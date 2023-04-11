« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 325883 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7080 on: April 11, 2023, 03:49:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 03:43:51 pm
Yeah that was my thinking too.  Really hyped for this, hope they sell it out.

I still don't know if they sell out or not, I really hope they do. £30 entry is a really competitive rate though.

25k presale sign up is a pretty good sign, on average that probably comes out to just over 2 tickets per sign up, if they get that and a few more, even if they don't sell out Wembley would be worth it (capacity is probably stadium size minus about 15k, so if they sell 66k Wembley is already the only place that could hold the show in London)

It's a big bollocks move for sure either way
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7081 on: April 11, 2023, 03:51:30 pm »
The best bit will be House of Black promoting the show on This Morning.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7082 on: April 11, 2023, 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 03:35:51 pm
It's a bit of a shambles for me and the missus because I'm over 6ft and she's 5'2 or something.  So I'd be fine pretty much anywhere but if we were to get seats really close to the ring, she might have a bit of a nightmare seeing what's going on.

Really interested to see the layout for this.

You'll probably need to compromise and ditch the missus. Let me know what time you're picking me up.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7083 on: April 11, 2023, 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 03:51:30 pm
The best bit will be House of Black promoting the show on This Morning.

Sting on Loose Women, either as Sting or as Pastor Steve Borden
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7084 on: April 11, 2023, 04:03:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 11, 2023, 03:56:10 pm
You'll probably need to compromise and ditch the missus. Let me know what time you're picking me up.

Stick on a curly wig and we're good to go.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7085 on: April 11, 2023, 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 04:03:04 pm
Stick on a curly wig and we're good to go.

Done. And what should I put on my head?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,071
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7086 on: April 11, 2023, 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 03:51:30 pm
The best bit will be House of Black promoting the show on This Morning.

There'll certainly be a PR blitz the week before with some talent cropping up on random BBC/ITV etc shows. Britt's usually tapped for an ambassador role, but they might obviously want some UK natives up front and centre. Suppose you could have her 'on the couch' with Hayter.

I still need to discuss it with the other attendees but my preference is broadly where I sat at the ELO gig - lower levels of the tiered seats, in the front row of wherever we are for legroom, as close to opposite the ramp as possible.
« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 07:17:19 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7087 on: April 12, 2023, 06:39:34 am »
Quote from: amir87 on April 11, 2023, 06:27:47 pm
Done. And what should I put on my head?

:D
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7088 on: April 12, 2023, 08:38:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 03:51:30 pm
The best bit will be House of Black promoting the show on This Morning.

Haha
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,504
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7089 on: April 14, 2023, 12:04:10 am »
Sounds like Punks returning :lmao

This is gonna be fun.
Logged
AHA!

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7090 on: April 14, 2023, 08:07:47 am »
Punk/Omega at Wembley please.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7091 on: April 14, 2023, 09:18:58 am »
Never say never in wrestling.  Would rather he didn't come back because eventually he's going to have another meltdown, but there's some serious money to be made here and I can understand it.

Not looking forward to all the worked shoot rubbish that will surround any angle between him and The Elite.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7092 on: April 14, 2023, 09:57:29 am »
While I'm here, pretty middling Dynamite.  Two excellent matches, but not really much else and the crowd didn't really react to much at all, except for Hardy coming back, which is worrying.  Wonder if they're less of a smarky crowd than the usual spots.

Best bit was Kenny having that painting hanging in the background, one of the greatest things I've ever seen on a wrestling show.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,071
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7093 on: April 14, 2023, 10:03:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on April 14, 2023, 09:57:29 am
While I'm here, pretty middling Dynamite.

I'm not sure what we're currently building towards... the next full PPV is a full 6 weeks away, and I don't think there are any big named Dynamites either end of April/early May? So it's like the main storylines, which have already been running for a month or so, are spinning plates now, and maybe for another month before the sprint to DoN. There's only so many times you can have Hayter hit the ring to run off the Outcasts.

Also, telling everyone to go check out Shawn Spears on Twitter rather than just running a promo on TV is pretty insulting...

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7094 on: April 14, 2023, 10:09:38 am »
Yeah I think Hayter is losing a bit of momentum now, her bread and butter is battering people in the ring, not doing run-ins with nothing happening.  Looks like Britt is over her recent injuries and will likely get a pretty big push now with the All Access show too.

