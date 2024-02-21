Just felt he should have had a few more wins under his belt before he got there.



It is a stacked roster of talented people that need more direction, more seasoning. I am pleased that AEW is making some signings behind the scenes that add a degree of professionalism to the outfit, and I hope that they can find someone who can work on making these talented people stand out.



You look at Garcia and the potential is there, they just need to put some wins to his name.



It just feels like the approach means they are pretty bare when injuries do occur, even with a stacked roster.



Tbf Garcia has a bunch of wins this year, in storyline he deserves the shot.I think the problem somewhat is the roster is too "stacked" with mistakes bringing in to many WWE guys, most of which are either done physically or don't want to be there (Miro, Black who mysteriously gets a back injury when he has to job, Buddy, and Keith Lee is either perma crocked OR "that didn't work for me brother"' at doing the job to Swerve).At this point I would say just keep them off telly and focus on talent they have, which they seem to be doing very well now - Garcia, Hangman, Swerve, Takeshita, and to a lesser extent Brody King, Mark Briscoe, Nick Wayne, and HOOK are getting consistent TV time and it is paying off, along with established stars to be the elite like Moxley, Danielson, Christian, Copeland, and Joe.Having said that there are people who should have been on the show on Wednesday unless something is up - White, Starks, and Kingston come to mind.Also a headache with people out or coming in (Ospreay, apparently Okada, and Mercedes you have to give time. You would also want to strap a rocket to the likes of RUSH and PAC, and with the women you still have Hayter and Britt out).I would say they are making the right moves with the booking, with identity at least. They need to change stuff up (like Hobbs and Takeshita don't need Callis anymore, Jericho should go, some titles particularly ROH ones should be merged), but generally 2024 so far seems like actually listening and making the right moves following poor decisions in 2023