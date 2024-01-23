Tribalism in wrestling is up there with the weirdest stuff I ever see.



I do get it. Everyone wants to see another Monday night wars.My opinions probably mostly align with the Jim Cornette's view of things. AEW had so much potential but right now is poorly booked, badly planned out, has a stuffed roster of WWE has-beens and allows the rest of them to do stupid moves and stupid shit which is why most of their top talent are on the shelf (or fired or walking back to WWE) and TV execs get twitchy with them. But its full of backstage beef and drama that makes it appealing. They also have a decent following in the money making TV demographics.Tony Kahn has done amazingly well to get AEW to where it is but if they are going to take that next step as a promotion then he cannot continue to book and control AEW on his own and stop letting his EVP's (and Jericho) run the asylum. Most assumed that William Regal or JR would have been readied to step in but that wont happen.WWE has come out of a pretty major rut and is starting to really find it's feet again. That isn't going to stop any time soon