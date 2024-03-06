I felt that was a really great Dynamite with a few minor hiccups
Swerve being a true blue Babyface I think is perfect, AEW needs proper top Babyfaces, and Swerve is really good at that. Him not dropping Joe is a great direction, Joe continues to be awesome. I wasn't a huge fan of Swerve being pushed out of his original date for a title match, but he should win it at Dynasty so that's cool, and I have no issues with Joe having more defenses.
I liked Hook/Cage as a garbage hardcore match, worked well and I think HOOK fighting through the pain of tacks to get the submission is a great finish. Really don't like Jericho sinking his claws in though.
Okada and the Bucks was something I was initially unsure on, but after thinking on it just a little bit it is actually perfect. They aren't portraying him as the Bucks friend, this is their superstar big money signing, he's THE GUY to these dickhead EVP's. I think cocky rich heel Okada is great, and especially good rather than him being a standard Babyface doing the known NJPW hits, he can be AEW's own man in this role.
Further to this it works so well with him going after Eddie - a beloved and established star, a working class hero, against a man who is in story a big money signing, a guy who makes money rain. Someone had the suggestion that he has to do a pre-recorded where he gets asked why he joined AEW and he just starts counting wads of money as a response.
Having these heel Young Bucks as his mouthpiece also really works while he is learning English, he has a promo outlet. Also of course it leads him directly on a collision course with Omega, who got so thoroughly dismissed by the Bucks (after trying to fight through his guts exploding).
This Twitter promo is a really good example of the dynamic I want this to develop as https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1765619103849476172?s=19
Kris/Riho was awesome, a really really great women's match. I feel that they are going to need more of this and establish more people with Mercedes coming, people should be lining up to fight her.
Darby and White I thought was a great segment which really set a good tone for both of them, and heats up that match next week
On of course Ospreay/Fletcher was fucking awesome. Ospreay is someone they have to cherish, get him wrestling every week he can against anyone he is fucking amazing. Still want to see how the relationship with Callis crumbles because Ospreay has to be your other top Babyface with Swerve, has to be.
A side note, but one thing I greatly appreciate now with AEW is building early. We have a number of big matches set for the next 2 weeks (Darby/White, Joe/Wardlow, Copeland/Christian in Toronto), and further to that, for the next PPV we already have a great idea that it will have Swerve/Joe, Okada/Kingston, Ospreay/Danielson. Already that's an insane card, and we have about a month an a half to build it even further.
So yeah a really good show for future direction, and an amazing few matches to finish