Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 02:04:13 am
Fuck me Vikingo is fucking good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 08:17:41 am
Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:04:13 am
Fuck me Vikingo is fucking good

Not going to get to watch Dynamite until tomorrow but take it his match with Omega was good then?

I know Omega had been talking Vikingo up in a very big way in the build to the bout and calling Vinkingo a genuine game changer that will revolutionise aspects of pro wrestling and Lucha Libre.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 08:59:10 am
NightDancer on Yesterday at 08:17:41 am
Not going to get to watch Dynamite until tomorrow but take it his match with Omega was good then?

I know Omega had been talking Vikingo up in a very big way in the build to the bout and calling Vinkingo a genuine game changer that will revolutionise aspects of pro wrestling and Lucha Libre.

If he gets a good run on US TV he would be an absolute game changer. He did something things that defy my understanding of what a wrestler can do, including some twisting rope springboard thing that I am still trying to add up how he did it.

Just ridiculous Lucha talent

Watching him to me had a lesser version of the sensation Suarez brought, which was joy and bewilderment at this dude seemingly defying the laws of the profession they are in to great success
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 09:01:09 am
Watching US wrestling 30 ish years ago, it's mad to think that a 'high flyer' was someone who would jump off the middle turnbuckle to land an elbow.

I'm pretty sure Vikingo could wrestle an entirely 'rana-based match for 5 minutes and not hit the same one twice.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 09:13:42 am
Riquende on Yesterday at 09:01:09 am
Watching US wrestling 30 ish years ago, it's mad to think that a 'high flyer' was someone who would jump off the middle turnbuckle to land an elbow.

I'm pretty sure Vikingo could wrestle an entirely 'rana-based match for 5 minutes and not hit the same one twice.

In the ake of this match, I saw a bunch of people linking Rey Mysterio's WCW debut close to 30 years ago, where essentially he was just dropped in and told to do cool shit, and he got super over just blowing people's mind.

Vikingo had the same type of objective last night - just go out and do cool shit.

It is telling that in a company with a lot of high flyers, in a wrestling world with a lot of high flyers, this guy's Lucha libre high flyer style STILL stood out and looked unique
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 10:05:55 am
Vikingo looked tremendous

Another really good Dynamite as well.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 11:01:07 am
How did Kenny not land on his head for some of those?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm
Great Dynamite, that main event was nuts.  Callis is awesome too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 09:28:05 pm
Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 11:01:07 am
How did Kenny not land on his head for some of those?

There was one of the top turnbuckle, Omega went to powerbomb but it was countered into a hurricanrana, the force he hit the mat with was genuinely scary. Looked in the replay like he rolled out of it like a pro though.

I find the moves impressive but some of the spots the coordination is so obvious that it takes me out of it. Omega was clearly looking up to catch him for one of the spots. And how could he not be, the guy is spinning around mid air, one wrong move and there could be a serious injury.

It's fun for a one off special but wouldn't want to see it every week.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 07:28:37 am
Don't see Punk coming back now after the latest 'twists'.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:54:16 am
What a bellend
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:02:02 am
So I think Punk is a bellend for what he has come out with, no chance he comes back. BUT I think there's a fair chance a lot of what he says has merit in the last message. In particular Jericho is obviously the guy leaking all the stuff about CM Punk and Meltzer is clearly biased towards how EVP friends and Jericho.

Also a lot of talk that around Revolution Punk and FTR got into William Regals face and called him a HHH stooge. Lot of people implying he was a major grass around the summer too (and tbf leaks have slowed dramatically since he left).

Now the idea of FTR Bald bad mouthing anyone for being a stooge and a leak, considering how much he runs to Meltzer and Cornette, and how hard he stooges to CM Punk, is pretty funny, but still yeah.

Punk is an arsehole who will never apologize and is more trouble than he is worth despite being a fantastic wrestler and a humourous draw, which just shows how much trouble he is. But I do also think Jericho and the EVP's aren't without their shit, and Meltzer never touches on that because it is his mates
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:29:15 am
It's just embarrassing all round at this point.  Kenny seems to be the only one who can't be arsed with all this.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:39:32 am
Wonder if he'll turn up in TNA in a few months.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:33:52 pm
If they were indeed pushing Punk to wrestle before he was medically cleared and then people around there were telling journalists he was being a primadonna I can understand him being pissed off to be honest. Especially since he subsequently got reinjured shortly afterwards. Punk and Jericho have previous with this kind of thing too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 01:10:53 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:02:02 am
Also a lot of talk that around Revolution Punk and FTR got into William Regals face and called him a HHH stooge. Lot of people implying he was a major grass around the summer too (and tbf leaks have slowed dramatically since he left).

Looking at where Regal is now and how he got there, it could be quite possible, that they were right. And that's not even taking into account all the history him and HHH have.
