Well, we also know the trouble started after the EVPs went to Punk's locker room unannounced to have it out with him afterwards. No one disputes that. And we know the first of those two points above was payback for Page doing this on live TV. Look at Schiavone's body language during that segment and tell me that wasn't Page going into business for himself in a huge way.



CM Punk had a live mic in his hand during that segment and did nothing. CM Punk. The guy who's known for not taking any shit on the mic and is one of the best talkers of all time. He then seethed about it for months before returning the favour in the build up to the Mox match in a much worse way, completely burying Page instead of just alluding to something backstage. That should make them even, but it wasn't enough for Punk.He literally said he'd be walking the corridors and that if anyone has a problem with him, they need to come talk to him. That's what the Bucks did, and he couldn't handle it.