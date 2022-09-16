Didn't that report come from noted Omega hater Cornette's lapdog, Brian Last? Big pinch of salt. But at the same time, it wouldn't surprise me because Omega isn't really cut out to be a leader of men, he's just a video game dweeb who happens to be a top level athlete and wrestling savant. Any speech he did give would've been all over the place.
Do agree that the EVP stuff clouds things too much and they should just be talent with a stake in the company.
It was, but it's been confirmed by Joe Lanza of VOW who is much more levelled and even handed, and reliable
In fact there's a few thing mentioned on VOW flagship show this week which was all classified as "rumours and conjecture" from their view, reliable sources
- Says there's some rumours that Punk is an employee not an independent contractor, which complicates the whole process. EVP's are employees too of course, and that's the possible avenue for legal action if either one of them is fired.
- Punk as an employee has some level of stake in the company, hence his comments "I am trying to build a business here" has more context
- Lockeroom is divided before the fight with one narrative being Punk is a lockeroom cancer, and the other being the Elite are aloof assholes who don't interact and don't stick around while Punk does. While all agree Punk was wrong last week, before that despite reports, it was not as universally for Elite and against Punk.
Again all this was prefaced as "Rumours and Conjecture"