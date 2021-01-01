« previous next »
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 11:38:18 am »
The main event should have been better but Shawn was carrying a bad injury.

There was rumours he didnt want Stone Cold going over and apparently Undertaker was sitting close by backstage to make sure there was no funny business.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:38:18 am
The main event should have been better but Shawn was carrying a bad injury.

There was rumours he didnt want Stone Cold going over and apparently Undertaker was sitting close by backstage to make sure there was no funny business.

That the famous taping his firsts up story Taker says.

Leta be honest, 90's Shawn before he found god was borderline on the positives outweighing the risk - one of the best wrestlers ever, but with so much shit around him, it was almost not worth it - a few more asshole points, or a slightly different era, and he would be akin to CM Punk now
paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 12:47:34 pm »
Michaels definitely sounded like a complete and utter arsehole back then

that Taker story is well known, heard another version shawn knew this and claimed he was always putting austin over but wound everyone up into believing he wouldnt. Also that he wasnt too happy he had the austin 3:16 shirt draped over him after Tyson clocked him

Michaels didnt wrestle again until summerslam 2002, he didnt have one match between royal rumble and this. You can tell at points in this match he is in absolute agony.
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 03:34:41 pm »
Tyson fast counting always ruins that match a smidge for me. Like Austin just hit the stunner, he wasn't getting up and then the optics of Tyson fast counting just looks...shit.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 03:54:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:34:41 pm
Tyson fast counting always ruins that match a smidge for me. Like Austin just hit the stunner, he wasn't getting up and then the optics of Tyson fast counting just looks...shit.

Agree with that. Made it look like a sneaky heel victory.

Knowing Tyson he was probably coked up to his eye balls and thought that was a regular count.
paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm »
Yeah that was always something different, guess I liked it as it was nice to see a heel screwed over for a change
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:24:09 am
Yeah thats right, they joined them the next night

Great spot in that match with the ladder although getting on my high horse why it made no sense to bring it in the middle of the ring and climb it to start punching each other, it wasnt a ladder match

Although the spot was ahead of its time in many ways
That was the real start of the Attitude Era. HHH reforming DX with the Outlaws and X-Pac, the Nation of Domination turning on Farooq in favour of the Rock, and Vince getting Austin arrested after being stunned. They were off to the races.
paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 07:24:44 pm »
Yes. A very big night in history. No doubt.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:03:00 am
Another really great Dynamite, again setting things in motion.

Will re-iterate it again, but man I love Jamie Hayter. She was away for 2 weeks, comes back to a big pop and clears house like a killer - she's a real star, they got to keep nursing her for now on.

Also of note, it may have crept under the radar a bit but fucking hell SuperCard of Honor looks on paper to be one of the best wrestling shows in ages

Eddie Kingston vs Claudio Castagnoli for ROH championship
Samoa Joe vs Mark Briscoe
5 team ladder match to tag titles including Lucha Brothers, Top Flight, The Kingdom, Los Faccion Ingobernables,  and Aussie Open
The Embassy vs AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metallik
Athena vs Yuka Sakazaki
Daniel Garcia vs Hiroshi Tanahashi
Wheeler Yuta vs Katsuyori Shibata

I'm certainly going to try to find the ladder match somewhere online.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 08:37:47 pm »
Another great Dynamite, the BCC vs the Elite is going to be insane.  Just hope everyone is healed up for it.

Not really feeling Cole.  Good to have him back but I think this level of fanfare is a little over the top.
courty61

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6890 on: Today at 02:41:48 pm »
Vince back on the payroll at WWE it seems according to filings made to the NYSE
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6891 on: Today at 03:16:56 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:41:48 pm
Vince back on the payroll at WWE it seems according to filings made to the NYSE

All the talk (and frankly some of the stuff on the show) kinda points to him being back and getting back into the creative groove. Things like people vomiting, calling Chad Gable ugly, calling Jonny Gargano small, a comic book geek, a garden gnome, the whole Omos and Brock stuff - yeah seeing a fair few Vinceisms

I expect the play will be sell WWE to Saudi, and Vince gets to stay on as Chairman - win/win Vince gets $9 billion and gets to stay on top day to day
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6892 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
I'm under the impression both Brock and Lashley refused to be in a Mania feud with Bray Wyatt, which is pretty damning. He would've fucked AEW up too had he joined and played a similar character.

It's great in promos and stuff but then the match comes and the unbeatable monster has to sell, and it all stops working.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:13 pm by OsirisMVZ »
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6893 on: Today at 03:54:31 pm »
So Lashley refused to work with him and is instead on some pointless Smackdown Battle Royal and gave up his ppv money? Doesn't make much sense to me.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6894 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm »
Taken Monday off work for Mania. Will probably be burnt out but let's see if I've got time for Supercard as well.

Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:47:34 pm
Michaels didnt wrestle again until summerslam 2002, he didnt have one match between royal rumble and this. You can tell at points in this match he is in absolute agony.
Unbelievable that he got injured fairly early on in that casket match and continued wrestling and taking bumps throughout, he also had to piledrive Taker on the steel steps at one point.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:15:54 pm by Malaysian Kopite »
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6895 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:54:31 pm
So Lashley refused to work with him and is instead on some pointless Smackdown Battle Royal and gave up his ppv money? Doesn't make much sense to me.

If he refused on the basis that he didnt want to feud with 'uncle Howdy' then its probably fair
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6896 on: Today at 06:15:49 pm »
By the way I've been to the last two "Hustle Wrestling" shows in Hackney Wick which have had a fantastic atmosphere (much less testosterone than Rev Pro for example). They announced last night that they would be doing monthly shows starting in May, improving on the current 6 week schedule they've got now. Really inclusive crowd (of course, its East London) who are all bevvied but in a good way. Check it out if you're ever down in London! Surely going to grow and grow with buzz sooner rather than later.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:13 pm by OsirisMVZ »
