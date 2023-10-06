« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 374434 times)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7880 on: October 6, 2023, 07:03:32 am »
Quote from: Riquende on October  6, 2023, 06:58:43 am
If you mean the literal immediate repeat of the Roddy furniture stuff, then Excalibur mentioned that the original clip had no sound (presumably this only affected TV viewers as it was fine on Fite).



Ah ok.  Was still a garbage segment though.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7881 on: October 6, 2023, 09:04:29 am »
Jimmy Jacobs is the creative right hand man of Tony now, and he has prior history of these sort of comedy bullshit. He has to go IMHO he's a fucking hack

The Cole and MJF stuff has shifted into NXT 2.0 style unfunny sketch comedy

Also MJF seems to want this style of wrestling now, and it that's the case let WWE have him. He is brilliant when he applies himself but he hasn't been for a bit.

I hope Jay White wins at Full Gear because I think that heavyweight title reign needs a refresh now
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7882 on: October 6, 2023, 09:48:34 am »
Yeah MJF's 2012 Rock tribute act is starting to get real stale for me.  My worry is that Tony had a big plan with him and Cole and he's just going to tread water with both of them until Cole heals up and he can go back to the program he had in mind.

Just take the tag belts off them at the very least, it's an easy story to tell, MJF wants to defend them on his own.  Putting MJF up against BCG is a good move, and there's a little intrigue with the mystery attackers, but it's just going end up tying into more skits with Cole and Roddy that I've zero interest in.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7883 on: October 6, 2023, 09:51:52 am »
Oh, and they've done brilliant work with Storm, everything about it has clicked; the vignettes with RJ, her throwing herself into the character, the presentation, it's all really good stuff and completely different to anything that's come before.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7884 on: October 6, 2023, 10:38:52 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on October  4, 2023, 02:23:33 pm
Almost feels like bullying . That main event being thrown together, along with Cody making a major announcement which seems like a blatant knock at TK as well

Anyone who says they dont see them as serious competition is a liar and Im one of AEWs biggest critics
I don't see how it's a bad thing. It's a great night of wrestling and everyone is either watching on TVs that can record shows or other ways to watch both.

Having to move to a Tuesday, AEW were always going to try and put on a great show to beat NXT. And WWE have been putting main guys on NXT for the past couple of months (probably with future TV deal for it and Raw in mind) and NXT guys popping up on raw/sd so makes sense they go all out too.

A one off head to head is great promotion for both shows and the industry imo.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7885 on: October 6, 2023, 12:21:37 pm »
Good article on MJF here: https://www.voicesofwrestling.com/2023/10/05/im-not-mad-im-disappointed-an-mjf-column/

Quote
Before I get into this column, I want to make it clear that I like MJF. I think he is immensely talented, a prodigy in the true sense of the term. His promos can be excellent. Hes had some of the best matches in AEW history, including my frontrunner for Match of the Year against Bryan Danielson at Revolution. He is the biggest homegrown star AEW has ever built, and hes earned his spot at the top of any AEW cards now and in the future with the great work hes done in the past.

The problem is what hes done in the past is so far removed from what hes doing now.

Hes just so fucking lame.

The skits with Adam Cole are lame. His story about making his first real friend is lame. His jokes about his heel-of-the-month challenger are lame. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, AEWs top star and World Champion, is a lame person.

The Adam Cole story makes sense when you write it down on paper. This career heel, who literally calls himself the Devil while quoting The Usual Suspects, gets into a close-knit friendship with a high-tier babyface. The tension grows as the audience wonders how things will play out.

Will MJF stab Cole in the back like hes done to so many others in the past?

Does Cole see the turn coming and string MJF along?

Is Cole the actual villain of the story, using this friendship to steal the World Title from around MJFs waist?

In the buildup to All In Wembley, I was bought into the feud because there was genuine anticipation of who would turn on the other. I was bought in because while the story had silly elements, I felt like I knew a deadly serious side would come.

That didnt happen.

