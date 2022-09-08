« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6040 on: September 8, 2022, 09:53:58 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on September  8, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
Cant believe how many people love CM Punk.

Quite clearly a massive bell end, trouble everywhere he has been, decent on the mic, 6.5/10 worker.

Imagine a guy like that in your workplace.
I like him on the mic. Given the right storyline his charisma can keep me interested. Really think hes one of the best in that regard.

The guy is an absolute moron though and Ive always thought that. Seems to have a real victim complex. If you keep falling out with people wherever you go, how long until you realise that you might be the problem?

Hes a good excuse to never go straight edge however. Imagine ending up as miserable as him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6041 on: September 8, 2022, 10:04:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on September  8, 2022, 08:45:45 pm
Things we know are 100% real:

- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story

Everything else is just rumours.  Punk is clearly a complete bellend.

Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.

Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).

They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6042 on: September 8, 2022, 10:12:09 pm
Also talk of lawsuits. Perhaps from Punk against the EVPS. Maybe Tony and AEW as well. It does just sound like messy litigation is coming
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6043 on: September 8, 2022, 11:22:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on September  8, 2022, 08:45:45 pm
Things we know are 100% real:

- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story

Everything else is just rumours.  Punk is clearly a complete bellend.
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  8, 2022, 10:04:35 pm
Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.

Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).

They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Gee, I wonder who the source for this obviously unbiased story might have been. Punk's MJF feud is the most interesting thing AEW has ever done and ratings have gone from around 800,000 to the million mark since he's been there but sure, he has no idea how to get over in 2022. Comparing him to Bill Watts in the 90's is laughable, esepcially in light of Adam Page's less than stellar run as champion.

In a wider sense though, this whole saga has really tarnished the image of everybody in question. Going to be hard to take Punk, Omega or Page seriously as champions for a while - especially if Punk gets fired and publicly calls the Bullet Club guys out for pushing their weight around backstage - and all because everyone involved would rather sabotage each other to protect their 'spot' than protect the company.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6044 on: September 9, 2022, 07:08:08 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September  8, 2022, 11:22:42 pm
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.

CM Punk had a live mic in his hand during that segment and did nothing.  CM Punk.  The guy who's known for not taking any shit on the mic and is one of the best talkers of all time.  He then seethed about it for months before returning the favour in the build up to the Mox match in a much worse way, completely burying Page instead of just alluding to something backstage.  That should make them even, but it wasn't enough for Punk.

He literally said he'd be walking the corridors and that if anyone has a problem with him, they need to come talk to him.  That's what the Bucks did, and he couldn't handle it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6045 on: September 9, 2022, 07:47:01 am
WCW reincarnated
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6046 on: September 9, 2022, 07:58:37 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 07:47:01 am
WCW reincarnated

Not quite yet, the top acts aren't booking themselves.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6047 on: September 9, 2022, 09:27:09 am
Having watched Dynamite, if MJF/Mox keep being on form no one's missing Punk.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6048 on: September 9, 2022, 09:28:27 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September  9, 2022, 09:27:09 am
Having watched Dynamite, if MJF/Mox keep being on form no one's missing Punk.

Mox is on another level right now.  Don't think they'll put the belt on him because he's due a break, but he's absolutely the number one guy in that company at the moment.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6049 on: September 9, 2022, 10:57:12 am
Press conferences after a wrestling match. Amazing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6050 on: September 9, 2022, 11:42:48 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September  9, 2022, 10:57:12 am
Press conferences after a wrestling match. Amazing.

A lot of places do it. WWE did it this weekend too.

For some places that come off as more of a sports presentation, it adds to that - places like NJPW for example where it is treated a bit more like a sport, do like legit press conference for Japanese publications for as long as I can remember watching
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6051 on: September 9, 2022, 11:53:15 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  9, 2022, 11:42:48 am
A lot of places do it. WWE did it this weekend too.

For some places that come off as more of a sports presentation, it adds to that - places like NJPW for example where it is treated a bit more like a sport, do like legit press conference for Japanese publications for as long as I can remember watching
Ah okay. Don't follow it much just saw this thread keep appearing at top and thought I'd check why ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6052 on: September 9, 2022, 01:48:00 pm
CM Punk leaving AEW will be as beneficial as vince scandal is for wwe
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6053 on: September 9, 2022, 02:17:31 pm
Quote from: btroom on September  9, 2022, 01:48:00 pm
CM Punk leaving AEW will be as beneficial as vince scandal is for wwe

In a good way, right?

