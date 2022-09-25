Action Bronson really attacked those ropes and it helped make his shoulder barges look legit, good for him. He looked absolutely fucked after his hot tag though.



Muta was a nice surprise but kind of pointless and really only for the super nerds. Glad to hear Julia is ok, that was a really bad looking bump.



Hobbs is starting to grow on me, Ricky is the undeniable star of that team but Hobbs is getting better and better.



Action Bronson looks great but he apparently made it very clear on a podcast before the show was aired (but after the match was done) that under no uncertain terms he is not taking a bump, and he didn't.Muta is something the super nerds would love, but it isn't for him, it is specifically for Moxley who asked for him to turn up live in the press conference after Forbidden Door. So considering what Moxley has done for the company, I am happy with itHobbs and Starks are both fucking superstars, absolutely fantastic. Both now deserve mega pushes.On the WWE tapping up stuff, more names have come out along with Malakai Black (who is gone but can't go to WWE, no one knows how long for maybe for just a long time, maybe for the rest of his AEW contract). Buddy Matthews may be going as well. Also sounds like Andrade may be itching to go as well.It has however been kinda confirmed at this point now that Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Miro, FTR, and Bobby Fish were all contacted too, told to fight out of there contract to come back to WWE.Keith and Swerve told HHH to fuck off as they hated how WWE treated them (Lee in particular with how they treated him and Mia Yim). I suspect one or both of these two told Tony about the tapping up.Miro said he wasn't interested as he is happy and he has outside ventures he wants to doFTR said not while they are under contract but they would be happy to negotiate afterwards but only for the Roman deal (big money and limited schedule)Bobby Fish left and tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to end their contracts and go with him, to which Adam and Kyle told him to fuck off, and now instead Fish had ended up in TNA