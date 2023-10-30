That was a rough looking Code Blue to end the match with Red Velvet. I've mentioned before that when Skye hits it well it looks great, but whether opponents struggle to get the timing of their fall backwards down with her coming from the side, or whether it's something else, it can look pretty ropey, and this week's was the worst I've seen ever. Velvet seemed to fall sideways and they both just collapsed down into the pin with no impact. Should really have kicked out and set it up again, but I suppose that's the sort of audible that comes with the experience neither of them have.
I also enjoyed the streetfight more than I was expecting to, Hobbs was made to look a right monster even compared to Cage (who did amazing work anchoring the ring stuff whilst the attention was elsewhere) - there can't be too many people who have thrown Big Show onto a car. On the other hand, Ibushi tapping people with that pipe whilst on the bike didn't look great (although Cage clotheslining him clean off the saddle did).
Looking forward to Full Gear, feels like an absolute age since AEW did a Saturday PPV so I will be attempting to stay up and watch it live for once. Given that Collision is going to be on tonight with Rampage, and I'll be watching all of that tomorrow morning, it's going to end up a solid 8 hours of wrestling across that 24 hour period.