



Starks/Page final?



Although Kingston and MJF feuding for the title could be amazing...



Starks/Page final with Starks winning and challenging in Texas.Kingston gonna get himself DQ'd again, or will be beat by something that should have got DQ'd to fuel his anger.Shibata vs OC was fantastic, FANTASTIC. Shibata wrestled like a man looking to prove he can now wrestle. Can maybe see Ospreay vs Shibata at WrestleKingdom for the US Title (as Shibata is head of the US Dojo). Was funny hearing Mike Tyson commentate on his match (and seemingly know more about him that JRNot sure how they are gonna build it but seems Joe is gonna turn on Wardlow soon - Wardlow pushed him out the way to stare down Hobbs and Joe was...not best pleased.