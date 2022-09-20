« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 06:12:35 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 20, 2022, 08:52:26 pm
I heard someone describe the current war game matches in WWE and AEW as a Tower of Doom sport followed by West Side Story moment in the ring to the chorus of "This is Awesome" rather than early war games where crowds wanted to see you fat balding uncle's literally kill the heels  ;D

Wasn't the Tower of Doom the one where the Hulkster and Macho Man went about hitting people with frying pans at the end
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 08:47:23 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:31:59 am
Paige is All Elite.

Interesting to know if she is medically cleared to wrestle or if shes there to be a manager
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 10:36:29 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:31:59 am
Paige is All Elite.

See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.

Elzar

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 am
Looking forward to WWE's invasion angle where Luchasaurus is the face of AEW.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 11:14:30 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:36:29 am
See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.

With respect, she is significantly bigger in terms of name than basically everyone else in that women's roster. Someone who was a pretty over top female star for a long period of her time in WWE, someone who was treated as such by WWE, someone who has a movie about her life and career. She's not Becky Lynch/Ronda Rousey/Sasha Banks level of over top woman in the world, but she is way bigger than basically everyone in AEW women's roster

And that Roster is starved of names and stars. They have great wrestlers, the format is improving, but it's still a division that is the bottom of ratings every week and lacking in regular talent beyond the top 4 or 5 (especially when many of them are in Japan and have Visa issues). Paige is a bigger star than all of them, and better in the ring and on the mic than about 95% of them. The division is not healthy

Injuries are a concern but if they can have Sting working they can have Paige if she is cleared. And in terms of the Wellness she's been clean and sober off everything for like 5 years now.

And to be fair the space she is taking is Thunder Rosa, who was a waste of a top spot and by in large dispiaed by the other women.

NOW What drama may happen, which I would love tbf, is if her Boyfriend turns up to stuff at all, there's about a 25% chance he will get knocked the fuck out by someone - he is a highly abbrassive and disliked individual in the Metal scene
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:36:29 am
See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.


Yeah would agree with you.

Even in the ring when she was younger I found it difficult to get invested in her. Would say that there are a lot in the current AEW womens division that are way better than Paige was years ago, and also more charismatic than her in and out of the ring. Samcks of being exactly what you said, a signing simply because she was famous. 

So do not really see what she offers over the women already there now in 2022.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 11:44:28 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:14:30 am
And that Roster is starved of names and stars. They have great wrestlers, the format is improving, but it's still a division that is the bottom of ratings every week and lacking in regular talent beyond the top 4 or 5 (especially when many of them are in Japan and have Visa issues). Paige is a bigger star than all of them, and better in the ring and on the mic than about 95% of them. The division is not healthy.

I'll give you bigger mainstream name recognition but better in the ring and on the mic? I think your memory might be playing tricks on you.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:44:28 am
I'll give you bigger mainstream name recognition but better in the ring and on the mic? I think your memory might be playing tricks on you.

Than the AEW roster of women?

On the Mic really only Britt and Jade can talk, so having someone at least somewhat used to talking in WWE is defacto better than most of them

And in the ring she is good if not spectacular, but again compared to AEW where after the 4 in that match last night, and Jamie Hayter and Statlander (who blew both her knees up and is out for a long while) , the talent goes to the likes of Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Julia Hart, the Bunny, Penelope Ford, Skye Blue, Leva Bates, Marina Shafir, even Ruby Soho, and as much as I love her the green Jade Cargill, then yeah she is better than the vast majority of the AEW women by being about good

Like this is far from a good division, so having someone who is relatively big star for the division, who is good to fine in the ring and mic, that well worth it because it needs something
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 01:28:22 pm
I mean, Paige was a top name in the WWE women's division when it was worse than the current AEW women's division and she was up against the likes of the Bella twins at the top of the card. When the women's division was a joke.

From memory she was dire in the ring, incredibly annoying on the mic and nowhere near any of the top names in AEW - Baker, Storm, Cargill, Hayter, Statlander, Thunder Rosa (despite the issues) and yes, even Leyla Hirsch, Athena, Penelope Ford and Ruby Soho. Unless she's got far better since she was a full-timer she's going to sink faster than Ruby did. Much faster.

To give a reminder, here is Paige in a couple of PPV title matches at her 'peak'. I didn't even pick one of the really embarrassing ones, but look how slow it is, how limited her move set is, how she can't even do a convincing punch, elbow or headbutt. And this was before the injuries.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ciB0r-r_Klw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ciB0r-r_Klw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfOMu7rrnhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfOMu7rrnhQ</a>


Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm
What a fortnight to swerve all wrestling news...

But I'm back from holiday and all caught up after 10 hours of shows whilst flying. Some great shows. Some weird goings on.

