It beggars belief how badly bungled the storyline in the womens division has been.



To start with, let me just say that a big issue that all wrestlings companies face is the unparalled backstage news and awareness fans have of talent's lives thanks to the internet. As a result, when we see big debuts or returns, especially after injury or absence, it's hard to get anything other than a massive face reaction (I think Moxley was at the start of a heel turn when he went into rehab, but was cheered massively when he came back and it was abandoned). Because of this, whatever the plans for Saraya were long term, she was always going to spend her first feud as a face.



Anyway, it's mad that a) the three-way match this week didn't actually advance the narrative at all and b) that both 'factions' seem to be arguing over wanting Ruby Soho of all people on their side. Now, I don't dislike Ruby, but she hasn't been booked particularly strongly and I don't see why she'd be the 'ace' that people would be trying to recruit.



With some proper care and planning, this storyline could have been amazing and roped in far more women that usually get a chance to be involved with TV. You'd need to build a bigger 'Outsider' faction of women who have been in WWE (Deeb was, not sure about anyone else), and rather than Ruby you'd make the immediate ex-Champion Toni Storm the "whose side is she on?" talent.



Saraya should have turned up as a heel manager, badmouthing the roster as amateur hour and starting to splinter the ex-WWE away from parners & stuff like that, with lots of "can you trust her" stuff going on. Instead her and Storm's heel turn was just so sudden and we're starting halfway into the story without much investment.