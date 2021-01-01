« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Cant believe how many people love CM Punk.

Quite clearly a massive bell end, trouble everywhere he has been, decent on the mic, 6.5/10 worker.

Imagine a guy like that in your workplace.
I like him on the mic. Given the right storyline his charisma can keep me interested. Really think hes one of the best in that regard.

The guy is an absolute moron though and Ive always thought that. Seems to have a real victim complex. If you keep falling out with people wherever you go, how long until you realise that you might be the problem?

Hes a good excuse to never go straight edge however. Imagine ending up as miserable as him.
Things we know are 100% real:

- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story

Everything else is just rumours.  Punk is clearly a complete bellend.

Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.

Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).

They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Also talk of lawsuits. Perhaps from Punk against the EVPS. Maybe Tony and AEW as well. It does just sound like messy litigation is coming
Things we know are 100% real:

- Punk deliberately made Hangman look like a pussy live on TV when he knew Page couldn't come out and counter
- Punk went on an unprovoked rant about Cabana, Hangman and the Elite when he should've been building to the MJF story

Everything else is just rumours.  Punk is clearly a complete bellend.
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Meltzer also said the Rant was all practiced and planned out well in advance by Punk.

Indicated as well that the business moved on but he didn't; he gave advice to people to stop doing things that got them over based on past business philosophies. People didn't listen and he got mad at that (Hangman in particular on that).

They compared him to Bill Watts in terms of being completely out of touch
Gee, I wonder who the source for this obviously unbiased story might have been. Punk's MJF feud is the most interesting thing AEW has ever done and ratings have gone from around 800,000 to the million mark since he's been there but sure, he has no idea how to get over in 2022. Comparing him to Bill Watts in the 90's is laughable, esepcially in light of Adam Page's less than stellar run as champion.

In a wider sense though, this whole saga has really tarnished the image of everybody in question. Going to be hard to take Punk, Omega or Page seriously as champions for a while - especially if Punk gets fired and publicly calls the Bullet Club guys out for pushing their weight around backstage - and all because everyone involved would rather sabotage each other to protect their 'spot' than protect the company.
Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.

CM Punk had a live mic in his hand during that segment and did nothing.  CM Punk.  The guy who's known for not taking any shit on the mic and is one of the best talkers of all time.  He then seethed about it for months before returning the favour in the build up to the Mox match in a much worse way, completely burying Page instead of just alluding to something backstage.  That should make them even, but it wasn't enough for Punk.

He literally said he'd be walking the corridors and that if anyone has a problem with him, they need to come talk to him.  That's what the Bucks did, and he couldn't handle it.
