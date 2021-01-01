Vince back on the payroll at WWE it seems according to filings made to the NYSE
All the talk (and frankly some of the stuff on the show) kinda points to him being back and getting back into the creative groove. Things like people vomiting, calling Chad Gable ugly, calling Jonny Gargano small, a comic book geek, a garden gnome, the whole Omos and Brock stuff - yeah seeing a fair few Vinceisms
I expect the play will be sell WWE to Saudi, and Vince gets to stay on as Chairman - win/win Vince gets $9 billion and gets to stay on top day to day