Adam Cole and MJF are friends, feuding with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom, who have all become cartoon characters in the process. Its all a joke, a joke clogging up the World Championship. Meanwhile, there are more serious feuds in the undercard  Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita  that are just as over on TV and PPV. There are no sing-a-longs and skits, just pro wrestling logic and great professional wrestling. Yet the crowd cares all the same. Huh, how about that?

Theres also the fact that MJFs comedy has been painfully unfunny. These skits have the comedy stylings of a middling mid-aughts Ryan Reynolds movie that you burn two hours watching on Comedy Central. All the worse, these skits remind me of NXT. If you didnt know any better, you would think they were a part of the same show.

If you disagree, go ahead and tell me this. What is the difference between this skit of Adam Cole and MJF at a Chinese restaurant:

And this skit of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark eating sushi?

Whats the difference between this skit of Cole and MJF playing dodgeball with kids:

And this skit of Jacy Jayne giving Thea Hail a makeover?

Nothing to do with wrestling. You can barely call it comedy.

His in-ring promos have also gotten hard to watch. MJFs recent attempts to get nicknames like Tofu for Jay White and Talentless Taint for Juice Robinson over feel like The Rock post-peak. It reeks of the Jerry Lawler Joke Book. For a guy who has been witty and cutting in the past, his current work feels mailed in and lazy.

The worst part of all of this is that this seems to be MJFs preferred direction. There was a comment he made at the WrestleDream press conference  after he beat The Righteous in a handicap comedy match  that made it so clear what the issue was.

The problem with Maxs logic is that the flavor of ice cream hes serving has been served by WWE for over 20 years, with very few alternative options on a mainstream level. AEW was the different flavor of ice cream. AEW was the alternative. But in his heart of hearts, Max doesnt want the alternative. He doesnt want the flavor to change, he just wants to be the one serving it.

MJF has talked in the past about being Piper in Portland. However, hes acting like Mizanin in Stamford.

Mystic Max? More like Monday Night Max.

Instead of working to beat NXT, hes trying to BE NXT.

But if this lazy, unfunny nonsense is what he wants to use his immense talent to create, then I hope WWE wins the War of 2024. I hope he gets his WrestleMania Moment and does all his schtick to massive approval. Go hit Dominik with a Kangaroo Kick. Go call Austin Theory a talentless taint. Theyll love it over there. Theyll eat that ice cream seven days a week and twice on Sundays. Go have your fun over there.

I dont want him to leave, though. I want him to be better. I want him to try harder. I want him to continue reaching his almost limitless potential as a 27-year-old megastar in pro wrestling. But it seems like I want that more than he does. Its infuriating. Its frustrating to watch. But most of all, its disappointing. MJF shouldnt be trying to do what WWE does because hes capable of so much more. Hes done work that is so much better than anything WWE regularly churns out. Hes better than them, and I know it.

Well, at least I thought he was.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7886 on: October 7, 2023, 05:08:31 am »
Looks like Punk might be heading back to WWE, or at least really wants to.
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7887 on: October 7, 2023, 08:28:03 am »
Give him a run up to Wrestlemania and be done with it. Man can't be trusted on a long-term basis, but there's no doubt that him, Rock and Cena on the Wrestlemania card spells money.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7888 on: October 7, 2023, 10:03:38 am »
Fightful did a report on it where basically they said a lot of noise of it coming from Punks camp, not much from WWE - their WWE sources said it wouldn't be impossible but a lot of top guys, particularly Roman and Seth and Sami and Kevin Owens, have major major heat with him
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7889 on: October 7, 2023, 10:04:44 am »
Feels inevitable and I can't wait for his promos explaining why AEW is a horrible place and WWE is the place to be.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7890 on: October 7, 2023, 08:57:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  7, 2023, 10:04:44 am
Feels inevitable and I can't wait for his promos explaining why AEW is a horrible place and WWE is the place to be.
10 years ago I left sports entertainment
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7891 on: October 7, 2023, 10:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on October  7, 2023, 08:57:02 pm
10 years ago I left sports entertainment

deep inhale..."So on November 4th in Saudi Arabia"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7892 on: October 11, 2023, 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on October  7, 2023, 05:08:31 am
Looks like Punk might be heading back to WWE, or at least really wants to.

