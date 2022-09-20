I mean, Paige was a top name in the WWE women's division when it was worse than the current AEW women's division and she was up against the likes of the Bella twins at the top of the card. When the women's division was a joke.
From memory she was dire in the ring, incredibly annoying on the mic and nowhere near any of the top names in AEW - Baker, Storm, Cargill, Hayter, Statlander, Thunder Rosa (despite the issues) and yes, even Leyla Hirsch, Athena, Penelope Ford and Ruby Soho. Unless she's got far better since she was a full-timer she's going to sink faster than Ruby did. Much faster.
To give a reminder, here is Paige in a couple of PPV title matches at her 'peak'. I didn't even pick one of the really embarrassing ones, but look how slow it is, how limited her move set is, how she can't even do a convincing punch, elbow or headbutt. And this was before the injuries.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ciB0r-r_Klw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ciB0r-r_Klw</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dfOMu7rrnhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dfOMu7rrnhQ</a>