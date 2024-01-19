It was a pretty stunning thing to read in the morning but I actually think it won't be as horrific as it seems. When Nakamura and AJ got raided in 2016 it meant everyone else at New Japan got bigger and longer contracts, and I suppose the same will come again.



There's a lot of westerners posting comments about how "he has to go out on his back to one of the new generation"... Aces in Japan go over every one every where every time, brother. I remember when he had his 2 year title run and elevated everyone he defended against like it was The Undertaker streak. Also in 2023 he dropped the title to Sanada who then had a 9 month reign and also lost the G1 Final to Naito. He's had his fare share of losses lately.



At least the new generation in New Japan have been introduced over the last year and a bit now. Time for them to grab those brass rings with Okada's Ace and Ospreay's main event spots opening up.