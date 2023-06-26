Omega vs Ospreay was one of the greatest wrestling matches I have ever seen, that kick out on one from the OWA popped me big time. Love these two together, just brilliant wrestling. Could've done without that horrible looking Tiger Driver though, didn't enjoy seeing that at all.



The rest of the show was really good, but nothing came close to that match.



Sting wrapping things up this year is a good thing, the end of that trios match was a bit of a mess.



I know Bryan and Vinny of F4 wrestling speculated that the Sammy dive while he had Jericho in the Scorpion Death Lock may have knocked Sting silly as Sammy hit him right in the head. Either way still, Sting should probably hang it up soon, but hey he still works better than Jeff Hardy.And yeah of course echo everything you say about Omega/Ospreay. As much as I want to see it I don't know if that should be at Wembley - Ospreay and Omega both should absolutely be there, but I don't think Ospreay should lose in London but also don't think a non AEW guy should be going over a major AEW guy in AEW's biggest show ever, particularly not in the main event (unless they sign him of course).I honestly wouldn't mind something like Ospreay vs PAC, or Ospreay vs Moxley in a non main event.I can't see what the main event is for Wembley (hopefully it becomes clear soon one would think).But it will have to be really big. If it's me I see if you can work Punk vs MJF there, winner vs Adam Cole at All Out, and then the two people out the 3 that didn't wrestle each other fight at Grand Slam for the title.I wouldn't mind Okada turning up to face some BCC people building to the Bryan rematch at Tokyo Dome