Looks like he ain't anytime soon. Or what's more likely is Punk was shouting to his journalists "Yeah I am totally about to sign" and WWE came back when asked with "Yeah no we aren't signing that psycho"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7893 on: October 11, 2023, 11:02:25 am »
So AEW was fucking great last night, not perfect but absolutely fucking great. Swerve/Danielson was awesome, Jay/Hangman was even better, MJF promo was fantastic and basically seemed like a point by point answer to the recent criticism he has had, Shida winning the women's title is great, OC International again is great, yeah really good stuff.

Lot of views on the roll of quarter stuff, especially with current events happening. Depends on your view of it - either you want to see the bigot get punished, or it is too real and takes you out of it, both very valid responses. Fwiw MJF clearly ok'd it and is using it as a platform against bullying and specifically anti-Semitic bullying.

Not watched NXT, it was obviously star studded, but a lot of the reviews I have seen compared it to one of the Raw anniversary shows (i.e - big older names being jammed into the show to either add nothing but the name, or worse, make some of the younger guys look bad)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7894 on: October 12, 2023, 09:23:34 am »
I'm fine with the roll of quarters.  Juice has been using that for a while now, MJF has told stories about being hit by coins when he was a kid, it's all part of a longer story.  It's just unfortunate (or maybe fortunate?) that it's happening with what's going on in the world right now.

The Storm silent movie bits were overindulgent rubbish, really annoyed me.  Her character is already clear to everyone, it just wasn't needed and dragged on way too long.  Same with the Cole/Roddy stuff.  The ADAM joke was fun at first, but it needs to be done with.  I know Cole can't go, but just keep him off TV instead of putting this low-rent NXT knock-off skit rubbish on every week.

Wrestling was great throughout.  Wonder if they'll do something different with Cassidy now, maybe he'll take short cuts to defend his belt this time round.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7895 on: October 12, 2023, 09:50:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 12, 2023, 09:23:34 am
I'm fine with the roll of quarters.  Juice has been using that for a while now, MJF has told stories about being hit by coins when he was a kid, it's all part of a longer story.  It's just unfortunate (or maybe fortunate?) that it's happening with what's going on in the world right now.

The Storm silent movie bits were overindulgent rubbish, really annoyed me.  Her character is already clear to everyone, it just wasn't needed and dragged on way too long.  Same with the Cole/Roddy stuff.  The ADAM joke was fun at first, but it needs to be done with.  I know Cole can't go, but just keep him off TV instead of putting this low-rent NXT knock-off skit rubbish on every week.

Wrestling was great throughout.  Wonder if they'll do something different with Cassidy now, maybe he'll take short cuts to defend his belt this time round.

The Toni Storm silent movie stuff makes a bit more sense when you consider it was in Picture and Picture advertising in the US - it was quite literally meant to be silent while the ads played.

It's disappointing that Cole doesn't really know what is good and what is not on TV - he is brilliant but the stories are crap, and if he gets a good one it seems to be stumbling into it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7896 on: October 12, 2023, 09:55:34 am »
Also I wouldn't do anything with OC differently. What he appears to be is the "Default" option for the international title.

Like in WWE if something went wrong, someone got injured, and you had to have a hold over WWE champ, it would be Cena. Same with NJPW and Tanahashi, in TNA it was initially Jeff Jarrett (and they had Gail Kim as this for the women, and AJ styles for the X-Division title)

I think that is OC and the international title. I think he holds until not too long until some heel beats him in a month or so (maybe Hobbs or Takeshita or Swerve) and if I am booking things I'd put OC on a long singles success run on route to winning the Heavyweight title late next year.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7897 on: October 12, 2023, 09:58:58 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 12, 2023, 09:50:46 am
The Toni Storm silent movie stuff makes a bit more sense when you consider it was in Picture and Picture advertising in the US - it was quite literally meant to be silent while the ads played.