I have no idea how Shawn Spears and QT are still a thing on Dynamite.  Just get shot of them both.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7095 on: April 14, 2023, 12:48:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 14, 2023, 10:09:38 am
Yeah I think Hayter is losing a bit of momentum now, her bread and butter is battering people in the ring, not doing run-ins with nothing happening.  Looks like Britt is over her recent injuries and will likely get a pretty big push now with the All Access show too.

I have no idea how Shawn Spears and QT are still a thing on Dynamite.  Just get shot of them both.

Spears I would get shot of, basically only signed to begin with because he is Cody's mate. Having said that I think he worked really well in the role of MJF's sole lackey after the pinnacle disolved, he was a good geek to be destroyed in substitute to MJF. QT I would keep but not on TV, but he is a good trainer so good to have around.

I disagree on Hayter. I think the angle is losing momentum but she is still really hot, her return pop 2 weeks ago was big and her match last week where she was just beating Riho up was really really good. I think the angle needs to move or move on, but Hayter I still think is up there
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7096 on: April 14, 2023, 01:01:52 pm »
Apparently as of Thursday, there are more than 45,000 pre sale sign ups for All In
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7097 on: April 14, 2023, 01:03:47 pm »
Eddie Hearn datanomics: Each 1 pre-register is worth 2.24 actual ticket sales
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7098 on: April 14, 2023, 01:07:31 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April 14, 2023, 01:03:47 pm
Eddie Hearn datanomics: Each 1 pre-register is worth 2.24 actual ticket sales

By that it is an easy sell out
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7099 on: April 17, 2023, 02:17:03 pm »
Whats the likely max capacity they can have? Im a very casual aew watcher but Im still excited at the prospect  of getting a ticket. Could be a rather big turnout if they want it
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7100 on: April 17, 2023, 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on April 17, 2023, 02:17:03 pm
Whats the likely max capacity they can have? Im a very casual aew watcher but Im still excited at the prospect  of getting a ticket. Could be a rather big turnout if they want it

Wembley is 90k so you'd imagine with the stage cut-off and maybe one end of the stadium empty behind it, you're still looking at up to 70k or so.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7101 on: April 17, 2023, 03:45:51 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on April 17, 2023, 02:17:03 pm
Whats the likely max capacity they can have? Im a very casual aew watcher but Im still excited at the prospect  of getting a ticket. Could be a rather big turnout if they want it

About 70k to 75k, somewhere around that
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7102 on: April 18, 2023, 10:09:28 am »
The Punk back to AEW rumours are starting to really get rolling now, talk of him maybe working the new show with the Elite working Dynamite, and coming back into a feud with Jericho.

Which all sounds like a recipe for disaster.  No way should they try and keep them apart, if he's coming back, then get everyone together for a sit down and get them working together.  The money is in Punk vs the Elite, not Jericho, and putting them on separate shows is just delaying the inevitable meltdown.

Although, a 6 month feud with the JAS is pretty clever punishment for Punk.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7103 on: April 18, 2023, 10:45:16 am »
Quote from: tubby on April 18, 2023, 10:09:28 am
The Punk back to AEW rumours are starting to really get rolling now, talk of him maybe working the new show with the Elite working Dynamite, and coming back into a feud with Jericho.

Which all sounds like a recipe for disaster.  No way should they try and keep them apart, if he's coming back, then get everyone together for a sit down and get them working together.  The money is in Punk vs the Elite, not Jericho, and putting them on separate shows is just delaying the inevitable meltdown.

Although, a 6 month feud with the JAS is pretty clever punishment for Punk.

Jericho showing utterly remarkable carny skills, putting himself front and center into a situation of which he had no part of, and looking. To leech off the biggest real life feud in the company

But yeah the money is in a Punk/Elite feud. You got to get Tony grabbing both parties and saying "This feud is happening, it is money, if you aren't happy about it I'll make you happy about it because it's happening"

If he is going to come back that's the feud you got to do, simply put

I just hope this doesn't upset some of the bigger names in the locker room. Elite aside my main worry is Moxley because he fucking hates Punk (for that whole IG deal, but also because Punk started a lot of bad mouthing of Roman Reigns who, understandably, Moxley is close friends with - it's why Seth Rollins is very vocal of his hatred of Punk too)
« Last Edit: April 18, 2023, 10:47:45 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,661
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7104 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm »
That was an all time bad Dynamite, the opening segment was brutal.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 01:41:22 am »
Yeah it was really fucking bad. Double or Nothing is shaping up to be an absolute stinker at the moment because there's nothing good beyond Elite and BCC
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 01:58:00 am »
So tony went and signed him https://twitter.com/aewbotches/status/1649112375339909125 

he will be regular on dark within 3 weeks.  ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 