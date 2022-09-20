« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6120 on: Today at 06:12:36 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 20, 2022, 08:52:26 pm
I heard someone describe the current war game matches in WWE and AEW as a Tower of Doom sport followed by West Side Story moment in the ring to the chorus of "This is Awesome" rather than early war games where crowds wanted to see you fat balding uncle's literally kill the heels  ;D

Wasn't the Tower of Doom the one where the Hulkster and Macho Man went about hitting people with frying pans at the end
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6121 on: Today at 08:47:23 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:31:59 am
Paige is All Elite.

Interesting to know if she is medically cleared to wrestle or if shes there to be a manager
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6122 on: Today at 10:36:29 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:31:59 am
Paige is All Elite.

See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6123 on: Today at 11:00:07 am
Looking forward to WWE's invasion angle where Luchasaurus is the face of AEW.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6124 on: Today at 11:14:30 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:29 am
See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.

With respect, she is significantly bigger in terms of name than basically everyone else in that women's roster. Someone who was a pretty over top female star for a long period of her time in WWE, someone who was treated as such by WWE, someone who has a movie about her life and career. She's not Becky Lynch/Ronda Rousey/Sasha Banks level of over top woman in the world, but she is way bigger than basically everyone in AEW women's roster

And that Roster is starved of names and stars. They have great wrestlers, the format is improving, but it's still a division that is the bottom of ratings every week and lacking in regular talent beyond the top 4 or 5 (especially when many of them are in Japan and have Visa issues). Paige is a bigger star than all of them, and better in the ring and on the mic than about 95% of them. The division is not healthy

Injuries are a concern but if they can have Sting working they can have Paige if she is cleared. And in terms of the Wellness she's been clean and sober off everything for like 5 years now.

And to be fair the space she is taking is Thunder Rosa, who was a waste of a top spot and by in large dispiaed by the other women.

NOW What drama may happen, which I would love tbf, is if her Boyfriend turns up to stuff at all, there's about a 25% chance he will get knocked the fuck out by someone - he is a highly abbrassive and disliked individual in the Metal scene
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6125 on: Today at 11:16:14 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:29 am
See now again, without wanting to trigger that Osiris guy.....thats a proper AEW signing, and not in a good way. I can't imagine she's better than many of the current AEW womens roster, she's not particularly charismatic (if she's not wrestling), she's had pretty well documented issues before (injury problems, retired, wellness violations etc). Just another 'sign her because we can sign her' situation where she comes in and takes the spot of someone already there, just cos she was in the 'E before and is pretty famous.


Yeah would agree with you.

Even in the ring when she was younger I found it difficult to get invested in her. Would say that there are a lot in the current AEW womens division that are way better than Paige was years ago, and also more charismatic than her in and out of the ring. Samcks of being exactly what you said, a signing simply because she was famous. 

So do not really see what she offers over the women already there now in 2022.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6126 on: Today at 11:44:28 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:14:30 am
And that Roster is starved of names and stars. They have great wrestlers, the format is improving, but it's still a division that is the bottom of ratings every week and lacking in regular talent beyond the top 4 or 5 (especially when many of them are in Japan and have Visa issues). Paige is a bigger star than all of them, and better in the ring and on the mic than about 95% of them. The division is not healthy.

I'll give you bigger mainstream name recognition but better in the ring and on the mic? I think your memory might be playing tricks on you.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6127 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:44:28 am
I'll give you bigger mainstream name recognition but better in the ring and on the mic? I think your memory might be playing tricks on you.

Than the AEW roster of women?

On the Mic really only Britt and Jade can talk, so having someone at least somewhat used to talking in WWE is defacto better than most of them

And in the ring she is good if not spectacular, but again compared to AEW where after the 4 in that match last night, and Jamie Hayter and Statlander (who blew both her knees up and is out for a long while) , the talent goes to the likes of Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Julia Hart, the Bunny, Penelope Ford, Skye Blue, Leva Bates, Marina Shafir, even Ruby Soho, and as much as I love her the green Jade Cargill, then yeah she is better than the vast majority of the AEW women by being about good

Like this is far from a good division, so having someone who is relatively big star for the division, who is good to fine in the ring and mic, that well worth it because it needs something
Sheer Magnetism

Reply #6128 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm
I mean, Paige was a top name in the WWE women's division when it was worse than the current AEW women's division and she was up against the likes of the Bella twins at the top of the card. When the women's division was a joke.

From memory she was dire in the ring, incredibly annoying on the mic and nowhere near any of the top names in AEW - Baker, Storm, Cargill, Hayter, Statlander, Thunder Rosa (despite the issues) and yes, even Leyla Hirsch, Athena, Penelope Ford and Ruby Soho. Unless she's got far better since she was a full-timer she's going to sink faster than Ruby did. Much faster.

To give a reminder, here is Paige in a couple of PPV title matches at her 'peak'. I didn't even pick one of the really embarrassing ones, but look how slow it is, how limited her move set is, how she can't even do a convincing punch, elbow or headbutt. And this was before the injuries.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ciB0r-r_Klw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ciB0r-r_Klw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfOMu7rrnhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfOMu7rrnhQ</a>


Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6129 on: Today at 01:33:03 pm
What a fortnight to swerve all wrestling news...

But I'm back from holiday and all caught up after 10 hours of shows whilst flying. Some great shows. Some weird goings on.

