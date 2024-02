Disagree with him about Reigns v Rock biggest main event of all time. Rock v Austin WM17 will never be beat. Just go watch the Limp Bizkit promo and see if it sends you on a nostalgic journey. Great reminder of how good wrestling was at it's peak.

"Houston, we have a problem"Everytime I see that post 'Mania montage I feel like the Leo Di Caprio meme of him pointing at the TV, I'd say "It really WAS as good as I remembered".That bill shows how we were spoilt for choice.