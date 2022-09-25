« previous next »
Action Bronson really attacked those ropes and it helped make his shoulder barges look legit, good for him.  He looked absolutely fucked after his hot tag though.

Muta was a nice surprise but kind of pointless and really only for the super nerds.  Glad to hear Julia is ok, that was a really bad looking bump.

Hobbs is starting to grow on me, Ricky is the undeniable star of that team but Hobbs is getting better and better.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 24, 2022, 09:00:43 pm
The stuff theyre doing with Sami Zayn and the Bloodline is tremendous. Real potential for him to a top tier babyface if they get things right.

It is. Smackdown in particular is very good right now but the IWC are very reluctant to praise WWE it seems

AEW decision making still boggles me. Considering the bloated roster, why is Moxley still facing dudes from other feds? Yeah juice Robinson is a big talent but theres others that deserve a shot
Quote from: Riquende on September 24, 2022, 01:05:13 pm
Horrible-looking apron bump for Julia Hart, clearly overshot the table, her head looked like it smacked the concrete past the mats and then bounced up into the bottom of the guardrail. Doc Sampson was clearly seen helping her post-match. Haven't seen any news on an injury yet.

Enjoyed this week's rasslin' overall. AEW dipping into their deep roster to cover for the 'instability' backstage and giving some decent spots and big wins to some favourites from here.


Yeah she took a really nasty shot to the head. Sting did as well when he cracked his head on the table that did not break. Both of them had the doc checking them after the match.

Was only recently that I twigged how young Julia Hart actually is. Still only 20, turning 21 later this year. Have to say her work on things like facials and little body movements  outside the ring are really good for how short a time she has been on tv. Her in ring work is pretty decent when her age is taken into account as well. Foundations could be there for a quality sadistic heel or a tough as nails face somewhere down the line.

Quite like her House of Black persona and she makes it work for her as well as the guys in teh faction make it work for them.

She kind of does a more restrained version of what the Bunny does outside the ring. She is more of a dark lurking threat to the Bunny's OTT stuff.

Think having someone who is good at doing that can add an awful lot of a match sometimes as it can distract from lulls in the ring or add to the story telling if the person outside the ring is good enough.

Quote from: bird_lfc on September 25, 2022, 10:22:12 am
It is. Smackdown in particular is very good right now but the IWC are very reluctant to praise WWE it seems

Years of treating their employees like shit and all that Saudi blood money might have something to do with it.
Is Charlotte off trying for a baby or something?  She's been away for a long time given it was originally for her to get married, as the rumours went.
Quote from: tubby on September 25, 2022, 02:38:40 pm
Years of treating their employees like shit and all that Saudi blood money might have something to do with it.
It is not just that, since 2001 WWE did nothing but burn every ounce of good will a lot of their audience had with it. A couple of months with Triple H in charge won't change that for me. It's still a publicly traded company and the fact that they are still doing the Saudi shows and are thrusting Logan Paul into the title picture because a Saudi prince wants more legitimacy to their country makes it hard for me to check out their shows, no matter how good they are.
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:08:42 am
Is Charlotte off trying for a baby or something?  She's been away for a long time given it was originally for her to get married, as the rumours went.

Seems like she may have checked out a little bit on wrestling. Was never a huge fan of hers, thought she was massively overrated for being Ric's daughter, but even by my poor view of her, she seems to have been WAY worse the last few months she was around
Quote from: El Lobo on September 22, 2022, 10:36:29 am
See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.



:wave

AEW could sign half of Stardom and their Womens division would still be crap because there's not much they can do with 15-20 mins a week across 3 hours of primetime TV.

That said, there's not really many freelance women out there that they should/could be hiring.
Quote from: tubby on September 25, 2022, 08:22:45 am
Action Bronson really attacked those ropes and it helped make his shoulder barges look legit, good for him.  He looked absolutely fucked after his hot tag though.

Muta was a nice surprise but kind of pointless and really only for the super nerds.  Glad to hear Julia is ok, that was a really bad looking bump.

