Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8680 on: February 21, 2024, 02:59:34 pm
Yeah can't really argue with that, he's turned that belt into the workhorse title.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8681 on: February 21, 2024, 04:14:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 21, 2024, 02:32:50 pm
Someone just threw up a stat for Orange Cassidy but over his two International Title reigns (a combined 459 days) he has defended the title 42 times - on average a title defence every 11 days.

Not only that but near enough every defence has been excellent and really raised the profile of the title

Orange Cassidy may be the most underrated worker in the world right now, even though it is accepted he is great - for consistency, talent, and pure hard work, he is legit one of the best in the world right now

He's probably not your main event man in the medium term, but he's a guy you stick in to that mid card and can go. Those are actually quite rare these days because his consistency is insane.

A guy like Gunther, he's probably an example of someone who has made a mid card title his ticket to the main event (I think he might legit be the best package in wrestling atm) but Cassidy is offering a little more of what AEW need, and that's a consistent presence in the mid card.

I don't want to see him trading canadian destroyers again, but, by and large, his matches have been a fair cut above. I do think that people recognise that though, AEW hardcore fans especially.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8682 on: February 21, 2024, 04:20:25 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 21, 2024, 04:14:41 pm
He's probably not your main event man in the medium term, but he's a guy you stick in to that mid card and can go. Those are actually quite rare these days because his consistency is insane.

A guy like Gunther, he's probably an example of someone who has made a mid card title his ticket to the main event (I think he might legit be the best package in wrestling atm) but Cassidy is offering a little more of what AEW need, and that's a consistent presence in the mid card.

I don't want to see him trading canadian destroyers again, but, by and large, his matches have been a fair cut above. I do think that people recognise that though, AEW hardcore fans especially.

Agreed. I wouldn't mind him having a short top title run, I think he is good for the big Babyface title win followed by the crushing heel defeat a month or 2 later.

But he is absolutely your workhorse. Your guy who you can depend on to pull something out when you got a gap

He is your modern day Arn Anderson or Ricky Steamboat in terms of being your steady but brilliant workhorse
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8683 on: February 21, 2024, 04:29:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 21, 2024, 04:20:25 pm
Agreed. I wouldn't mind him having a short top title run, I think he is good for the big Babyface title win followed by the crushing heel defeat a month or 2 later.

But he is absolutely your workhorse. Your guy who you can depend on to pull something out when you got a gap

He is your modern day Arn Anderson or Ricky Steamboat in terms of being your steady but brilliant workhorse

to be honest, I think there is a bit of difference between Arn Anderson and Ricky Steamboat. Arn was a great tag guy, great singles enforcer, but he's probably not gonna grasp the title.

Steamboat is a level above that. You can see him with the world title (he did win it) but he's, as you described there, a short term champion when used best. I think Cassidy's level is above Anderson, I don't think he's reaching Steamboat, but he might. And that's exciting.

I think only one performer in AEW and maybe even WWE is on Steamboat's level across their career, and that's Bryan Danielson. There are a few knocking around there but I genuinely think Steamboat is in elite conversations in-ring.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8684 on: February 21, 2024, 05:30:24 pm
Don't forget Cassidy was in that triple threat match with Pac for the main title when Omega was champion, and not only was it excellent all round but as the Face he was the obligatory whisker away from winning before shenanigans ensued.

And in the near-3 years since he's only proved himself further. I wouldn't be pining for long or multiple OC reigns, but if you're going to pinball the title around a little bit more than usual then he's in the conversation to have his name on the list.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8685 on: February 21, 2024, 06:33:46 pm
Sounds like AEW are getting staging which is a better fit for smaller arenas.

A good thing I say, if you can't fill out massive stadiums get small intimate ones. The return show to Daily Place was great AND a great crowd cause it was full and hot.

The guy who did touring left and the new guys dates are starting from March, hopefully a sign of recognizing mistakes from 2023. Booking wise they very much have, so hopefully they are in promoting and touring too.

