The Punk back to AEW rumours are starting to really get rolling now, talk of him maybe working the new show with the Elite working Dynamite, and coming back into a feud with Jericho.
Which all sounds like a recipe for disaster. No way should they try and keep them apart, if he's coming back, then get everyone together for a sit down and get them working together. The money is in Punk vs the Elite, not Jericho, and putting them on separate shows is just delaying the inevitable meltdown.
Although, a 6 month feud with the JAS is pretty clever punishment for Punk.