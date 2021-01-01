On the show itself, the trios title match was excellent, just classic Bucks storytelling and really solid work from the two DO guys to hang with the other four. Really liked the finish to the women's title match too, nice progression for Hayter and I think the right person won it in the end.
Starks losing so quickly was a bit of a shocker, hope it's building to something more and he's not on his way out. Nice little angle with the Christian vs Jungle Boy match too.
The Acclaimed were made in that tag match, absolutely brilliant showing from them and Bowen's sold his knee like a motherfucker. Caster I'm not sold on in the ring, feels like his instincts aren't really there yet, but he definitely played his part and they're such an entertaining team it doesn't really matter right now. Put the belts on them asap.
Punk vs Mox was decent, but this whole week has felt super indulgent with Punk - Mox is a better champion, but I get that Punk is more of a ratings draw. I dunno. I wonder if MJF getting cheered in Chicago was what pushed him over the edge in the scrum afterwards.
Could well be some truth in that. His home town not being 100% with him could have goten under his sometimes thin skin and made him prickly in the scrum.
Plenty of good matches on the show I agree.
The Acclaimed/Swerve In Our Gloiry was good.
The women's title match was really good.
Pac was Pac in the pre show and nothing short of excellent.
House Of Black vs Sting, Darby and Miro I enhoyed.
Trios title match I enjoyed.
Jade Cargill's title defense I dug and her She Hulk look was awesome.
Everything MJF related I loved.
The Starks/Hobb one seemed odd. Maybe doing a Moxley/Punk in having one be fast and the next one letting the other go over?
Jungle Boy vs Cage was a bit meh thanks to the same turn happening again.
The mixed tag was rubbish and had a horrible bump. Should have been on the pre show at best.
Left out a few matches there but far more good than poor in the show.
Think what they could have done with maybe is trimming a few more matches from the main show and padding out the pre show if they still wanted to have those matches. The Pac match I would have had on the main bill.