If you aren't going to focus on touring you may as well stick to Daily's place all shows other than PPV's and special shows (like Grand Slam)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8686 on: February 21, 2024, 07:41:09 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 20, 2024, 07:33:12 pm
Some of the recent Wrestemanias have been truly shite. Can honestly say I can't even recall Mania 34, 35 and 37. Nothing memorable happened in any of them.

I still haven't found the time to watch it but supposedly Night 1 of 2023 Mania is GOATed
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8687 on: February 21, 2024, 10:13:14 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 20, 2024, 07:33:12 pm
Some of the recent Wrestemanias have been truly shite. Can honestly say I can't even recall Mania 34, 35 and 37. Nothing memorable happened in any of them.

Triple H and Steph versus Kurt and Ronda at Mania 34 is a genuinely brilliant bit of sports entertainment. Also had Daniel Bryans first match back from retirement and two very good title matches in Charlotte/Asuka and Rollins/Miz/Balor.

35 is pretty rubbish in retrospect but did have Kofi getting the big title win over Bryan which is a great moment. And the first ever womens main event with Becky - the hottest act in the company - going over. But that one suffered from a weak ending with Becky winning via a controversial roll up.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8688 on: February 21, 2024, 10:17:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 21, 2024, 10:13:14 pm
35 is pretty rubbish in retrospect but did have Kofi getting the big title win over Bryan which is a great moment. And the first ever womens main event with Becky - the hottest act in the company - going over. But that one suffered from a weak ending with Becky winning via a controversial roll up.

This is the one I went to and I had a great time. I think the finish in the main event was rushed because within 5 mins of Becky leaving the entrance ramp celebrating, the heavens opened and the whole city got drenched. Luckily we'd already made it into a taxi!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8689 on: February 22, 2024, 10:32:34 am
Dynamite was fine, considering they had an absence and injury issue almost as bad as ours against Luton it was a decent show.

What was amazing though and what I have wanted for ages, is they did the perfect shot of half of the screen being Black and White for Toni Storm, and half the screen in Colour for Deonna.

Ever since they have done the black and white gimmick that's the shot you have always wanted when possible.

The fact they did it live in one shot with no camera cut is legit really impressive production touch
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8690 on: February 22, 2024, 11:56:22 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 22, 2024, 10:32:34 am
Dynamite was fine, considering they had an absence and injury issue almost as bad as ours against Luton it was a decent show.

What was amazing though and what I have wanted for ages, is they did the perfect shot of half of the screen being Black and White for Toni Storm, and half the screen in Colour for Deonna.

Ever since they have done the black and white gimmick that's the shot you have always wanted when possible.

The fact they did it live in one shot with no camera cut is legit really impressive production touch

Thought the shot was the highlight, alongside a very impressive opener and main and a good promo from Sting and Darby Allin.

The rest was...not for me.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8691 on: February 22, 2024, 02:01:35 pm
Madison Rayne getting dumped directly on her unprotected head was certainly a downer ending (after a pretty weak match overall) to what would have been a decent little dual-womens segment.



Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8692 on: February 22, 2024, 06:54:56 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 22, 2024, 11:56:22 am
Thought the shot was the highlight, alongside a very impressive opener and main and a good promo from Sting and Darby Allin.

The rest was...not for me.

A fair assessment. Although I like Garcia getting that title push too (I hope wins it too)

Again for a show seemingly riddled with bad luck with people being out, it was alright
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8693 on: February 22, 2024, 08:38:05 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 21, 2024, 06:33:46 pm
Sounds like AEW are getting staging which is a better fit for smaller arenas.

A good thing I say, if you can't fill out massive stadiums get small intimate ones. The return show to Daily Place was great AND a great crowd cause it was full and hot.

The guy who did touring left and the new guys dates are starting from March, hopefully a sign of recognizing mistakes from 2023. Booking wise they very much have, so hopefully they are in promoting and touring too.

