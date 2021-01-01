« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 267690 times)

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,318
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Oh my, just finished the PPV and thought it was really good, went to reddit and realized that people are talking about what happened at the scrum.

AEW really needs to stop the inmates running the asylum, Punk and The Elite should be suspended either way.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 06:43:17 am »
Why should the Elite guys get suspended?  Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.

Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least.  I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum.  All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 08:09:39 am »
On the show itself, the trios title match was excellent, just classic Bucks storytelling and really solid work from the two DO guys to hang with the other four.  Really liked the finish to the women's title match too, nice progression for Hayter and I think the right person won it in the end.

Starks losing so quickly was a bit of a shocker, hope it's building to something more and he's not on his way out.  Nice little angle with the Christian vs Jungle Boy match too.

The Acclaimed were made in that tag match, absolutely brilliant showing from them and Bowen's sold his knee like a motherfucker.  Caster I'm not sold on in the ring, feels like his instincts aren't really there yet, but he definitely played his part and they're such an entertaining team it doesn't really matter right now.  Put the belts on them asap.

Punk vs Mox was decent, but this whole week has felt super indulgent with Punk - Mox is a better champion, but I get that Punk is more of a ratings draw.  I dunno.  I wonder if MJF getting cheered in Chicago was what pushed him over the edge in the scrum afterwards.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 08:15:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:43:17 am
Why should the Elite guys get suspended?  Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.

Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least.  I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum.  All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.


If Khan is to be consistent he needs to pretty much do that.

Eddie Kingston was suspended first his back stage scuffle with Sammy a couple weeks back (and Sammy was a scumbag for body shaming Eddie as that was what provoke Eddie)

So if Eddie throwing and missing with a punch is suspension worthy under their new backstage rules, then if Steel through a chair and Punk threw punches, then they should be punished as well.


By the sounds of things they are also lucky in recent weeks that they did not have to suspend Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter two goven the alledged bck stage interaction both have had with Thinder Rosa. Rosa supposedly locking herself into a bathroom being what stopped Hayter having a physical fight with her a month or two back, and lots of the more reliable outlets are reporting that things have totally broken down between Baker and Rosa with them openly disliking/despising the other and there being zero positive interaction back stage between them.

Post a little bit back that I though the in ring interactions between Baler and Rosa had gotten very stuff and that a lot of heavy shots seemed to be getting thrown by Baker any time they were in the ring together and that Rosa was being unsafe with Baker, Hayter and others in the ring. Guess the reports coming out from back stage are starting to explain that now.



Needless to say I am on team Baker/Hayer with that one and am ready to get behind a table with some teacakes, some drinks and have a rant about that too.  8)
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 08:16:54 am »
I'm all in on Hayter, and she likely would've have absolutely battered Rosa had they ever had a legit fight.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:09:39 am
On the show itself, the trios title match was excellent, just classic Bucks storytelling and really solid work from the two DO guys to hang with the other four.  Really liked the finish to the women's title match too, nice progression for Hayter and I think the right person won it in the end.

Starks losing so quickly was a bit of a shocker, hope it's building to something more and he's not on his way out.  Nice little angle with the Christian vs Jungle Boy match too.

The Acclaimed were made in that tag match, absolutely brilliant showing from them and Bowen's sold his knee like a motherfucker.  Caster I'm not sold on in the ring, feels like his instincts aren't really there yet, but he definitely played his part and they're such an entertaining team it doesn't really matter right now.  Put the belts on them asap.

Punk vs Mox was decent, but this whole week has felt super indulgent with Punk - Mox is a better champion, but I get that Punk is more of a ratings draw.  I dunno.  I wonder if MJF getting cheered in Chicago was what pushed him over the edge in the scrum afterwards.


Could well be some truth in that.  His home town not being 100% with him could have goten under his sometimes thin skin and made him prickly in the scrum.


Plenty of good matches on the show I agree.

