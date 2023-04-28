I guess that does make sense, wonder just how popular AEW actually is in Europe.



It's a fair point that the fervour of UK/European fans isn't in doubt, given the staying up late etc, but I don't think I'd ever seen any evidence, or hints even, of the actual numbers that either buy PPVs here, or have FITE subscriptions. Or even watch on ITV (and none of that would include people torrenting Dynamite/Rampage, which is how I started out before plumping for Fite). Obviously Tony Khan had all the underlying data and factored that into choosing a time & venue. There are all sorts of places that would have made more sense if they were looking for a crowd of even 40k (which would have doubled their previous attendance record), but the numbers must have been there to convince him to take a chance on filling Wembley on a bank holiday weekend.It still would have been nice to have a mini house show tour of some major cities whilst they had all the equipment and personnel in the country, but I guess that, and the odd Dynamite etc, is on the cards if All In is a big success (history repeating itself somewhat).