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 02:18:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:28:22 pm


Well I guess we are going to have to agree to disagree
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:18:03 pm
Well I guess we are going to have to agree to disagree.
For the next month or so - we should have a much clearer idea after that. I would agree that the women's division in AEW isn't great right now, but I think it's more to do with booking and injuries than talent.
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 02:51:56 pm
My only memory of Paige in WWE was when she debuted and beat AJ (I think) for the title by hitting the sloppiest, worst looking finisher I've ever seen (like just a leg sweep)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 02:53:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:51:56 pm
My only memory of Paige in WWE was when she debuted and beat AJ (I think) for the title by hitting the sloppiest, worst looking finisher I've ever seen (like just a leg sweep)

Yeah it wasn't great. It's meant to be a non-elevated version of Buddy Matthews finisher

In NXT people knew how to take it, in main roster, not so much. She got rid of it for a Package DDT deal
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 04:41:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:36:29 am
See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.
I couldn't disagree more
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 05:17:43 pm
I always liked Paige as a personality, and she's a recognisable name (how many wrestlers have happy movies made about their lives?), could work well as a heel manager/commentator. Have no interest in seeing her in the ring really, as others have said, what notable matches has she ever had?
AndyMuller

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Can we all agree she is fit though?
btroom

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 05:35:37 pm
Aew sign all these women and we get reaction for 1 night and we don't see them again  ;D
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Can we all agree she is fit though?

tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Can we all agree she is fit though?

She looked way better before all the surgery.  She's almost unrecognisable now.

But she can definitely wrestle better than anyone they have bar Hayter, Storm, Deeb, Athena, Shida or Riho.  And she's streets ahead of nearly all of them on the stick.

Not wrestled in forever though and she's not a signing I would have made with those injury issues.
bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm
Its a classic AEW signing if she isnt cleared to compete, but assuming she is, it will benefit them with a bit of star power. I feel like wwe will patch things up with Sasha banks otherwise she would of been good.

Sucks that Bryan Danielson loves putting over others so much. Another mox title run is a bit meh, and felt like he deserved it. The acclaimed stuff was brilliant though, they are SO over. An enjoyable show altogether.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm
Yeah Mox absolutely deserves the title and Danielson doesn't need it.  He's there to have great matches to help elevate other wrestlers.

So happy for The Acclaimed but that match was all over the place.  Swerve is money as a heel though.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm
Yeah Mox absolutely deserves the title and Danielson doesn't need it.  He's there to have great matches to help elevate other wrestlers.

So happy for The Acclaimed but that match was all over the place.  Swerve is money as a heel though.

It was okay. The real problem was AEW again dipping into the well of "have the champ win the big PPV match but then lose the immediate Dynamite rematch". The tag title match at All Out was fantastic and deserved the big win for the challengers - having to redo it 2/3 weeks later without covering the same spots just makes all of it lesser somehow.

I'm still shaking my head that an almost-59 year old Billy Gunn is part of one of the hottest acts in wrestling in 2022. Truly, there's no lunacy that this 'sport' won't indulge (in a good way).

-------------

Can't get behind Moxley at all (or in fact, the wider BCC - can we lose the dull, repetitive "hammer and anvil elbows" please?). His gimmick starts and ends at "I'm a tough guy" and I find myself wanting to skip through a lot of his matches, regardless of the stakes. The worst match AEW ever broadcast (serious caveats incoming) was his first title defence vs Jake Hager in the 'empty arena' match in Covid Week 1 (commented on by JR alone).

What immediately worries me is that his prior feud with MJF was awful, pretty much the only stain on MJF's AEW career. They had zero chemistry in the build and it headlined the worst of AEW's PPVs. I'm also not so keen on this Firm stable, they seem like misfits rather than some elite hit squad - hopefully it does something positive for Ethan Page at least as the guy has deserved a lot more than hanging around with the over-promoted Scorpio Sky.

-------------

Anyway, plenty more to be positive about. A couple of generally strong Dynamites overall. TK steadying the ship, so to speak.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
She looked way better before all the surgery.  She's almost unrecognisable now.

But she can definitely wrestle better than anyone they have bar Hayter, Storm, Deeb, Athena, Shida or Riho.  And she's streets ahead of nearly all of them on the stick.

Not wrestled in forever though and she's not a signing I would have made with those injury issues.
Post the best Paige match and promo. Let's see how it does against the equivalent for Britt Baker.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6144 on: Today at 07:32:41 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm
Post the best Paige match and promo. Let's see how it does against the equivalent for Britt Baker.

Britt is the better talker, but she's not great in the ring.  She's a bit like Rosa in that she shines more in gimmick matches with less pure wrestling, where her charisma can play a bigger part.  Not saying Paige is a brilliant wrestler either but was more athletic and believable in there.  Baker looks lost at times, flubbing moves and blatantly waiting for the next spot in a sequence.

No idea what Paige will be like now though, it's been a long time and she'll have to be really careful with her neck.
