So I think Punk is a bellend for what he has come out with, no chance he comes back. BUT I think there's a fair chance a lot of what he says has merit in the last message. In particular Jericho is obviously the guy leaking all the stuff about CM Punk and Meltzer is clearly biased towards how EVP friends and Jericho.



Also a lot of talk that around Revolution Punk and FTR got into William Regals face and called him a HHH stooge. Lot of people implying he was a major grass around the summer too (and tbf leaks have slowed dramatically since he left).



Now the idea of FTR Bald bad mouthing anyone for being a stooge and a leak, considering how much he runs to Meltzer and Cornette, and how hard he stooges to CM Punk, is pretty funny, but still yeah.



Punk is an arsehole who will never apologize and is more trouble than he is worth despite being a fantastic wrestler and a humourous draw, which just shows how much trouble he is. But I do also think Jericho and the EVP's aren't without their shit, and Meltzer never touches on that because it is his mates