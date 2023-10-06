Yeah no a lot of people got confused by it until some Yanks cleared that up



It's the downside to having Fite or similar (the main upside is getting to hear Excalibur, Taz and now Schiavone riffing on each other during the 'break'). International viewers (maybe in here) used to scratch their head at Sammy's cue cards because it wasn't clear he was doing it during an ad break and it just seemed like weird TV ahead of a match (Callis did the same thing this week with the card gimmick).I only realised the Storm bits were part of a break because usually when a proper ad break starts on Fite and you see the program logo you can skip forward exactly 3 minutes to get back to the show. When I did that after the Storm segment the Wardlow match had already been and gone!Still, the slight confusion aside, I'd much rather watch the Fite stream, most online reviewers watch the TV broadcasts and can end up criticising matches (most often the token womens match) for being half in a P-in-P break so they didn't really know what happened.The Cole bits I don't mind, it's a maybe-too-obvious attempt to show Roddy being a bad friend in direct contrast to the skits with MJF. The funniest thing to me is the thought that surgery is just something you walk in and have done, and getting distracted at a friend's house is no big deal... but then I've never suffered the American healthcare system. I assume there's a finite amount they filmed at the 'humble abode' and it will run its course soon.