Bad day for AEW Tony khan must be crying. 5 billion deal , Okada rejected AEW to join WWE and The Rock is now on the board of directors , exciting times in WWE
AEW will probably fade into irrelevance like TNA did, once MJF leaves them in the neaR future.
Weird take.
1) He was never gonna make a deal with Netflix, if anything it frees him up to negotiate with WBD and other companies without having to low-ball himself in case WWE creep in
2) That Okada thing came from the wrestling news equivalent of KFC Indy, and already got dismissed by SRS at Fightful - he may end up going but right now it is too early to tell
3) Why would he be bothered by The Rock being on the board of directors of TKO? Was he going to sign him too?
Also as much as he is a real talent, MJF really really tainted himself by the last run, to the point that the "War of 24" has moved from him to Mercedes and Okada.