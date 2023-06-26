« previous next »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 26, 2023, 09:43:29 pm
See I disagree in that I think it does build ring psychology, but I do agree with you that it shouldn't really be pulled out this day and age because it's REAL fucking dangerous

It does if you use it as an actual finisher or use it to write someone out storyline wise. Not some false finish bullshit to pander to the Japanese fanboys.

The do sometimes need someone back there to reel these guys in, especially guys like Ospreay and Omega that think this stuff works or wants a Meltzer 7 star match
Tickets bought for All In. What time do people reckon it will run til (thinking trains home).
Quote from: Wullie160975 on June 26, 2023, 11:37:22 pm
Tickets bought for All In. What time do people reckon it will run til (thinking trains home).

Dunno maybe 11pm?
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 27, 2023, 12:20:52 am
Dunno maybe 11pm?

I assume it'll be about 11 (thinking that there will be a pre-show and then the main show will be 7-11, but I don't think it's been confirmed anywhere). For travel plans though, you have to factor in a fair bit of a delay as tens of thousands of people exit Wembley & head towards the tube station, you can't expect to get back to somewhere like Kings Cross in 20-30 minutes etc.

We've just booked the Monday after off entirely and got a hotel in London for a night so we can make our way leisurely back to Scotland in the afternoon.
Omega vs Ospreay was one of the greatest wrestling matches I have ever seen, that kick out on one from the OWA popped me big time.  Love these two together, just brilliant wrestling.  Could've done without that horrible looking Tiger Driver though, didn't enjoy seeing that at all.

The rest of the show was really good, but nothing came close to that match.

Sting wrapping things up this year is a good thing, the end of that trios match was a bit of a mess.
Quote from: tubby on June 27, 2023, 09:09:31 am
Omega vs Ospreay was one of the greatest wrestling matches I have ever seen, that kick out on one from the OWA popped me big time.  Love these two together, just brilliant wrestling.  Could've done without that horrible looking Tiger Driver though, didn't enjoy seeing that at all.

The rest of the show was really good, but nothing came close to that match.

Sting wrapping things up this year is a good thing, the end of that trios match was a bit of a mess.

I know Bryan and Vinny of F4 wrestling speculated that the Sammy dive while he had Jericho in the Scorpion Death Lock may have knocked Sting silly as Sammy hit him right in the head. Either way still, Sting should probably hang it up soon, but hey he still works better than Jeff Hardy.

And yeah of course echo everything you say about Omega/Ospreay. As much as I want to see it I don't know if that should be at Wembley - Ospreay and Omega both should absolutely be there, but I don't think Ospreay should lose in London but also don't think a non AEW guy should be going over a major AEW guy in AEW's biggest show ever, particularly not in the main event (unless they sign him of course).

I honestly wouldn't mind something like Ospreay vs PAC, or Ospreay vs Moxley in a non main event.

I can't see what the main event is for Wembley (hopefully it becomes clear soon one would think).But it will have to be really big. If it's me I see if you can work Punk vs MJF there, winner vs Adam Cole at All Out, and then the two people out the 3 that didn't wrestle each other fight at Grand Slam for the title.

I wouldn't mind Okada turning up to face some BCC people building to the Bryan rematch at Tokyo Dome
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 27, 2023, 12:03:57 pm
I know Bryan and Vinny of F4 wrestling speculated that the Sammy dive while he had Jericho in the Scorpion Death Lock may have knocked Sting silly as Sammy hit him right in the head. Either way still, Sting should probably hang it up soon, but hey he still works better than Jeff Hardy.

Think the bit with the table was a flub and Sting was supposed to roll out of the way with Sammy crashing and burning after arguing with Jericho.  Instead he landed right on Sting.
Quote from: tubby on June 27, 2023, 01:57:20 pm
Think the bit with the table was a flub and Sting was supposed to roll out of the way with Sammy crashing and burning after arguing with Jericho.  Instead he landed right on Sting.

