gunn match (which tbf shouldn't have gone that way). Most people ignoring the fact that you had some really good matches and a great finishing promo I felt.

There isn't anyone as critical of AEW as the fucking crazy AEW fans, bordering on requesting a public apology over that Gunn/White match
April 4, 2024, 11:07:21 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  4, 2024, 10:52:53 am
Most people ignoring the fact that you had some really good matches and a great finishing promo I felt.

Yeah, that last one was great too. They're really giving Swerve the chances to look great ahead of a presumed win, and he's taking them. I thought his victorious rematch would be later on in the year but no reason not to pull the trigger now, I don't have a problem with Joe as a monster heel champ but any extended reign would just be for the sake of giving other Faces placeholder title shots ahead of Swerve.

One (minor) criticism I have from this week:

2024 AEW: "Wins and losses matter again as the rankings are back"
Mercedes Moné: "I've just got here and have had no matches but I've booked myself a TBS title shot for Double or Nothing"

What was the issue people have with the Edge promo (even as someone who hasn't watched WWE for 24 years I refuse to call him anything else)?
April 4, 2024, 11:22:58 am
Quote from: Riquende on April  4, 2024, 11:07:21 am
What was the issue people have with the Edge promo (even as someone who hasn't watched WWE for 24 years I refuse to call him anything else)?
Think it was just that it was meant to be a riposte of the CM Punk interview recently.  It seemed fine to be honest, I'd be more pissy at the way one of the Bucks came down the aisle going "Yo, Scapegoat, I love your work..." which felt kind of small-time to me, but then again that's right in the Bucks' wheelhouse to be honest.
April 4, 2024, 11:57:45 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on April  4, 2024, 11:22:58 am
Think it was just that it was meant to be a riposte of the CM Punk interview recently.  It seemed fine to be honest, I'd be more pissy at the way one of the Bucks came down the aisle going "Yo, Scapegoat, I love your work..." which felt kind of small-time to me, but then again that's right in the Bucks' wheelhouse to be honest.

Thought it was a good promo on another good Dynamite. But I didn't think it was needed. TNA made the mistake of doing too many promos like this and I hope AEW doesn't go down that route.
April 4, 2024, 12:48:13 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April  4, 2024, 11:57:45 am
Thought it was a good promo on another good Dynamite. But I didn't think it was needed. TNA made the mistake of doing too many promos like this and I hope AEW doesn't go down that route.

It was completely unnecessary and 100% a reference to the Punk interview. Punk never had a go at the AEW roster (excl the usual suspects) or the wrestling. I think one of his lines was they don't care about making money, it's about putting on good matches. Who can argue with that? I'm hoping that's a line drawn under the BS now either way.

Should of just had Ospreay/Hobbs open the show.
April 4, 2024, 02:58:52 pm
Dax cut a promo on CM Punk after collision too (off camera)

Either Tony is gone hard and holding that gun charge over Cash's head, or Punk has fell out with another mate
April 4, 2024, 08:45:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  4, 2024, 02:58:52 pm
Dax cut a promo on CM Punk after collision too (off camera)

Either Tony is gone hard and holding that gun charge over Cash's head, or Punk has fell out with another mate

If he has fallen out with FTR then it's happened in 3 days because he said they were his friends during the live interview.

Hope it is the last promo like this for a while, on camera or off.
April 4, 2024, 10:19:31 pm
Bloodsport is on
Great stiff fun

triller Tv trial letting me watch free

so weird havin no ropes
April 4, 2024, 11:23:28 pm
Quote from: damomad on April  4, 2024, 12:48:13 pm
It was completely unnecessary and 100% a reference to the Punk interview. Punk never had a go at the AEW roster (excl the usual suspects) or the wrestling. I think one of his lines was they don't care about making money, it's about putting on good matches. Who can argue with that? I'm hoping that's a line drawn under the BS now either way.
"If you're more happy with some goof saying that you had a five-star match, and the building is a quarter full, we're not in the same business."

I thought the interview was a masterpiece of small put downs. Saying AEW will be around as long as Tony wants to put money in. Talking witheringly about unnamed wrestlers who want to show up, wrestle one match, shoot some vignettes and stay at home for a month. Saying MJF is a top talent but maybe the environment isn't ideal, and that he was at his best until he started leaning into what the fans wanted. Stating in a matter of fact way that there were levels in wrestling, and what it takes to sell out an arcade bar show is very different to working TV.

It was calculated to get AEW talent to react in the run up to Wrestlemania and predictably, they walked right into it. The fact Copeland gave his promo into a mic that kept feeding back while mispronouncing Will Ospreay's name was almost the coup de grace.
Yesterday at 08:12:32 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  4, 2024, 11:23:28 pm
It was calculated to get AEW talent to react in the run up to Wrestlemania and predictably, they walked right into it.

Punk has a habit of doing the I really dont want to talk about it but then spending the next 30mins to an hour articulating his clearly thought out reasoning, complete with as many zingers as possible. Hes definitely a hypocrite in that sense.

Im intrigued about his return, Id imagine Drew will be champion heading into Glasgow and will get a heroes reaction. Punk would be a perfect fit for that, he can work heel for the evening.
Yesterday at 12:37:11 pm
yet another place on the Internet obsessed with Punk chat :D

GCW has impressed me. Might watch a bit more
Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April  4, 2024, 08:45:03 pm
If he has fallen out with FTR then it's happened in 3 days because he said they were his friends during the live interview.

Hope it is the last promo like this for a while, on camera or off.

Dax had said it wasn't about Punk now.
Yesterday at 08:22:33 pm
Talksport seem to be using WWE themes in their shows after breaks - was Batista's theme last night after the match, and Roman Reigns tonight just now
Today at 07:43:40 am
Mania weekend has arrived. I know they make too much money these days to ever consider changing but its a real shame its not a 1 night show, could have been an all timer.

As it is there are at least 3 brilliant matches on each show, with some that would be decent TV main events and then the rest just likely spot fests to get everyone a pay slip.

On night 1: Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch, Gunther vs Sami Zayn and the main even Tag (from a storyline perspective) look like the potential show stealers. The Usos will be motivated to put on something special but I find it difficult to buy into family matches and they aint no Hart brothers.
