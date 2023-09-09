« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  9, 2023, 10:06:06 am
Wouldnt you consider Bianca Belair as one? I dont think she had any prior wrestling experience prior to joining NXT and the Performance Centre.

Actually that one is fair, but after 10 years to have one real success story is a poor hitting rate

Compare it to OVW which has Lesnar, Cena, Orton, and Batista, and Cody Rhodes, or even who had Reigns and Bray Wyatt
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  8, 2023, 03:24:29 pm
What I would say is I don't disagree that Meltzers stars are a gimmick and way overdone now, BUT I would also ask, for as good a wrestler he was, what are the matches Angle had that should be 5 stars. I can actually only think of 2 - Angle vs Shawn Michaels at Mania and Angle vs Samoa Joe in TNA (the first match he come in at)

There was a point in I wanna say 2010/11 where as bad as TNA was, Angle was like the best wrestler in the world by some distance.

Angle vs Rock vs Taker - vengeance 2002
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Angle Austin at Summerslam. May have been Austins last classic match as well. Pro wrestling at its best.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  8, 2023, 12:42:56 pm
Gunther officially the longest reigning IC champ as of this week. Remember when people thought he was going to bomb because they changed his name from Walter  ;D going to be an absolutel monster heel for years to come
Probably my favourite wrestler rn. One of the few guys right now who would be a success in any era. Everyone has their own preference but for me he's what a top pro wrestler should be. Big meaty guy who can get a good match out of anyone, believable and knows how to tell a story in the ring. Character fun too. His matches with Gable have been so enjoyable, as have many of his during this run.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: B0151? on September 10, 2023, 11:13:18 am
Probably my favourite wrestler rn. One of the few guys right now who would be a success in any era. Everyone has their own preference but for me he's what a top pro wrestler should be. Big meaty guy who can get a good match out of anyone, believable and knows how to tell a story in the ring. Character fun too. His matches with Gable have been so enjoyable, as have many of his during this run.
Love how he can seemingly use any move to finish a match as well, gives so much more weight to the normal ones. Always annoys me that I've never seen someone pinned after a superplex.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Samie on September  8, 2023, 05:39:02 pm
Honky Tonk Man's record finally gone. Thank fuck for that.
Was a cool record and throwback

However even back then people knew he was bang average, without that title he was a very forgettable wrestler.

He wasnt in Steamboat or Savages league

His reign was memorable to give the devil his due, everyone wanted him to lose the belt, be it to Savage or Brutus Beefcake, also when he lost the Warrior the place went mental
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
I have a really clear memory of Honky rotating 90 degrees before the splash so Warrior hits him square on.  Think it was one of the first times I became suspicious of it not actually being real.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: tubby on September 11, 2023, 02:40:11 pm
I have a really clear memory of Honky rotating 90 degrees before the splash so Warrior hits him square on.  Think it was one of the first times I became suspicious of it not actually being real.
yeah its funny how you end up noticing these things

Notice as well when Warrior tore in to the ring, Fink tried to introduce him but was cut off and was then knocked flying off the apron
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Back to Angle a second, him and the murdering fuck against Edge & Rey Mysterio in... '02?  That was a banger.

Found it, No Mercy 2002: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xz6sw9
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
I find it quite funny that the dying shot of the McMahon era of WWE is Nia Jax returning to WWE

Apparently she was the first person through the door to be signed when Vince forced himself back to boardroom power
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
She's terrible and clearly been a liability in the ring. Can't believe they've brought her back.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Lots of talk of Edge going to AEW. Sure he can have loads of good matches there, although a bit apprehensive about the inevitable match with him and Christian against Matt and Jeff.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
No interest in Edge in AEW.  I've always thought Christian was funnier, a better promo, better with psychology and better in the ring.  Edge is just taller and has better hair.

Christian is also on one of the best runs of his career right now, don't want Edge getting in on that.

I don't really care for Edge btw, in case that wasn't clear.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Sounds like Jade Cargill going across to WWE.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 14, 2023, 07:53:05 am
Sounds like Jade Cargill going across to WWE.

She has always threatened to put all the pieces together, and on a few matches she has. She could be a major signing for WWE if it all comes together
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Seems strange timing, you'd think she'd be right in the women's title picture now she's back on TV.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
MJF doing Scott Steiners famous math promo last night was pretty funny.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 14, 2023, 07:53:05 am
Sounds like Jade Cargill going across to WWE.
Good move for both IMO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 14, 2023, 09:22:48 am
Seems strange timing, you'd think she'd be right in the women's title picture now she's back on TV.