If you aren't going to focus on touring you may as well stick to Daily's place all shows other than PPV's and special shows (like Grand Slam)

I think it would really help the show. I can only compare it to live music, anytime I've seen someone in a smaller venue, it's been full of more diehards and the energy is just better. Compare that with arena gigs where some people have been dragged along to and everyone is so far away from the stage.

I'm sure there are some negatives in terms of how the TV networks see the reduced capacity versus WWE's packed arena's weekly but it doesn't bother me.

Elimination Chamber this weekend. Over 40,000 tickets out, and the card looks completely bare. No Cody, Reigns, Rollins or Punk. Speaks volumes of the business WWE is doing at the minute.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8694 on: February 23, 2024, 11:10:18 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 22, 2024, 06:54:56 pm
A fair assessment. Although I like Garcia getting that title push too (I hope wins it too)

Again for a show seemingly riddled with bad luck with people being out, it was alright

Just felt he should have had a few more wins under his belt before he got there.

It is a stacked roster of talented people that need more direction, more seasoning. I am pleased that AEW is making some signings behind the scenes that add a degree of professionalism to the outfit, and I hope that they can find someone who can work on making these talented people stand out.

You look at Garcia and the potential is there, they just need to put some wins to his name.

It just feels like the approach means they are pretty bare when injuries do occur, even with a stacked roster.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8695 on: February 23, 2024, 12:02:48 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 23, 2024, 11:10:18 am
Just felt he should have had a few more wins under his belt before he got there.

It is a stacked roster of talented people that need more direction, more seasoning. I am pleased that AEW is making some signings behind the scenes that add a degree of professionalism to the outfit, and I hope that they can find someone who can work on making these talented people stand out.

You look at Garcia and the potential is there, they just need to put some wins to his name.

It just feels like the approach means they are pretty bare when injuries do occur, even with a stacked roster.

Tbf Garcia has a bunch of wins this year, in storyline he deserves the shot.

I think the problem somewhat is the roster is too "stacked" with mistakes bringing in to many WWE guys, most of which are either done physically or don't want to be there (Miro, Black who mysteriously gets a back injury when he has to job, Buddy, and Keith Lee is either perma crocked OR "that didn't work for me brother"' at doing the job to Swerve).

At this point I would say just keep them off telly and focus on talent they have, which they seem to be doing very well now - Garcia, Hangman, Swerve, Takeshita, and to a lesser extent Brody King, Mark Briscoe, Nick Wayne, and HOOK are getting consistent TV time and it is paying off, along with established stars to be the elite like Moxley, Danielson, Christian, Copeland, and Joe.

Having said that there are people who should have been on the show on Wednesday unless something is up - White, Starks, and Kingston come to mind.

Also a headache with people out or coming in (Ospreay, apparently Okada, and Mercedes you have to give time. You would also want to strap a rocket to the likes of RUSH and PAC, and with the women you still have Hayter and Britt out).

I would say they are making the right moves with the booking, with identity at least. They need to change stuff up (like Hobbs and Takeshita don't need Callis anymore, Jericho should go, some titles particularly ROH ones should be merged), but generally 2024 so far seems like actually listening and making the right moves  following poor decisions in 2023
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8696 on: February 23, 2024, 12:13:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 18, 2024, 05:35:52 pm
WWE coming to O2 arena 19th April. Worth going? Thinking of taking a family member.
So best seats I can find at the time were 4 together. Trying to convince 2 more to go!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8697 on: February 23, 2024, 01:05:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 23, 2024, 12:02:48 pm
Tbf Garcia has a bunch of wins this year, in storyline he deserves the shot.

I think the problem somewhat is the roster is too "stacked" with mistakes bringing in to many WWE guys, most of which are either done physically or don't want to be there (Miro, Black who mysteriously gets a back injury when he has to job, Buddy, and Keith Lee is either perma crocked OR "that didn't work for me brother"' at doing the job to Swerve).