I'm not quite so sure. Vince was an absolute relic who needed putting out to pasture many, many years ago (just for his take on wrestling and not even mentioning his abhorrent other misdemeanours) Punks been in AEW for what, a year? Missed a good chunk of it with injury. Its been pretty forgettable stuff barring his return, so I'm really not seeing that there'll be some massive change now he's not there.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6054 on: September 9, 2022, 02:43:43 pm
Would Punk have got away with that shit with Vince sitting beside him? Khan just looks stupid and if he's in charge no wonder it's a mess behind the scenes. The talent will be taking the piss out of him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6055 on: September 9, 2022, 03:19:05 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September  9, 2022, 02:43:43 pm
Would Punk have got away with that shit with Vince sitting beside him? Khan just looks stupid and if he's in charge no wonder it's a mess behind the scenes. The talent will be taking the piss out of him.

Yes.  Vince let HBK get away with all sorts in the 90s.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6056 on: September 9, 2022, 03:53:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  9, 2022, 02:17:31 pm
In a good way, right?

I'm not quite so sure. Vince was an absolute relic who needed putting out to pasture many, many years ago (just for his take on wrestling and not even mentioning his abhorrent other misdemeanours) Punks been in AEW for what, a year? Missed a good chunk of it with injury. Its been pretty forgettable stuff barring his return, so I'm really not seeing that there'll be some massive change now he's not there.

You say forgettable stuff, but to be fair his feud with Kingston was really big, and his feud with MJF was pretty much the biggest thing in wrestling for a lot of the time.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September  9, 2022, 02:43:43 pm
Would Punk have got away with that shit with Vince sitting beside him? Khan just looks stupid and if he's in charge no wonder it's a mess behind the scenes. The talent will be taking the piss out of him.

He's a guy running 3 different companies basically on his own, and he's a relative novice to the wrestling world but has made something which is the biggest company other than WWE for the last 21 years, a genuine Network television and national touring brand - so I think it's understandable that he doesn't maybe know what to do in that situation, but seemingly he has took a hard stance after it suspending absolutely everyone involved with the brawl, and supposedly firing Punk and Steel
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6057 on: September 9, 2022, 04:12:30 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  9, 2022, 03:53:25 pm
You say forgettable stuff, but to be fair his feud with Kingston was really big, and his feud with MJF was pretty much the biggest thing in wrestling for a lot of the time.

Big for AEW sure, but he was meant to be a proper needle mover surely. And it doesn't really seem like he has been. The only really positive thing he seems to have helped with is getting MJF over (who is really excellent) but I'm pretty sure he'd have done that himself anyway.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6058 on: September 9, 2022, 04:16:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on September  9, 2022, 03:19:05 pm
Yes.  Vince let HBK get away with all sorts in the 90s.

Was Vince sitting beside him with big dough eyes in awe of Shawn? I thought it was a terrible look for the company owner to be honest.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6059 on: September 9, 2022, 04:35:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  9, 2022, 04:12:30 pm
Big for AEW sure, but he was meant to be a proper needle mover surely. And it doesn't really seem like he has been. The only really positive thing he seems to have helped with is getting MJF over (who is really excellent) but I'm pretty sure he'd have done that himself anyway.

No at the first it was pretty much bigger than WWE had on (it was the doldrums between Survivor Series and Rumble to be fair so really not a lot happening but still)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6060 on: September 9, 2022, 04:46:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  9, 2022, 04:12:30 pm
Big for AEW sure, but he was meant to be a proper needle mover surely. And it doesn't really seem like he has been. The only really positive thing he seems to have helped with is getting MJF over (who is really excellent) but I'm pretty sure he'd have done that himself anyway.
Bit moot since he's only sporadically been in the title picture - same with Danielson, and they're the two biggest stars in the company. But ultimately, it's a damned if you do situation. If you stick them in immediately everyone complains about ex-WWE stars coming and getting all the attention. If you don't they aren't 'moving the needle'.

Having said that, a lot of the best workers and most charismatic people on the roster - Punk, Danielson, Mox, Claudio, Pac, Miro, FTR - are the ex-WWE figures. And apart from Mox none of them have ever been near the title picture for a sustained length of time. But that's to be expected if you have a clique of wrestlers who also have executive positions and booking roles in the company and who only want to wrestle or lie down for their mates.