Hobbs is starting to grow on me, Ricky is the undeniable star of that team but Hobbs is getting better and better.

Action Bronson looks great but he apparently made it very clear on a podcast before the show was aired (but after the match was done) that under no uncertain terms he is not taking a bump, and he didn't.

Muta is something the super nerds would love, but it isn't for him, it is specifically for Moxley who asked for him to turn up live in the press conference after Forbidden Door. So considering what Moxley has done for the company, I am happy with it  ;D

Hobbs and Starks are both fucking superstars, absolutely fantastic. Both now deserve mega pushes.

On the WWE tapping up stuff, more names have come out along with Malakai Black (who is gone but can't go to WWE, no one knows how long for maybe for just a long time, maybe for the rest of his AEW contract). Buddy Matthews may be going as well. Also sounds like Andrade may be itching to go as well.

It has however been kinda confirmed at this point now that Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Miro, FTR, and Bobby Fish were all contacted too, told to fight out of there contract to come back to WWE.

Keith and Swerve told HHH to fuck off as they hated how WWE treated them (Lee in particular with how they treated him and Mia Yim). I suspect one or both of these two told Tony about the tapping up.

Miro said he wasn't interested as he is happy and he has outside ventures he wants to do

FTR said not while they are under contract but they would be happy to negotiate afterwards but only for the Roman deal (big money and limited schedule)

Bobby Fish left and tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to end their contracts and go with him, to which Adam and Kyle told him to fuck off, and now instead Fish had ended up in TNA
Imagine thinking that Adam Cole would want to go back.  He's in a company with all his mates and his girlfriend and is allowed to do his Twitch thing.  Fish is a moron.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm
Action Bronson looks great but he apparently made it very clear on a podcast before the show was aired (but after the match was done) that under no uncertain terms he is not taking a bump, and he didn't.

Muta is something the super nerds would love, but it isn't for him, it is specifically for Moxley who asked for him to turn up live in the press conference after Forbidden Door. So considering what Moxley has done for the company, I am happy with it  ;D

Hobbs and Starks are both fucking superstars, absolutely fantastic. Both now deserve mega pushes.

On the WWE tapping up stuff, more names have come out along with Malakai Black (who is gone but can't go to WWE, no one knows how long for maybe for just a long time, maybe for the rest of his AEW contract). Buddy Matthews may be going as well. Also sounds like Andrade may be itching to go as well.

It has however been kinda confirmed at this point now that Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Miro, FTR, and Bobby Fish were all contacted too, told to fight out of there contract to come back to WWE.

Keith and Swerve told HHH to fuck off as they hated how WWE treated them (Lee in particular with how they treated him and Mia Yim). I suspect one or both of these two told Tony about the tapping up.

Miro said he wasn't interested as he is happy and he has outside ventures he wants to do

FTR said not while they are under contract but they would be happy to negotiate afterwards but only for the Roman deal (big money and limited schedule)

Bobby Fish left and tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to end their contracts and go with him, to which Adam and Kyle told him to fuck off, and now instead Fish had ended up in TNA



He got on the mic at an indie event and more or less did what Black did and gave a "I need to recalibrate my life" speech and ended it with a similar "This is not a goodbye, it is until I see you again" comment. Was a strikingly similar speech to that of Black.
Just release Buddy, he's worthless without Black.  Pretty much worthless with him too, actually.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
Just release Buddy, he's worthless without Black.  Pretty much worthless with him too, actually.

Well looks like he has already gone.

I heard someone make the comment that Buddy had a dull match with Okada, which is enough to show you that he isn't particularly great outside the WWE system. Was a terrible signing honestly

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
Just release Buddy, he's worthless without Black.  Pretty much worthless with him too, actually.


Probably in the minority but I rate him very highly.

Put him in against guys like Black, Pac etc and he can go and more than hold his own. Put him in with less talented guys and he does the lionshare of the work.

He has a good look, has a great mix of strength and agility, moves far quicker than he should with all that muscle, and comes across as being pretty safe for the most part despite some of the bumps he is involved in.

He is deadly dull on the stick but a good manager/valet could sort that.