Saw something saying she has plans to get into acting in the future. WWE definitely a better way to follow that road IMO.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September 14, 2023, 11:39:02 am
Good move for both IMO

WWE is much better at hiding her weaknesses and showing off her strengths.

Look at LA Knight who is real damn charismatic but pretty mediocre in the ring, and he is currently mega over and in such a sense used well

And if she wants a route to movies WWE is the one for it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Anyway really good Dynamite. Opening and closer was really good

I get a feeling Swerve is winning at WrestleDream, and challenging MJF at Full Gear
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
How do they judge the PWI 500? I see Rollins is on top followed by Reigns then Moxley. Pretty cool to see The Shield guys on top - fair to say they may go down as one of the most dominant factions ever, both based on time as a group and time after?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 14, 2023, 09:28:07 pm
How do they judge the PWI 500? I see Rollins is on top followed by Reigns then Moxley. Pretty cool to see The Shield guys on top - fair to say they may go down as one of the most dominant factions ever, both based on time as a group and time after?

Isn't it the worked list? So it's based on in storyline ranking.

Also idk about Rollins current run, it feels like a consistent run of good matches, but from what should have been great matches. Clearly extremely talented but for a guy who wants to prove himself at the level of Ospreay and Omega....he isn't really showing it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
I'm so done with this MJF/Cole/Roddy storyline, let's wrap it up, eh?  Hopefully done at Grand Slam but I heard rumours they're dragging it out through December.

Cargill to WWE would be a good move for everyone.  She doesn't have the workrate for AEW and they don't really know how to present her, something WWE should be able to do way better.  The only question is whether she'll struggle with life on the road if she does make the jump.

AEW are REALLY struggling with ticket sales right now.  That arena for Dynamite looked a third full, loads of dark sections they were trying to hide.  Think it's a combination of a bunch of stuff; ticket prices going up as they got bigger, spreading themselves too thin with two weekly live shows, WWE hitting a real hot streak, the Punk fallout, and storylines not really grabbing the punters.  I think they'll turn it around, but they need to start running universities or smaller buildings.  The product always looks better with a packed crowd.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
I think a big part of it is honestly Tony being spread so thin. Right now he has to juggle AEW, Jacksonville, and Fulham, all at once..

I do think it is swinging though. Off the back of 2 great PPV's we now have a clear and concise and more connected product the last few weeks. To top that, WWE is coming off 2 pretty mediocre PPV's and Rae is starting to get into a bit of a loop now - same show every week the last 3 months now basically, and Judgement day is just doing Tribal Chief storyline mostly now (which isn't bad but it does become noticable and less effective as time goes on)

Also to be frank, TV is king really, for everyone, and all indications are they are set for an absolute bumper deal (perhaps even with Fox in the mix as they are dropping Smackdown, to be picked up by Amazon or Disney seemingly)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: CornerFlag on September 12, 2023, 11:21:27 am
Back to Angle a second, him and the murdering fuck against Edge & Rey Mysterio in... '02?  That was a banger.

Found it, No Mercy 2002: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xz6sw9
might still have that on a vhs somewhere, 20 years since i watched it but recall it was a classic

Murdering fuck as you put it (correctly I might add), Edge, Rey, Angle, Brock and Eddie were on fire around then
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
This is cool/interesting/maybe not something you want to see.  Punk blading at All In, and how he did it.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wrasslin/comments/16ivtnf/holy_shit_lmao/
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Blood used to be a really cool concept when I was a kid, especially because the first match I ever watched was Undertaker v Shawn Michaels HIAC where HBK's face was just all blood. But now I find it weird as fuck, cutting your head open just to entertain some people.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
I find AEW going too overboard with blood now. I get it in the odd match now and again, but it seems to be at least 50% of PPV matches and every single Moxley one (I normally switch off but watched the OC one at ALL Out because I love OC).
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Been watching this OVW documentary on Netflix. Fascinating... Al Snow trying to hold it all together, live TV once a week and PPVs for some reason - despite them having hardly any audience. Like one of the PPVs had 70-something buys - including 7 in the UK!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:29:34 pm
This is cool/interesting/maybe not something you want to see.  Punk blading at All In, and how he did it.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wrasslin/comments/16ivtnf/holy_shit_lmao/
Facing the hard cam too, but most of us still didn't pick up on it.
