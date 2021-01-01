Why should the Elite guys get suspended? Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.



Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least. I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum. All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.



If Khan is to be consistent he needs to pretty much do that.Eddie Kingston was suspended first his back stage scuffle with Sammy a couple weeks back (and Sammy was a scumbag for body shaming Eddie as that was what provoke Eddie)So if Eddie throwing and missing with a punch is suspension worthy under their new backstage rules, then if Steel through a chair and Punk threw punches, then they should be punished as well.By the sounds of things they are also lucky in recent weeks that they did not have to suspend Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter two goven the alledged bck stage interaction both have had with Thinder Rosa. Rosa supposedly locking herself into a bathroom being what stopped Hayter having a physical fight with her a month or two back, and lots of the more reliable outlets are reporting that things have totally broken down between Baker and Rosa with them openly disliking/despising the other and there being zero positive interaction back stage between them.Post a little bit back that I though the in ring interactions between Baler and Rosa had gotten very stuff and that a lot of heavy shots seemed to be getting thrown by Baker any time they were in the ring together and that Rosa was being unsafe with Baker, Hayter and others in the ring. Guess the reports coming out from back stage are starting to explain that now.Needless to say I am on team Baker/Hayer with that one and am ready to get behind a table with some teacakes, some drinks and have a rant about that too.