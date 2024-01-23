« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 409664 times)

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 918
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8240 on: January 23, 2024, 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 23, 2024, 04:05:36 pm
I think it is only a recent development but I think NFL has streamed on subscription services and done massive ratings this season

the NFL has been streaming one game a week on Prime for couple of years now, it actually doesnt do as good numbers as you'd expect. Nothing compared to the TV numbers. But thats still only One game a week.

I'm talking sports like tennis, the ATP signed a deal to show all tours on prime and pretty much no one knew what was happening in tennis outside the Majors.

But to the point, WWE is more like a TV drama tbf so i guess netflix kind of works
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8241 on: January 23, 2024, 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 23, 2024, 05:36:19 pm
Bad day for AEW Tony khan must be crying.  5 billion deal , Okada rejected AEW to join WWE and The Rock is now on the board of directors  8), exciting times in WWE  ;D

AEW will probably fade into irrelevance like TNA did, once MJF leaves them in the neaR future.

Weird take.

1) He was never gonna make a deal with Netflix, if anything it frees him up to negotiate with WBD and other companies without having to low-ball himself in case WWE creep in

2) That Okada thing came from the wrestling news equivalent of KFC Indy, and already got dismissed by SRS at Fightful - he may end up going but right now it is too early to tell

3) Why would he be bothered by The Rock being on the board of directors of TKO? Was he going to sign him too?

Also as much as he is a real talent, MJF really really tainted himself by the last run, to the point that the "War of 24" has moved from him to Mercedes and Okada.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,062
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8242 on: January 23, 2024, 06:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 23, 2024, 04:54:03 pm
BTW you can bet that Netflix would very much like WWE to hold Rock/Roman to Mania 41 since theyll be the ones broadcasting it globally.
I thought the deal was only for Raw?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8243 on: January 23, 2024, 07:00:49 pm »
Would have to see the the figures but some people commenting that when you add up the figures for everything Netflix got (Raw and PPV's US right, and everything in Canada, UK, Latin America), $5 billion over 10 years isn't actually a massive increase.

It's fantastic news for the fans though - in the UK you don't have to have BT or stay up until 4am to watch Raw or Smackdown or the PPV's with ease
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8244 on: January 23, 2024, 08:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 23, 2024, 05:36:19 pm
Bad day for AEW Tony khan must be crying.  5 billion deal , Okada rejected AEW to join WWE and The Rock is now on the board of directors  8), exciting times in WWE  ;D

AEW will probably fade into irrelevance like TNA did, once MJF leaves them in the neaR future.

Tribalism in wrestling is up there with the weirdest stuff I ever see.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8245 on: January 23, 2024, 09:05:49 pm »
The biggest worry now is how will people be able to argue about TV ratings now
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,490
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8246 on: January 23, 2024, 09:29:40 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 23, 2024, 08:26:57 pm
Tribalism in wrestling is up there with the weirdest stuff I ever see.

I do get it. Everyone wants to see another Monday night wars.

My opinions probably mostly align with the Jim Cornette's view of things. AEW had so much potential but right now is poorly booked, badly planned out, has a stuffed roster of WWE has-beens and allows the rest of them to do stupid moves and stupid shit which is why most of their top talent are on the shelf (or fired or walking back to WWE) and TV execs get twitchy with them. But its full of backstage beef and drama that makes it appealing. They also have a decent following in the money making TV demographics.

Tony Kahn has done amazingly well to get AEW to where it is but if they are going to take that next step as a promotion then he cannot continue to book and control AEW on his own and stop letting his EVP's (and Jericho) run the asylum. Most assumed that William Regal or JR would have been readied to step in but that wont happen.


WWE has come out of a pretty major rut and is starting to really find it's feet again. That isn't going to stop any time soon
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,490
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8247 on: January 23, 2024, 09:34:21 pm »
Just watched the CM Punk/Cody promo from last night. One of the better go home promos for the Rumble.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8248 on: January 23, 2024, 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 23, 2024, 06:29:39 pm
I thought the deal was only for Raw?

In the US. But theyre getting the rights to Raw, Smackdown and PPVs in the UK, Canada and Latin America. Not sure if thats all from next year or if its just as and when certain deals expire.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8249 on: January 23, 2024, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 23, 2024, 09:34:21 pm
Just watched the CM Punk/Cody promo from last night. One of the better go home promos for the Rumble.

Can't wait for them to unshackle punk on the mike. They're definitely holding back his best.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,791
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8250 on: January 23, 2024, 11:08:06 pm »
Quote from: John_P on January 23, 2024, 09:05:49 pm
The biggest worry now is how will people be able to argue about TV ratings now

Wrestling marks are the worst. I do hope it will help people over analysing the aew ratings on a weekly basis somewhat

Very good day for wwe though. You can question the product at time but as a buisness they are knocking it out the park at the moment.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8251 on: Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm »
Any links to that Cody-Punk promo?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,402
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8252 on: Yesterday at 05:59:22 pm »
Think it's on their YouTube
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8253 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,047
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8254 on: Yesterday at 10:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.

That would be immense. Would make sense if Gunther won the Rumble and Punk/Cody took each other out.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,959
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 03:23:48 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.
Don't know what they'll end up with but building multiple feuds and potential RR winners is defo a result of WWEs improved booking.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 