Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 10:40:02 am
WWE do such a fantastic job of building faces these days that I'd actually like to see Okada there. Would be something really different, shame he'll be too late for the Rumble.

AEW is probably better for him though as his mates are all there and they're a bit more flexible and in need for something fresh.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 11:05:58 am
I assume its AEW, but you could make him an instant star with WWEs audience by having him come in and take the IC title from Gunther at Mania. Presume theyll want Gunther in the main event scene in 2024 but think they need to be careful in who takes the belt from him since hes brought so much prestige back to it.

Also, rumours that Rollins may have a bad injury. Obviously if true that could be bad news for their Mania plans with him and Punk.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 11:24:59 am
If I must be honest, with certain restrictions on spending in NFL, and P&S in the PL, I wonder if Tony Khan is using wrestling as his spoil yourself spot - just throw a shit tonne of money about because he can.

Got Ospreay, looks like he is offering big money to Mercedes, and surely going to offer big money to Okada as well

Funnily enough the Otaku culture guessed his move a while ago as his wife is learning English. She is a voice actress in Japan and seemingly significantly more famous there than Okada and people are very worried about her moving
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 12:08:07 pm
However will she record her voice in a booth in LA and send over the audio files?!?!
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 12:10:49 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January 19, 2024, 12:08:07 pm
However will she record her voice in a booth in LA and send over the audio files?!?!

TBF I think she is heavily involved with Bushiroad publicity/signing/con events which are pretty frequent, which is what I gather.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 12:18:21 pm
It was a pretty stunning thing to read in the morning but I actually think it won't be as horrific as it seems. When Nakamura and AJ got raided in 2016 it meant everyone else at New Japan got bigger and longer contracts, and I suppose the same will come again.

There's a lot of westerners posting comments about how "he has to go out on his back to one of the new generation"... Aces in Japan go over every one every where every time, brother. I remember when he had his 2 year title run and elevated everyone he defended against like it was The Undertaker streak. Also in 2023 he dropped the title to Sanada who then had a 9 month reign and also lost the G1 Final to Naito. He's had his fare share of losses lately.

At least the new generation in New Japan have been introduced over the last year and a bit now. Time for them to grab those brass rings with Okada's Ace and Ospreay's main event spots opening up.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 12:27:26 pm
I think probably the best thing they can do now with a new big star is turn Hiromu heavy - he is super over and the Jr division doesn't need him anymore (with the likes of Wato and Sho and Yo becoming way better)

They have the Reiwa 3 who they need to do a bit more with but they are definitely there (although I see Umino potentially being poached in the future). Still love my boy Yota Tsuji, in my eyes the wrestling equivalent of Darwin Nunez, pure box office.

And ZSJ should be at Danielson and beat Naito for the title, really establish him as THE top Gaijin

Or if course JUST PUSH SHINGO. There was a long stretch where he was the best and most entertaining wrestler in the world.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 12:46:31 pm
I was so glad Shingo actually got a run with the top title a couple of years ago. Do it again!!!
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 09:04:56 pm
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 09:37:36 pm
Seth Rollins tore his MCL and partially tore his Meniscus
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 10:34:17 pm
Okada would be more interesting in WWE, I reckon.  He'd put on some great matches in AEW but it will mainly be against people we've already seen wrestle him, and I'm not sure he's going to really shift tickets or bring in more viewers on the US side.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 10:43:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 19, 2024, 09:37:36 pm
Seth Rollins tore his MCL and partially tore his Meniscus

Urgh, really feel for him. A proper working champion and was about to get a massive main event with Punk. Presume they have him relinquish the title now.

EDIT - Actually, seeing some suggestions hes likely to be fine for Mania.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 19, 2024, 11:23:52 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 19, 2024, 10:43:50 pm
Urgh, really feel for him. A proper working champion and was about to get a massive main event with Punk. Presume they have him relinquish the title now.

EDIT - Actually, seeing some suggestions hes likely to be fine for Mania.

Depends how bad it is honestly. If he needs surgery it is likely a 9 month job
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:27:35 am
Pete Dunne got his name back.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:41:11 am
FUCK YEAH RANKINGS COMING BACK TO AEW

Collision was fucking great, Dynamite was fucking great, Suzuki vs Copeland on Dynamite which should be great, FTR and Garcia vs HOB in a steel cage elimination match, Hangman and Strickland going after Joe for the title.

January has been fucking awesome so far for AEW, really exciting reset for the new year