The Acclaimed/Swerve In Our Gloiry was good.

The women's title match  was really good.

Pac was Pac in the pre show and nothing short of excellent.


House Of Black vs Sting, Darby and Miro I enhoyed.

Trios title match I enjoyed.

Jade Cargill's title defense I dug and her She Hulk look was awesome.


Everything MJF related I loved.

The Starks/Hobb one seemed odd. Maybe doing a Moxley/Punk in having one be fast and the next one letting the other go over?

Jungle Boy vs Cage was a bit meh thanks to the same turn happening again.

The mixed tag was rubbish and had a horrible bump. Should have been on the pre show at best.


Left out a few matches there but far more good than poor in the show.

Think what they could have done with maybe is trimming a few more matches from the main show and padding out the pre show if they still wanted to have those matches. The Pac match I would have had on the main bill.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:43:17 am
Why should the Elite guys get suspended?  Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.

Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least.  I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum.  All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.

From all things I am reading, even though provoked and even though they came out worse, the Elite were still actively fighting as well. Which some apparently see as bad form in itself because they aren't just talent they are EVP's, partway office talent. They should be fighting. Same thing goes for Christopher Daniels who was supposedly involved as well
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:55 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 09:57:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:16:54 am
I'm all in on Hayter, and she likely would've have absolutely battered Rosa had they ever had a legit fight.

She would fuck her up. She is bigger than her, can lay it in hard, and by all accounts is fucking tough as nails.

Actually interesting on Rosa, a comment missed in the chaos that is the media scrum, was Toni saying "Rosa said she was injured. OK."

She is apparently just as pissed (because Rosa refused to job to her) and the whole lockeroom turned on Rosa. Also, Toni is very well liked by basically every woman in AEW and WWE by all accounts
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 09:58:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:53:03 am
From all things I am reading, even though provoked and even though they came out worse, they were still actively fighting as well



Simple way would be for anyone brawling to be suspended and fined. Ball in in Tony's court with that one now.

He suspended and fined Eddie for throwing a punch backstage as part of the new "rules". So he either is consistant and shows that the rules are for everyone or pees on his own rules and shows that the rules only apply to some and risk a more peed off locker room and back room.

Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 10:48:19 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:57:40 am
She would fuck her up. She is bigger than her, can lay it in hard, and by all accounts is fucking tough as nails.

Yeah I don't think Rosa would want anything to do with Hayter in full on Wetherspoons 11pm mode.

So reports seem to suggest that:

- Punk went into business for himself at the scrum because he's who he is, burying the EVPs, bringing up Colt Cabana for no reason, etc
- The Elite confronted him about it
- Punk started throwing punches
- Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick, pulled Omega by the hair and bit him
- The police may/may not have been called

I mean Punk is just such a bitch, really.  Looks like he's still absolutely SEETHING about a comment that Hangman made months ago, despite Hangman protecting him in interviews after the title match by saying that the buckshot takes loads of practice and that he couldn't hit the GTS properly either.

There's reports popping up that Punk is 'injured' now, so it looks like a suspension.  Ace needs to be gone.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:48:19 am
Yeah I don't think Rosa would want anything to do with Hayter in full on Wetherspoons 11pm mode.

So reports seem to suggest that:

- Punk went into business for himself at the scrum because he's who he is, burying the EVPs, bringing up Colt Cabana for no reason, etc
- The Elite confronted him about it
- Punk started throwing punches
- Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick, pulled Omega by the hair and bit him
- The police may/may not have been called

I mean Punk is just such a bitch, really.  Looks like he's still absolutely SEETHING about a comment that Hangman made months ago, despite Hangman protecting him in interviews after the title match by saying that the buckshot takes loads of practice and that he couldn't hit the GTS properly either.

There's reports popping up that Punk is 'injured' now, so it looks like a suspension.  Ace needs to be gone.