Oh yeah that was 100% a mistake. You can see sting moving
Welp looks like Bryan is missing Wembley
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 27, 2023, 11:07:58 pm
Welp looks like Bryan is missing Wembley

He miiiight make it, but I wouldn't want him to risk it.  Does feel like he's more brittle these days, though.
Gutted but can't see him making it going by the x-ray, mad that he still pushed through to the end.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 27, 2023, 11:07:58 pm
Welp looks like Bryan is missing Wembley
I get the feeling he'll push through to have a match at the show (even if he's got a giant fuckoff cast) and then take extra recovery time afterwards. This is a WM level show and he won't want to miss out. My guess is he has an IWGP World title match at Wembley and he could feasibly win it considering he just went over Okada on a high profile PPV.
Wasn't there talk of him facing Nigel McGuinness at Wembley?  Could easily work a slow, WOS-style technical match if that's the case.  Just lots of chops and holds, easy money.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on June 28, 2023, 02:40:32 pm
I get the feeling he'll push through to have a match at the show (even if he's got a giant fuckoff cast) and then take extra recovery time afterwards. This is a WM level show and he won't want to miss out. My guess is he has an IWGP World title match at Wembley and he could feasibly win it considering he just went over Okada on a high profile PPV.

See I was thinking that could be Omega, considering Ospreys pledge was to do what Omega failed to do (which I took to mean Win G1 and win at Tokyo Dome). So bring it to Omega/Ospreay 3 in Tokyo Dome.

But Bryan would also work, especially since post G1 there isn't a lot of times you'd have to defend the title

But then I am not sure if NJPW would allow a title change on not one of their shows, but it is so massive that maybe they would
Quote from: tubby on June 28, 2023, 02:51:17 pm
Wasn't there talk of him facing Nigel McGuinness at Wembley?  Could easily work a slow, WOS-style technical match if that's the case.  Just lots of chops and holds, easy money.

Do like the Shibata/ZSJ match when people were still terrified of what happens with Shibata
Kenny kicking out at 1 and looking incensed is going down as one of the all time great wrestling moments
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on June 29, 2023, 03:46:14 pm
Kenny kicking out at 1 and looking incensed is going down as one of the all time great wrestling moments

I do like the idea that finishing moves only succeed when done by a specific person - adds something to it.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 29, 2023, 04:29:59 pm
I do like the idea that finishing moves only succeed when done by a specific person - adds something to it.

Has anyone ever won a match by using their opponents finisher, because I can't recall one off the top of my head? There is something to be said about a specific guy doing a specific move; I was never convinced that either Rock or Austin were gonna secure a 3 count when they traded finishes at Wrestlemania. Same can be said when Cena and Orton did it.
Quote from: Bread on June 29, 2023, 05:59:47 pm
Has anyone ever won a match by using their opponents finisher, because I can't recall one off the top of my head? There is something to be said about a specific guy doing a specific move; I was never convinced that either Rock or Austin were gonna secure a 3 count when they traded finishes at Wrestlemania. Same can be said when Cena and Orton did it.

Stone Cold beat Kevin Owens with a Stunner at Mania last year ;)
Quote from: Bread on June 29, 2023, 05:59:47 pm
Has anyone ever won a match by using their opponents finisher, because I can't recall one off the top of my head? There is something to be said about a specific guy doing a specific move; I was never convinced that either Rock or Austin were gonna secure a 3 count when they traded finishes at Wrestlemania. Same can be said when Cena and Orton did it.
Shawn Michaels with the Sharpshooter  :lickin
Ospreay absolutely hinted at a third match between him and Omega at Wembley in a promo package on Dynamite.

Otherwise fairly average show.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 29, 2023, 06:03:35 pm
Shawn Michaels with the Sharpshooter  :lickin
:no
Quote from: tubby on June 29, 2023, 08:28:16 pm
Ospreay absolutely hinted at a third match between him and Omega at Wembley in a promo package on Dynamite.
Yes please
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on June 29, 2023, 03:46:14 pm
Kenny kicking out at 1 and looking incensed is going down as one of the all time great wrestling moments

He did the same thing when the Bucks used the Golden Trigger against him in that tag match, there's a clip of it here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/hlofbu/a_memorable_piece_of_storytelling_at_aew/

It's a brilliant little bit of psychology and he uses it very sparingly.  He's been hit by his own moves before but not kicked out like that, he saves it for the right moment.  Both times he's done it in AEW I've lost my shit, I love that spot.
Quote from: tubby on June 30, 2023, 09:03:35 am
He did the same thing when the Bucks used the Golden Trigger against him in that tag match, there's a clip of it here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/hlofbu/a_memorable_piece_of_storytelling_at_aew/

It's a brilliant little bit of psychology and he uses it very sparingly.  He's been hit by his own moves before but not kicked out like that, he saves it for the right moment.  Both times he's done it in AEW I've lost my shit, I love that spot.

