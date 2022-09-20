See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.



With respect, she is significantly bigger in terms of name than basically everyone else in that women's roster. Someone who was a pretty over top female star for a long period of her time in WWE, someone who was treated as such by WWE, someone who has a movie about her life and career. She's not Becky Lynch/Ronda Rousey/Sasha Banks level of over top woman in the world, but she is way bigger than basically everyone in AEW women's rosterAnd that Roster is starved of names and stars. They have great wrestlers, the format is improving, but it's still a division that is the bottom of ratings every week and lacking in regular talent beyond the top 4 or 5 (especially when many of them are in Japan and have Visa issues). Paige is a bigger star than all of them, and better in the ring and on the mic than about 95% of them. The division is not healthyInjuries are a concern but if they can have Sting working they can have Paige if she is cleared. And in terms of the Wellness she's been clean and sober off everything for like 5 years now.And to be fair the space she is taking is Thunder Rosa, who was a waste of a top spot and by in large dispiaed by the other women.NOW What drama may happen, which I would love tbf, is if her Boyfriend turns up to stuff at all, there's about a 25% chance he will get knocked the fuck out by someone - he is a highly abbrassive and disliked individual in the Metal scene