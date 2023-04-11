The Punk back to AEW rumours are starting to really get rolling now, talk of him maybe working the new show with the Elite working Dynamite, and coming back into a feud with Jericho.



Which all sounds like a recipe for disaster. No way should they try and keep them apart, if he's coming back, then get everyone together for a sit down and get them working together. The money is in Punk vs the Elite, not Jericho, and putting them on separate shows is just delaying the inevitable meltdown.



Although, a 6 month feud with the JAS is pretty clever punishment for Punk.



Jericho showing utterly remarkable carny skills, putting himself front and center into a situation of which he had no part of, and looking. To leech off the biggest real life feud in the companyBut yeah the money is in a Punk/Elite feud. You got to get Tony grabbing both parties and saying "This feud is happening, it is money, if you aren't happy about it I'll make you happy about it because it's happening"If he is going to come back that's the feud you got to do, simply putI just hope this doesn't upset some of the bigger names in the locker room. Elite aside my main worry is Moxley because he fucking hates Punk (for that whole IG deal, but also because Punk started a lot of bad mouthing of Roman Reigns who, understandably, Moxley is close friends with - it's why Seth Rollins is very vocal of his hatred of Punk too)