Things we know are 100% real:
- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story
Everything else is just rumours. Punk is clearly a complete bellend.
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this
on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.
Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.
Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).
They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Gee, I wonder who the source for this
obviously unbiased story might have been. Punk's MJF feud is the most interesting thing AEW has ever done and ratings have gone from around 800,000 to the million mark since he's been there but sure, he has no idea how to get over in 2022. Comparing him to Bill Watts in the 90's is laughable, esepcially in light of Adam Page's less than stellar run as champion.
In a wider sense though, this whole saga has really tarnished the image of everybody in question. Going to be hard to take Punk, Omega or Page seriously as champions for a while - especially if Punk gets fired and publicly calls the Bullet Club guys out for pushing their weight around backstage - and all because everyone involved would rather sabotage each other to protect their 'spot' than protect the company.