That was a really fun Dynamite, they gave the Canadian crowd a great show with a bunch of big moments.



Wish someone would tell Hangman to wear different jeans, I get what he's doing, but it's just such an awful look. Not as awful as Anna Jay on the mic though.



And yet somehow not as awful as her in the ring. I know she is really young and only three or so years in the ring but she seems to have gone backwards over the past 12 months.When you look at others there be it from the likes of Hayter or Baker, who to be fair started in AEW with more experience to their names, to the likes of Jade. You can see them getting better and better year on year be it in ring, on the mic or both. They also have a level of charisma that Anna Jay seems to lack.Even someone three or four years younger like Hat, sorry I mean Julia Hart, you can see signs of in ring improvement and massive jumps in the quality of her out of ring presentation.Does not help that they always find a way to eventually pair Anna Jay up with Tay Conti who for me is another charisma vacuum and not so much draws heat from me but rather I see her involvements as an excuse to go to the kitchen to grab a drink.