I think you'll find it was the AOL/Time Warner merger that in effect killed WCW. Not Eric Bischoff nor Vince Russo for that matter.
In fact Bischoff did what no one in WCW did before him and that's make a profit and actually go head to head with Vince McMahon - and win.
When WCW was at the same point AEW was right now, 4 years on, it comes off a disastrous summer for business and Bischoff was about to be ousted.
Bischoff had let the inmates run the asylum, was turning the business in a downturn, and if it was not yet crashed, it was in an irreversible nosedive when he was took off the controls.
Then he did near enough the same thing at TNA too, and while that's still afloat it's never come close to even the small success it was prior to Bischoff and Hogan and Russo return.
Now he is just a slave to the algorithm of podcasts, a man too out of touch with wrestling now trying to big himself up and stay relevant.
Prior to this the likes of him, Cornette, Disco Inferno, Konnan, etc, could just watch Raw with all the enthusiasm of a person doing their taxes, a real vibe of "if this wasn't my job I wouldn't be watching". Now it is attack this outsider mark (who has probably had more success than all of them combined)
Bischoff also beat WWE which was just coming out of the territory days, with a fair bit of TV but nothing massive yet. Vs WWE now, which is the media and cultural giant synonymous with wrestling in general, which held a monopoly for the best part of 20 years. It was a very different beast