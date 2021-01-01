So some of the stuff I have heard around the internet (Twitter and the message boards) are as such - all from wrestling IDK's so as usual pinch of salt



1) Young Bucks are far from blameless in this situation. The phrase I heard is they are just like Punk just passive aggressive about it. It's well known that they talk with Meltzer a lot, and it is known that they have fell out with basically every other promotion they have been a part of - even in AEW in 2019 when all the EVPs wanted a different style of wrestling and it was going bad (that Dark Order closing segment which was all Bucks) Tony took the booking reigns and the Bucks went missing for 4 months just doing BTE, that was seen as them having a sulk. So the idea of them leaking stories to badmouth Punk is not out the question. One rumour coming from a supposed insider on the F4W board is they reached out to HHH about joining WWE earlier this summer (which while I am skeptical of, it would make sense of Meltzer now twerking for WWE if his big sources are looking at a move). Tony has also made comments/storylines about betrayal. I don't believe the story but it has been said.



2) Punk has been planning this big outburst for months



3) Kenny has come back from injury a bit bitter - when they did the big talent meeting the comments from Kenny where "tough love" which apparently translates to him saying "80% of you couldn't even lace my boots so get in line"



4) FTR of course support Punk, and for a while we're threatening to leave, mainly down to the Bucks apparently



5) 2 week Suspensions are coming, and some vague notions are being made perhaps on putting the title back on Mox, who honestly does deserve it, he has been the fucking man this year. I would say the outstanding wrestler this year and it ain't even close



Also it was apparently Tomi Storm and Swerve Strickland who grasses up WWE on contract tampering, something Tony is clearly VERY upset with - he did interviews this week saying he learning not to trust anyone, and saying he was hopeful of even working with WWE with the stuff like Danielson turning up for Cena's well wishes, and Jericho on broken skull, but this multi talent contact tampering had him now majorly pissed off with them.