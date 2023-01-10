Dynamite once again was really really good. Does really feel like they are hitting their stride.



Moxley vs Hangman was such a great display, really great. I do however want them now beating up bad guys rather than each other.



Adam Cole is back, and I think it's really good for AEW - he is super over and a great guy to be near the top of any card. Seems like he is going face too which is interesting



Hook and Jungle Boy is a really fun team and super over, they looked impressive, and generally just a real feel-good match



Takeshita and Bryan was just amazing, of course it was.



Women's tag was genuinely very good but very much marred by no Mercedes Moné turning up - I am very much undecided as to whether AEW were too heavy handed in the surprise aspect, or if fans were working themselves too much on this. Apparently SRS is going to look into this for Frightful so we will see what happened here but yeah.



Main Event was absolutely insane as well. Not sure how I feel on elite winning in the end, but the match was incredible