 ;D  Great line


Starting to think AEW could do a PPV full of nothing but legit unscripted all out brawls.


Wonder are we close to seeing Punk leave wrestling again and then have months of him whinging about how everyone else is in the wrong and how they should have come speak to him face to face.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 11:00:41 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 10:57:36 am


 ;D  Great line


Starting to think AEW could do a PPV full of nothing but legit unscripted all out brawls.


Wonder are we close to seeing Punk leave wrestling again and then have months of him whinging about how everyone else is in the wrong and how they should have come speak to him face to face.

Then when the Elite guys do come to his locker room to speak with him, he kicks off about it.  I'd completely forgotten too about him just randomly berating Hangman when he wasn't scheduled to come out and couldn't respond, add that to the list of bitch moves.  There was also talk of Punk saying he'd never lie down for Page too.

I think the only way they salvage this is Punk has to go full on turbo heel with MJF saving AEW from him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,527
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 11:21:24 am »
Maybe he's wanting back in the 'E ;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 11:28:11 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:21:24 am
Maybe he's wanting back in the 'E ;)

I'm sure he'd love to work for HHH.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 11:31:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:00:41 am
Then when the Elite guys do come to his locker room to speak with him, he kicks off about it.  I'd completely forgotten too about him just randomly berating Hangman when he wasn't scheduled to come out and couldn't respond, add that to the list of bitch moves.  There was also talk of Punk saying he'd never lie down for Page too.

I think the only way they salvage this is Punk has to go full on turbo heel with MJF saving AEW from him.


Which still requires Punk being willing to do his job, not refuse to sell or not refuse to put another guy over, and you know be the sort of stand up say it to your face sort of guy that he cries about others not being.

Basically it would require Punk to go do his job properly and not be a walking ego trip.

If I were Tony Khan and I thought I could get Punk to be a professional for long enough to to a programme with MJF, I would do that then bin Punk off as soon as his contract allows for it. Punk might be a big name and a draw, but if he becomes posion behind the scenes then all he becomes is a short term gain for long term pain.

Much sooner see some of the really talented and now fully established AEW originals become the totle scene. The roster is stacked with talent who can go in the ring and also guys who are good on the stick. Some who are even good at both.

Get the strap on MJF and let that usher in a period of MJF vs originals for a number of PPVs. Could even have that build to a Battle Of The Belts show in late 2023 with MJF vs Wardlow 
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:57:40 am
She would fuck her up. She is bigger than her, can lay it in hard, and by all accounts is fucking tough as nails.

Actually interesting on Rosa, a comment missed in the chaos that is the media scrum, was Toni saying "Rosa said she was injured. OK."

She is apparently just as pissed (because Rosa refused to job to her) and the whole lockeroom turned on Rosa. Also, Toni is very well liked by basically every woman in AEW and WWE by all accounts



I think there is defo something in that despite Rosa coming out to counter any comments saying her serious back injury is not legit.


She is saying she has a serious long term legit back injury yet has signed up for a match in Mexico as part of the Triplemanía XXX bill in about five weeks time.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,527
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:28:11 am
I'm sure he'd love to work for HHH.

Was said in jest but you never know with Punk. How involved is Heyman now Vince is out? He always was a Heyman guy.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,034
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 12:00:07 pm »
Tony Khan looked like a little bitch sat there whilst Punk was going off.

A man who commanded respect and a real authoritative figure wouldn't allow shit like that to happen, even more so when he's literally sat right next to him.

Still an entertaining watch though.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 12:01:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:21:24 am
Maybe he's wanting back in the 'E ;)


Ahh but the grass is not greener in the other place. You need to water the grass where you are and not shit where you eat.  ;D

That's more or less what Punk said in the scrum and we all know he is a man of his word and a straight shooter.  ;)
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:00:07 pm
Tony Khan looked like a little bitch sat there whilst Punk was going off.

