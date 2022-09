Action Bronson really attacked those ropes and it helped make his shoulder barges look legit, good for him. He looked absolutely fucked after his hot tag though.



Muta was a nice surprise but kind of pointless and really only for the super nerds. Glad to hear Julia is ok, that was a really bad looking bump.



Hobbs is starting to grow on me, Ricky is the undeniable star of that team but Hobbs is getting better and better.