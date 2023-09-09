I'm so done with this MJF/Cole/Roddy storyline, let's wrap it up, eh? Hopefully done at Grand Slam but I heard rumours they're dragging it out through December.



Cargill to WWE would be a good move for everyone. She doesn't have the workrate for AEW and they don't really know how to present her, something WWE should be able to do way better. The only question is whether she'll struggle with life on the road if she does make the jump.



AEW are REALLY struggling with ticket sales right now. That arena for Dynamite looked a third full, loads of dark sections they were trying to hide. Think it's a combination of a bunch of stuff; ticket prices going up as they got bigger, spreading themselves too thin with two weekly live shows, WWE hitting a real hot streak, the Punk fallout, and storylines not really grabbing the punters. I think they'll turn it around, but they need to start running universities or smaller buildings. The product always looks better with a packed crowd.