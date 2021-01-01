« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm
Cant believe how many people love CM Punk.

Quite clearly a massive bell end, trouble everywhere he has been, decent on the mic, 6.5/10 worker.

Imagine a guy like that in your workplace.
I like him on the mic. Given the right storyline his charisma can keep me interested. Really think hes one of the best in that regard.

The guy is an absolute moron though and Ive always thought that. Seems to have a real victim complex. If you keep falling out with people wherever you go, how long until you realise that you might be the problem?

Hes a good excuse to never go straight edge however. Imagine ending up as miserable as him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:45:45 pm
Things we know are 100% real:

- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story

Everything else is just rumours.  Punk is clearly a complete bellend.

Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.

Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).

They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm »
Also talk of lawsuits. Perhaps from Punk against the EVPS. Maybe Tony and AEW as well. It does just sound like messy litigation is coming
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 11:22:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:45:45 pm
Things we know are 100% real:

- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story

Everything else is just rumours.  Punk is clearly a complete bellend.
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.

Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).

They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Gee, I wonder who the source for this obviously unbiased story might have been. Punk's MJF feud is the most interesting thing AEW has ever done and ratings have gone from around 800,000 to the million mark since he's been there but sure, he has no idea how to get over in 2022. Comparing him to Bill Watts in the 90's is laughable, esepcially in light of Adam Page's less than stellar run as champion.

In a wider sense though, this whole saga has really tarnished the image of everybody in question. Going to be hard to take Punk, Omega or Page seriously as champions for a while - especially if Punk gets fired and publicly calls the Bullet Club guys out for pushing their weight around backstage - and all because everyone involved would rather sabotage each other to protect their 'spot' than protect the company.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 07:08:08 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:22:42 pm
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.

CM Punk had a live mic in his hand during that segment and did nothing.  CM Punk.  The guy who's known for not taking any shit on the mic and is one of the best talkers of all time.  He then seethed about it for months before returning the favour in the build up to the Mox match in a much worse way, completely burying Page instead of just alluding to something backstage.  That should make them even, but it wasn't enough for Punk.

He literally said he'd be walking the corridors and that if anyone has a problem with him, they need to come talk to him.  That's what the Bucks did, and he couldn't handle it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 07:47:01 am »
WCW reincarnated
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 07:58:37 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:47:01 am
WCW reincarnated

Not quite yet, the top acts aren't booking themselves.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 09:27:09 am »
Having watched Dynamite, if MJF/Mox keep being on form no one's missing Punk.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 09:27:09 am
Having watched Dynamite, if MJF/Mox keep being on form no one's missing Punk.

Mox is on another level right now.  Don't think they'll put the belt on him because he's due a break, but he's absolutely the number one guy in that company at the moment.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 10:57:12 am »
Press conferences after a wrestling match. Amazing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 11:42:48 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:57:12 am
Press conferences after a wrestling match. Amazing.

A lot of places do it. WWE did it this weekend too.

For some places that come off as more of a sports presentation, it adds to that - places like NJPW for example where it is treated a bit more like a sport, do like legit press conference for Japanese publications for as long as I can remember watching
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 11:53:15 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:42:48 am
A lot of places do it. WWE did it this weekend too.

For some places that come off as more of a sports presentation, it adds to that - places like NJPW for example where it is treated a bit more like a sport, do like legit press conference for Japanese publications for as long as I can remember watching
Ah okay. Don't follow it much just saw this thread keep appearing at top and thought I'd check why ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 01:48:00 pm »
CM Punk leaving AEW will be as beneficial as vince scandal is for wwe
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 01:48:00 pm
CM Punk leaving AEW will be as beneficial as vince scandal is for wwe

In a good way, right?

I'm not quite so sure. Vince was an absolute relic who needed putting out to pasture many, many years ago (just for his take on wrestling and not even mentioning his abhorrent other misdemeanours) Punks been in AEW for what, a year? Missed a good chunk of it with injury. Its been pretty forgettable stuff barring his return, so I'm really not seeing that there'll be some massive change now he's not there.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm »
Would Punk have got away with that shit with Vince sitting beside him? Khan just looks stupid and if he's in charge no wonder it's a mess behind the scenes. The talent will be taking the piss out of him.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:43:43 pm
Would Punk have got away with that shit with Vince sitting beside him? Khan just looks stupid and if he's in charge no wonder it's a mess behind the scenes. The talent will be taking the piss out of him.

Yes.  Vince let HBK get away with all sorts in the 90s.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:17:31 pm
In a good way, right?

I'm not quite so sure. Vince was an absolute relic who needed putting out to pasture many, many years ago (just for his take on wrestling and not even mentioning his abhorrent other misdemeanours) Punks been in AEW for what, a year? Missed a good chunk of it with injury. Its been pretty forgettable stuff barring his return, so I'm really not seeing that there'll be some massive change now he's not there.

You say forgettable stuff, but to be fair his feud with Kingston was really big, and his feud with MJF was pretty much the biggest thing in wrestling for a lot of the time.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:43:43 pm
Would Punk have got away with that shit with Vince sitting beside him? Khan just looks stupid and if he's in charge no wonder it's a mess behind the scenes. The talent will be taking the piss out of him.

He's a guy running 3 different companies basically on his own, and he's a relative novice to the wrestling world but has made something which is the biggest company other than WWE for the last 21 years, a genuine Network television and national touring brand - so I think it's understandable that he doesn't maybe know what to do in that situation, but seemingly he has took a hard stance after it suspending absolutely everyone involved with the brawl, and supposedly firing Punk and Steel
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:53:25 pm
You say forgettable stuff, but to be fair his feud with Kingston was really big, and his feud with MJF was pretty much the biggest thing in wrestling for a lot of the time.

Big for AEW sure, but he was meant to be a proper needle mover surely. And it doesn't really seem like he has been. The only really positive thing he seems to have helped with is getting MJF over (who is really excellent) but I'm pretty sure he'd have done that himself anyway.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 04:16:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:19:05 pm
Yes.  Vince let HBK get away with all sorts in the 90s.

Was Vince sitting beside him with big dough eyes in awe of Shawn? I thought it was a terrible look for the company owner to be honest.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:12:30 pm
Big for AEW sure, but he was meant to be a proper needle mover surely. And it doesn't really seem like he has been. The only really positive thing he seems to have helped with is getting MJF over (who is really excellent) but I'm pretty sure he'd have done that himself anyway.

No at the first it was pretty much bigger than WWE had on (it was the doldrums between Survivor Series and Rumble to be fair so really not a lot happening but still)