At this point I would say just keep them off telly and focus on talent they have, which they seem to be doing very well now - Garcia, Hangman, Swerve, Takeshita, and to a lesser extent Brody King, Mark Briscoe, Nick Wayne, and HOOK are getting consistent TV time and it is paying off, along with established stars to be the elite like Moxley, Danielson, Christian, Copeland, and Joe.

Having said that there are people who should have been on the show on Wednesday unless something is up - White, Starks, and Kingston come to mind.

Also a headache with people out or coming in (Ospreay, apparently Okada, and Mercedes you have to give time. You would also want to strap a rocket to the likes of RUSH and PAC, and with the women you still have Hayter and Britt out).

I would say they are making the right moves with the booking, with identity at least. They need to change stuff up (like Hobbs and Takeshita don't need Callis anymore, Jericho should go, some titles particularly ROH ones should be merged), but generally 2024 so far seems like actually listening and making the right moves  following poor decisions in 2023

In 2024, he appears to have 2 singles wins and they are against Shane Taylor and Buddy Matthews. He does have a win, in the tournament, against Brody King, but he lost the rest of them.

He should, at least, have beaten Copeland. Though I do suspect that he will win the title and then the former Edge is a ready made feud for him.

The rest, I hugely agree with. A shorter roster, or more streamlined one, will help. Hook burst on the scene, but he hasn't improved massively (despite a recent upturn) whilst Dominic Mysterio, well behind, has now lapped him. AEW solves that issue happening then they solve a lot.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8698 on: February 23, 2024, 01:31:17 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 23, 2024, 01:05:10 pm
In 2024, he appears to have 2 singles wins and they are against Shane Taylor and Buddy Matthews. He does have a win, in the tournament, against Brody King, but he lost the rest of them.

He should, at least, have beaten Copeland. Though I do suspect that he will win the title and then the former Edge is a ready made feud for him.

The rest, I hugely agree with. A shorter roster, or more streamlined one, will help. Hook burst on the scene, but he hasn't improved massively (despite a recent upturn) whilst Dominic Mysterio, well behind, has now lapped him. AEW solves that issue happening then they solve a lot.

Tbf he got the win in the tag matches he was in as well, and Copeland result opens doors down the line with whatever result at Revolution - Copeland against Christian, Copeland against Garcia as a face, Copeland against Garcia as a heel, maybe joining with Christian, so I get that result.

HOOK needs more matches, it appears he is in fact getting them. Against bigger opponents too so he can sell and be the underdog in peril. He still is for his experience just class, and a naturally incredibly charismatic wrestler. Just keep giving him time.

Would say have him chase the International or Continental title soon - against Roddy or Kingston or Danielson, he'd do fantastic and learn loads

Or send him to the Best of Super Jrs, or CMLL for a tour and keep track of him, remind the audience how he is doing on tour. (Although with the show today NJPW may not be the place you want to take someone, some bafflingly bad booking from Gedo)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8699 on: February 24, 2024, 11:53:31 am
Tiffany Stratton looks a star.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8700 on: February 24, 2024, 02:59:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 24, 2024, 11:53:31 am
Tiffany Stratton looks a star.
Agreed when it's all said and done Tiffy Time will go down as one of the goats of women's wrestling

She's ridiculously good for someone who's only 24 years old
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8701 on: February 24, 2024, 03:10:58 pm
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8702 on: February 25, 2024, 09:46:21 pm
No real surprises in the Chamber PPV results.

As mention above Tiffany was the star of the night. Future World Champion in the making.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8703 on: February 25, 2024, 09:58:21 pm
Really hope Drew goes over at Mania. Winning the WWE Championship to the sound of crickets must have been demoralizing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8704 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 25, 2024, 09:58:21 pm
Really hope Drew goes over at Mania. Winning the WWE Championship to the sound of crickets must have been demoralizing.

He definitely needs to win. Rollins has done a good job of defending it and making the title worthwhile, but a change is due and Drew deserves it. Also opens up a host of defences.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #8705 on: Today at 01:09:18 am
The Rock is live on the next 3 consecutive smackdowns  :lickin