Oh, that's fair enough, I didn't realise it was picture in picture.

On Cole, he's such a weird wrestler.  He can talk and he can go, but at the same time he's not particularly athletic and he gets lost in this kind of goofy rubbish a lot.  It's like he needs a heavy filter.  I'll watch BTE if I want to see skits like he's doing with Roddy.

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7898 on: October 12, 2023, 10:49:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 12, 2023, 09:58:58 am
Oh, that's fair enough, I didn't realise it was picture in picture.

On Cole, he's such a weird wrestler.  He can talk and he can go, but at the same time he's not particularly athletic and he gets lost in this kind of goofy rubbish a lot.  It's like he needs a heavy filter.  I'll watch BTE if I want to see skits like he's doing with Roddy.

Yeah no a lot of people got confused by it until some Yanks cleared that up

Cole is a good solid base wrestler with a lot of charisma and a really good slimeball look about him. But yeah he can get lost in the late 00's early 10's indie wrestling stuff a bit too much and take it too far, both in March and in character
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7899 on: October 12, 2023, 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 12, 2023, 10:49:24 am
Yeah no a lot of people got confused by it until some Yanks cleared that up

It's the downside to having Fite or similar (the main upside is getting to hear Excalibur, Taz and now Schiavone riffing on each other during the 'break'). International viewers (maybe in here) used to scratch their head at Sammy's cue cards because it wasn't clear he was doing it during an ad break and it just seemed like weird TV ahead of a match (Callis did the same thing this week with the card gimmick).

I only realised the Storm bits were part of a break because usually when a proper ad break starts on Fite and you see the program logo you can skip forward exactly 3 minutes to get back to the show. When I did that after the Storm segment the Wardlow match had already been and gone!

Still, the slight confusion aside, I'd much rather watch the Fite stream, most online reviewers watch the TV broadcasts and can end up criticising matches (most often the token womens match) for being half in a P-in-P break so they didn't really know what happened.

The Cole bits I don't mind, it's a maybe-too-obvious attempt to show Roddy being a bad friend in direct contrast to the skits with MJF. The funniest thing to me is the thought that surgery is just something you walk in and have done, and getting distracted at a friend's house is no big deal... but then I've never suffered the American healthcare system. I assume there's a finite amount they filmed at the 'humble abode' and it will run its course soon.
« Last Edit: October 12, 2023, 11:57:35 am by Riquende »
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7900 on: October 12, 2023, 07:17:11 pm »
Tony Khan sure is coming off as petulant on Twitter. Should be pleased that WWE was trying to counter programme him, its testament to the level hes built AEW for. Just feels a little thin skinned.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7901 on: October 12, 2023, 07:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 12, 2023, 07:17:11 pm
Tony Khan sure is coming off as petulant on Twitter. Should be pleased that WWE was trying to counter programme him, its testament to the level hes built AEW for. Just feels a little thin skinned.

Two things I would defend this position on:

1) when you have hacks like Cornette, Bischoff, and Russo drilling in to you every week about your "failing" woke promotion, along with constant tribalism, you are bound to crack sometimes

2) The amount of lemo Tony takes makes you do some real stupid shit, I am shocked it has happened less than it has on this basis
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7902 on: October 12, 2023, 07:42:00 pm »
I think it's hilarious, he's being so petty about it all.  Keeps people talking about it too.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7903 on: October 12, 2023, 07:47:02 pm »
This should be worth a watch, an A24 film about the Von Erichs staring Zac Efron (who is definitely on the juice) and more importantly MJF.

https://youtu.be/8KVsaoveTbw?si=436ZSuZ5pJ4zD2-O
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7904 on: October 12, 2023, 10:54:44 pm »
If Tony Khan is already feeling the pressure after going up against their developmental show, maybe the wrestling business aint for him. He's simply not made of the same stuff that McMahon and Bischoff were.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7905 on: October 12, 2023, 11:29:05 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on October 12, 2023, 10:54:44 pm
If Tony Khan is already feeling the pressure after going up against their developmental show, maybe the wrestling business aint for him. He's simply not made of the same stuff that McMahon and Bischoff were.