In related but more amusing news, it looks like Bobby Fish is going full Ryback:
Quote
Claiming that Phil Brooks isnt much of a legitimate threat to him due to his martial arts background, Fish said:

    Im working for AEW, theyre paying my check, you ask me to put my shoulders down for Phil Brooks, I go out and do it. Interestingly enough, there was a little whatever in the match we had, and Phil wasafter the match, Phil was a c**t.

    Frankly, as a martial artist, I went out and laid my shoulders down for you, you should be grateful that I did because on national TV, if I decided that I wanted to f**king Haku your ass, I could have because youre that little of a threat in my world.

    Im not Jon Jones or Anderson Silva, but Ive been doing martial arts long enough to where I can hold you like a wet nap Phil Brooks. For you to be c**ty after, for a mistake you made, it doesnt wear well.

    Not to mention, the move he finished me with, its not his, its KENTAs. Phil, you took a mans finishing move. Anyone who knows pro wrestling knows thats f**ked up. You werent even decent enough to change the name.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6061 on: September 9, 2022, 04:57:00 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September  9, 2022, 04:46:47 pm
Bit moot since he's only sporadically been in the title picture - same with Danielson, and they're the two biggest stars in the company. But ultimately, it's a damned if you do situation. If you stick them in immediately everyone complains about ex-WWE stars coming and getting all the attention. If you don't they aren't 'moving the needle'.

Having said that, a lot of the best workers and most charismatic people on the roster - Punk, Danielson, Mox, Claudio, Pac, Miro, FTR - are the ex-WWE figures. And apart from Mox none of them have ever been near the title picture for a sustained length of time. But that's to be expected if you have a clique of wrestlers who also have executive positions and booking roles in the company and who only want to wrestle or lie down for their mates.

In related but more amusing news, it looks like Bobby Fish is going full Ryback:

Fish went a bit brainworms. Followed the same sort of path as Drake Wuertz by all accounts going full Q-Anon. By in large, apparently the reason he wasn't signed back on.

He got mega heat for the early kick out against Punk too apparently, and not just from Punk.

On the Ex WWE guys thing, I really wouldn't put that down the the elite, especially by all accounts they lost the booking stuff about 2 years ago - Cody wanted southern style Rasslin, Bucks wanted PWG/So Cal style stuff, and Kenny wanted to focus on Joshi style women's wrestling with talent who couldn't do it. By all accounts after the horrendous Dark Order beat down of the Bucks in December 2019 or so, Tony took the book off them.

In fact when they had the book, one if the first things Kenny did was lay down and job for PAC and Moxley. They've both done the job for FTR, and Kenny while champ on multiple occasions tapped like fucking mad to Danielson. They don't seem to be against doing the job for the ex WWE guys. In fact if I remember right in the initial days of AEW the biggest complaint was the Bucks and Kenny were doing the job too much

So I don't think it's them not wanting to do the job, I think it's just some buyers remorse and some of Tony just being overwhelmed by a lot of big stuff with minimal help (which was his mistake he seems to be trying to rectify).

Some of those guys need to be in the picture more - PAC, Miro, and Danielson being the major major ones. Claudio too, but he's been there like 2 months, with all but one day of that time having his stable partner as the Champ, so can't really blame him not being in the picture yet.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6062 on: September 9, 2022, 05:01:57 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September  9, 2022, 04:16:27 pm
Was Vince sitting beside him with big dough eyes in awe of Shawn? I thought it was a terrible look for the company owner to be honest.

I agree it was a bad look, but Tony has been in the industry for 3 years, this is his first experience of this kind of bullshit.  Vince was an industry vet and still let Shawn take the piss because he was his top guy.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6063 on: September 9, 2022, 05:10:53 pm
Quote from: tubby on September  9, 2022, 05:01:57 pm
I agree it was a bad look, but Tony has been in the industry for 3 years, this is his first experience of this kind of bullshit.  Vince was an industry vet and still let Shawn take the piss because he was his top guy.

Everyone seems to think he fired Punk too, and suspended everyone involved, which is a statement of intent - don't care if you are my top guys or my important agents, this shit won't fly.

He is massively inexperienced and should have done better in the conference for sure like
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6064 on: September 9, 2022, 05:46:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  9, 2022, 02:17:31 pm
In a good way, right?