A man who commanded respect and a real authoritative figure wouldn't allow shit like that to happen, even more so when he's literally sat right next to him.

Still an entertaining watch though.


He sat there like a mark thinking he was being part of a new "Punk pipebomb"

 You were, Tony, just maybe not in the way you thought.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:00:07 pm
Tony Khan looked like a little bitch sat there whilst Punk was going off.

A man who commanded respect and a real authoritative figure wouldn't allow shit like that to happen, even more so when he's literally sat right next to him.

Still an entertaining watch though.

I think that's a little unfair on Khan, he's not an abrasive person, just a nerd who loves wrestling.  AEW has only been going for 3 years and he's still figuring things out.  If he doesn't punish Punk off the back of this, then yeah, he'll look really weak, but he was completely blindsided by the rant and then the altercation backstage.

It really does show you the value of someone like Jericho though.  Huge player at the start of the company and has played the role of seasoned veteran in the locker room as you'd hope.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,318
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 01:27:11 pm »
The more that comes out of this story the worse Punk looks.

Have him lose to MJF clean at Grand Slam and then out of the door you go, never to be seen again. They might lose some audience but it's far worse to keep him and lose the entire locker room.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
So some of the stuff I have heard around the internet (Twitter and the message boards) are as such - all from wrestling IDK's so as usual pinch of salt

1) Young Bucks are far from blameless in this situation. The phrase I heard is they are just like Punk just passive aggressive about it. It's well known that they talk with Meltzer a lot, and it is known that they have fell out with basically every other promotion they have been a part of - even in AEW in 2019 when all the EVPs wanted a different style of wrestling and it was going bad (that Dark Order closing segment which was all Bucks) Tony took the booking reigns and the Bucks went missing for 4 months just doing BTE, that was seen as them having a sulk. So the idea of them leaking stories to badmouth Punk is not out the question. One rumour coming from a supposed insider on the F4W board is they reached out to HHH about joining WWE earlier this summer (which while I am skeptical of, it would make sense of Meltzer now twerking for WWE if his big sources are looking at a move). Tony has also made comments/storylines about betrayal. I don't believe the story but it has been said.

2) Punk has been planning this big outburst for months

3) Kenny has come back from injury a bit bitter - when they did the big talent meeting the comments from Kenny where "tough love" which apparently translates to him saying "80% of you couldn't even lace my boots so get in line"

4) FTR of course support Punk, and for a while we're threatening to leave, mainly down to the Bucks apparently

5) 2 week Suspensions are coming, and some vague notions are being made perhaps on putting the title back on Mox, who honestly does deserve it, he has been the fucking man this year. I would say the outstanding wrestler this year and it ain't even close

Also it was apparently Tomi Storm and Swerve Strickland who grasses up WWE on contract tampering, something Tony is clearly VERY upset with - he did interviews this week saying he learning not to trust anyone, and saying he was hopeful of even working with WWE with the stuff like Danielson turning up for Cena's well wishes, and Jericho on broken skull, but this multi talent contact tampering had him now majorly pissed off with them.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:47:20 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,034
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:16:26 pm
I think that's a little unfair on Khan, he's not an abrasive person, just a nerd who loves wrestling.  AEW has only been going for 3 years and he's still figuring things out.  If he doesn't punish Punk off the back of this, then yeah, he'll look really weak, but he was completely blindsided by the rant and then the altercation backstage.


Can see what you mean but ultimately Punk is shitting on Khan's business and doing it right next to him knowing he won't be stopped. You'd expect a strong leader to step in and simply just say, 'let's focus on the future now eh?' and try and take the conversation in a more productive direction or maybe just cutting the whole thing short.

A result of Punk going on and on was the backstage brawl and probably several other wrestlers incredibly pissed off right now. Now if Khan was off camera then he could just easily plead ignorance but sitting there and watching all unfold in front of him looked really poor on his part. It's not like it was a very short rant and ended as quickly as it started.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 