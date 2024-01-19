If I must be honest, with certain restrictions on spending in NFL, and P&S in the PL, I wonder if Tony Khan is using wrestling as his spoil yourself spot - just throw a shit tonne of money about because he can.
Got Ospreay, looks like he is offering big money to Mercedes, and surely going to offer big money to Okada as well
Funnily enough the Otaku culture guessed his move a while ago as his wife is learning English. She is a voice actress in Japan and seemingly significantly more famous there than Okada and people are very worried about her moving