I'm not quite so sure. Vince was an absolute relic who needed putting out to pasture many, many years ago (just for his take on wrestling and not even mentioning his abhorrent other misdemeanours) Punks been in AEW for what, a year? Missed a good chunk of it with injury. Its been pretty forgettable stuff barring his return, so I'm really not seeing that there'll be some massive change now he's not there.

yeah its a good start. still need to trim that huge roster and find ROH a home ..which was another unnecessary purchase from tony  ::)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6065 on: September 9, 2022, 05:57:11 pm
ROH was only $4m, which is chump change for him, but they definitely need to 1) get them a TV deal, and 2) get their wrestlers off my AEW shows.

Agree with Lobo on Punk, I don't think he was anywhere near enough of a needle mover to justify all the drama that comes with him, and his body clearly can't take wrestling anymore.  He's always been unathletic, but still capable of pulling off moves.  Can't even do that now, the tope suicida that he injured his arm on was so, so bad.  Especially when you compare it to Darby just rocketing himself through the ropes at 100mph.

Would be surprised if we see him in AEW again... but this is wrestling so who knows.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6066 on: September 10, 2022, 09:25:40 am
The fact that even I think CM Punk is a nob after all this should tell you everything.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6067 on: September 10, 2022, 10:31:48 am
Brawling Brutes vs Imperium from Smackdown was fantastic. Braun as a wrecking monster is over as hell and the bloodline stuff and addition of another uso has made it more interesting

I know the internet prefer to talk about AEW but Smackdown was very good again this week
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6068 on: September 10, 2022, 01:36:56 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on September 10, 2022, 09:25:40 am
The fact that even I think CM Punk is a nob after all this should tell you everything.

I watched the press conference again yesterday, and if you can listen to it without picking sides, its absolutely hilarious. Thats how wrestlers should talk. Fuck all the bullshit theatre and amateur dramatics, just give them the platform to say why they really hate each other and feed that into a match.

I can absolutely see why people dislike the guy though. And the injuries he is continually picking up doesnt bode well for too much longer of a career. Whatever the case he is still the best in the business on the mic imo and a personality that will bring the emotions out of fans. Thats part of the fun.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6069 on: September 10, 2022, 01:38:46 pm
If this helps buys at an eventual Page vs Punk match, I'll be happy to be "worked"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6070 on: September 12, 2022, 09:59:24 pm
Lots and lots of rumours of Young Bucks sending feelers out to WWE back in August.

Which would play a fair bit into Tony Khans recent talk about betrayal if his EVP's are looking to move to the company that was actively contract tampering. So makes that talent meeting from Bucks a bit sneaky if they are planning to get out the door too.

I think there's something a bit telling that Moxley, Jericho, and Danielson had a talent meeting last week which seems to have got people feeling a lot happier than the last one.

Moxley is really showing just how much of an MVP he is for AEW - in the ring, on the mic, and as a lockeroom figure, he is just absolutely the man they should have at the very top
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6071 on: September 13, 2022, 08:21:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 12, 2022, 09:59:24 pm
Lots and lots of rumours of Young Bucks sending feelers out to WWE back in August.

Which would play a fair bit into Tony Khans recent talk about betrayal if his EVP's are looking to move to the company that was actively contract tampering. So makes that talent meeting from Bucks a bit sneaky if they are planning to get out the door too.

I think there's something a bit telling that Moxley, Jericho, and Danielson had a talent meeting last week which seems to have got people feeling a lot happier than the last one.

Moxley is really showing just how much of an MVP he is for AEW - in the ring, on the mic, and as a lockeroom figure, he is just absolutely the man they should have at the very top

The 3 Shield guys are 3 of the top 10 in the best atm in terms of their overall presentation and what they are bringing to their product.

Moxley is leagues away from how he was before rehab. Happy for him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6072 on: September 13, 2022, 10:19:14 pm
To think there was someone here who tried to laugh me out of the thread 3 years ago when I was suggesting Moxley could lead the AEW brand
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6073 on: Yesterday at 12:48:05 am
I'm just catching up with Dynamite. Action Bronson and Hook are working a programme together?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6074 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm
So Kenny Omega told in the big moral meeting, the quote is "8/10 of you would not be hired if it was up to me"

That's absolutely not something that should be said by an EVP in a moral meeting, right next to Tony the guy who hired these people