Bischoff ran two companies into the ground and now his only work is on a podcast because no one will trust him with a company (and his last job he lasted 6 weeks because he was too lazy to be bothered doing anything)

Meanwhile AEW have the biggest paid gate show in history and about to sign a TV deal bigger than anything other than WWE.

He isn't Vince (he is a billionaire so I wouldn't put it past him being a sociopath but he's certainly less of one that Vince) but Bischoff making any comments about Tony Khan shows an astounding lack of self awareness.

Also that development that night included two of the 3 biggest names in wrestling history, as well as the 2 biggest face's in the company now. A more stacked show than any Raw for the past 6 months or so
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7906 on: Yesterday at 09:51:30 am »
I think you'll find it was the AOL/Time Warner merger that in effect killed WCW. Not Eric Bischoff nor Vince Russo for that matter.

In fact Bischoff did what no one in WCW did before him and that's make a profit and actually go head to head with Vince McMahon - and win.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7907 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:51:30 am
I think you'll find it was the AOL/Time Warner merger that in effect killed WCW. Not Eric Bischoff nor Vince Russo for that matter.

In fact Bischoff did what no one in WCW did before him and that's make a profit and actually go head to head with Vince McMahon - and win.



And then he fucked it.

I think people forget that Tony has only been in the business for 4 years.  Bischoff was in the wrestling business for a long time before he got the chance to run with WCW.  And WWE is a monster that's been around forever.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:16 am by tubby »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7908 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:51:30 am
I think you'll find it was the AOL/Time Warner merger that in effect killed WCW. Not Eric Bischoff nor Vince Russo for that matter.

In fact Bischoff did what no one in WCW did before him and that's make a profit and actually go head to head with Vince McMahon - and win.

When WCW was at the same point AEW was right now, 4 years on, it comes off a disastrous summer for business and Bischoff was about to be ousted.

Bischoff had let the inmates run the asylum, was turning the business in a downturn, and if it was not yet crashed, it was in an irreversible nosedive when he was took off the controls.

Then he did near enough the same thing at TNA too, and while that's still afloat it's never come close to even the small success it was prior to Bischoff and Hogan and Russo return.

Now he is just a slave to the algorithm of podcasts, a man too out of touch with wrestling now trying to big himself up and stay relevant.

Prior to this the likes of him, Cornette, Disco Inferno, Konnan, etc, could just watch Raw with all the enthusiasm of a person doing their taxes, a real vibe of "if this wasn't my job I wouldn't be watching". Now it is attack this outsider mark (who has probably had more success than all of them combined)

Bischoff also beat WWE which was just coming out of the territory days, with a fair bit of TV but nothing massive yet. Vs WWE now, which is the media and cultural giant synonymous with wrestling in general, which held a monopoly for the best part of 20 years. It was a very different beast
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:15:54 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7909 on: Yesterday at 04:00:15 pm »
From the latest tweet from Tony I am going to go out on a limb and say he hasn't got a lot of time for Regal - come to him during a difficult time (Mum in hospital thinking she was going to die), convinced him to let him go to train his son in WWE, and then proceeds to be HHH right hand man with little to no interaction with NXT or his son's training.

Would expect he doesn't have a lot of time for Andrade, Malakai, or Miro either considering.

It's telling that Swerve got a lot bigger push since last November, and AEW have had a lot more betrayal storylines
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7910 on: Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm »
It was amusing with the Vince stuff, but I think it's probably time for him to step away from his twitter account.  Can't be great for the workforce, seeing your boss getting emotional like that in front of the world, regardless of what happened to bring it on.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7911 on: Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm »
https://twitter.com/Peps_Wrestling/status/1712823345324953644?s=19

Ok it is definitely about Regal. I didn't know this but if Tony is to be believed he actually leveraged the sickness of his mother to get a release
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7912 on: Today at 03:48:48 am »
Big step up for Nick Aldis joining WWE as general manager of Smackdown.