That was such a great PPV, especially when you consider they'd only had 6 months of TV at that point, there had been no major additions to the roster since day 1. That match, MJF/Cody & Jericho Moxley all part of compelling feuds. Orange Cassidy's in-ring debut against PAC. It felt a lot like AEW had levelled themselves up (not in the Tory way) & had a ton of momentum... and then just 3 weeks later Dynamite opened like this:



So weird to think back to those early Lockdown days now, and whilst there was obviously far more tragedy going on worldwide than the effect on Pro Wrestling, it does make you wonder what AEW's 2020/2021 would have looked like with whatever their original plans were, and where we'd be at now.

Darren droz drozdov has died aged 54
Tragic. Was announced 10 mins before Smackdown went on the air
RIP. I remember how LOD's Animal I think introduced him simply as.... "puke"  ;D

In other news, apparently some guy called "Chase" is stalking Ryback, calling into his show and threatening to shoot him in the head, his mother, dogs etc. Claims to know where he lives and other info. Ryback says that he told him he was upset with him because Ryback had looked at him funny in a Gold's gym in St. Pete, and was thrown out backstage in a RAW show years ago.

Now Ryback isn't exactly well liked, but this sort of stalking/making death threats is totally out of line and very scary.
He didn't have it easy (droz)

I remember the ultimate warrior was invited to be on byte this with him and warrior called him a cripple..

Loved the warrior but that was a lousy shitty thing to say. If a child said that you would be disgusted
Any streams going for money in the bank?
Not sure what the rules for spoilers are in here in regards to people potentially wanting to watch PPVs on catchup, so I'll tag this just in case:

Spoiler
Please give me an angle where Balor beats Seth tonight, and then be constantly paranoid for the next few months that Priest is gonna stab him in the back. Priest constantly reassures him that he'll definitely cash in on Roman, and the longer it takes for Priest to do it, the more Finn loses his mind before eventually snapping.
[close]
So... Wrestlemania London sounds unreal?!
Just got home, what a fucking show. Loved every minute.
Quote from: tommy LFC on July  1, 2023, 10:00:35 pm
So... Wrestlemania London sounds unreal?!

That would.be amazing. So with next year announced already. We looking at Wrestlemania 41 for Wembley
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 02:09:43 am
Just got home, what a fucking show. Loved every minute.
Was a brilliant show, I had a lot of fun. Don't remember the last time I had so much fun watching a WWE show.

John Cena has been doing the "Let's do Wrestlemania in London!" promo for about 15 years now whenever they're in the UK, he knows it'll megapop the crowd ;D
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 12:13:34 pm
Was a brilliant show, I had a lot of fun. Don't remember the last time I had so much fun watching a WWE show.

John Cena has been doing the "Let's do Wrestlemania in London!" promo for about 15 years now whenever they're in the UK, he knows it'll megapop the crowd ;D

To be fair, they should have done Wrestlemania in London ages ago and shouldn't have needed a kick in the arse from AEW to do it. What a lot of people in the US seem to underestimate is the fact that for most people in Europe going to London (or any other big city) for a big event is not really that big a deal anymore. NFL had 3 million ticket requests for the game in Munich this year and tickets for London have been selling very well in past years. Even if the NFL has more fans globally, Wrestlemania in London should be a no-brainer...
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 02:09:43 am
Just got home, what a fucking show. Loved every minute.

Looked quality on TV mate. Some of the pops for La Knight, Cena etc looked and the crowd singing to Codys theme was great too

Im all on the La Knight train but I actually think hes better off without the briefcase. Makes sense from a storyline point of view for Priest to have it

Overall a really good show
Dont think Mania in London is actually happening, just Cena playing with the crowd. But no reason it wouldnt work, other than timezone issues.
So I got Fight Forever and the reviews are all generally accurate.  The gameplay itself is really fun and the matches are a blast, but that's about it.  The CAW side of things is really limited and the story mode doesn't have much meat to it, even with the goofy charm of a few little side bits.

If you're looking for a wrestling game to throw on and have a few mad co-op matches, it's a good buy.  If you want to create wrestlers and play a deep story mode, steer clear.
