Bit moot since he's only sporadically been in the title picture - same with Danielson, and they're the two biggest stars in the company. But ultimately, it's a damned if you do situation. If you stick them in immediately everyone complains about ex-WWE stars coming and getting all the attention. If you don't they aren't 'moving the needle'.



Having said that, a lot of the best workers and most charismatic people on the roster - Punk, Danielson, Mox, Claudio, Pac, Miro, FTR - are the ex-WWE figures. And apart from Mox none of them have ever been near the title picture for a sustained length of time. But that's to be expected if you have a clique of wrestlers who also have executive positions and booking roles in the company and who only want to wrestle or lie down for their mates.



In related but more amusing news, it looks like Bobby Fish is going full Ryback:



Fish went a bit brainworms. Followed the same sort of path as Drake Wuertz by all accounts going full Q-Anon. By in large, apparently the reason he wasn't signed back on.He got mega heat for the early kick out against Punk too apparently, and not just from Punk.On the Ex WWE guys thing, I really wouldn't put that down the the elite, especially by all accounts they lost the booking stuff about 2 years ago - Cody wanted southern style Rasslin, Bucks wanted PWG/So Cal style stuff, and Kenny wanted to focus on Joshi style women's wrestling with talent who couldn't do it. By all accounts after the horrendous Dark Order beat down of the Bucks in December 2019 or so, Tony took the book off them.In fact when they had the book, one if the first things Kenny did was lay down and job for PAC and Moxley. They've both done the job for FTR, and Kenny while champ on multiple occasions tapped like fucking mad to Danielson. They don't seem to be against doing the job for the ex WWE guys. In fact if I remember right in the initial days of AEW the biggest complaint was the Bucks and Kenny were doing the job too muchSo I don't think it's them not wanting to do the job, I think it's just some buyers remorse and some of Tony just being overwhelmed by a lot of big stuff with minimal help (which was his mistake he seems to be trying to rectify).Some of those guys need to be in the picture more - PAC, Miro, and Danielson being the major major ones. Claudio too, but he's been there like 2 months, with all but one day of that time having his stable partner as the Champ, so can't really blame him not being in the picture yet.