« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 267463 times)

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,317
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Oh my, just finished the PPV and thought it was really good, went to reddit and realized that people are talking about what happened at the scrum.

AEW really needs to stop the inmates running the asylum, Punk and The Elite should be suspended either way.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 06:43:17 am »
Why should the Elite guys get suspended?  Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.

Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least.  I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum.  All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 08:09:39 am »
On the show itself, the trios title match was excellent, just classic Bucks storytelling and really solid work from the two DO guys to hang with the other four.  Really liked the finish to the women's title match too, nice progression for Hayter and I think the right person won it in the end.

Starks losing so quickly was a bit of a shocker, hope it's building to something more and he's not on his way out.  Nice little angle with the Christian vs Jungle Boy match too.

The Acclaimed were made in that tag match, absolutely brilliant showing from them and Bowen's sold his knee like a motherfucker.  Caster I'm not sold on in the ring, feels like his instincts aren't really there yet, but he definitely played his part and they're such an entertaining team it doesn't really matter right now.  Put the belts on them asap.

Punk vs Mox was decent, but this whole week has felt super indulgent with Punk - Mox is a better champion, but I get that Punk is more of a ratings draw.  I dunno.  I wonder if MJF getting cheered in Chicago was what pushed him over the edge in the scrum afterwards.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 08:15:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:43:17 am
Why should the Elite guys get suspended?  Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.

Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least.  I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum.  All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.


If Khan is to be consistent he needs to pretty much do that.

Eddie Kingston was suspended first his back stage scuffle with Sammy a couple weeks back (and Sammy was a scumbag for body shaming Eddie as that was what provoke Eddie)

So if Eddie throwing and missing with a punch is suspension worthy under their new backstage rules, then if Steel through a chair and Punk threw punches, then they should be punished as well.


By the sounds of things they are also lucky in recent weeks that they did not have to suspend Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter two goven the alledged bck stage interaction both have had with Thinder Rosa. Rosa supposedly locking herself into a bathroom being what stopped Hayter having a physical fight with her a month or two back, and lots of the more reliable outlets are reporting that things have totally broken down between Baker and Rosa with them openly disliking/despising the other and there being zero positive interaction back stage between them.

Post a little bit back that I though the in ring interactions between Baler and Rosa had gotten very stuff and that a lot of heavy shots seemed to be getting thrown by Baker any time they were in the ring together and that Rosa was being unsafe with Baker, Hayter and others in the ring. Guess the reports coming out from back stage are starting to explain that now.



Needless to say I am on team Baker/Hayer with that one and am ready to get behind a table with some teacakes, some drinks and have a rant about that too.  8)
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 08:16:54 am »
I'm all in on Hayter, and she likely would've have absolutely battered Rosa had they ever had a legit fight.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:09:39 am
On the show itself, the trios title match was excellent, just classic Bucks storytelling and really solid work from the two DO guys to hang with the other four.  Really liked the finish to the women's title match too, nice progression for Hayter and I think the right person won it in the end.

Starks losing so quickly was a bit of a shocker, hope it's building to something more and he's not on his way out.  Nice little angle with the Christian vs Jungle Boy match too.

The Acclaimed were made in that tag match, absolutely brilliant showing from them and Bowen's sold his knee like a motherfucker.  Caster I'm not sold on in the ring, feels like his instincts aren't really there yet, but he definitely played his part and they're such an entertaining team it doesn't really matter right now.  Put the belts on them asap.

Punk vs Mox was decent, but this whole week has felt super indulgent with Punk - Mox is a better champion, but I get that Punk is more of a ratings draw.  I dunno.  I wonder if MJF getting cheered in Chicago was what pushed him over the edge in the scrum afterwards.


Could well be some truth in that.  His home town not being 100% with him could have goten under his sometimes thin skin and made him prickly in the scrum.


Plenty of good matches on the show I agree.

The Acclaimed/Swerve In Our Gloiry was good.

The women's title match  was really good.

Pac was Pac in the pre show and nothing short of excellent.


House Of Black vs Sting, Darby and Miro I enhoyed.

Trios title match I enjoyed.

Jade Cargill's title defense I dug and her She Hulk look was awesome.


Everything MJF related I loved.

The Starks/Hobb one seemed odd. Maybe doing a Moxley/Punk in having one be fast and the next one letting the other go over?

Jungle Boy vs Cage was a bit meh thanks to the same turn happening again.

The mixed tag was rubbish and had a horrible bump. Should have been on the pre show at best.


Left out a few matches there but far more good than poor in the show.

Think what they could have done with maybe is trimming a few more matches from the main show and padding out the pre show if they still wanted to have those matches. The Pac match I would have had on the main bill.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:43:17 am
Why should the Elite guys get suspended?  Ace Steel threw a chair and bit Omega, Punk threw punches at the Bucks.

Steel needs to be fired and Punk suspended at the very least.  I'm completely over him now, that was such a bitch move in the media scrum.  All that talk about how he's a changed man, how he's happy with his lot... he's the same thin-skinned dickhead he always was.

From all things I am reading, even though provoked and even though they came out worse, the Elite were still actively fighting as well. Which some apparently see as bad form in itself because they aren't just talent they are EVP's, partway office talent. They should be fighting. Same thing goes for Christopher Daniels who was supposedly involved as well
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:55 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 09:57:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:16:54 am
I'm all in on Hayter, and she likely would've have absolutely battered Rosa had they ever had a legit fight.

She would fuck her up. She is bigger than her, can lay it in hard, and by all accounts is fucking tough as nails.

Actually interesting on Rosa, a comment missed in the chaos that is the media scrum, was Toni saying "Rosa said she was injured. OK."

She is apparently just as pissed (because Rosa refused to job to her) and the whole lockeroom turned on Rosa. Also, Toni is very well liked by basically every woman in AEW and WWE by all accounts
Logged

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 09:58:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:53:03 am
From all things I am reading, even though provoked and even though they came out worse, they were still actively fighting as well



Simple way would be for anyone brawling to be suspended and fined. Ball in in Tony's court with that one now.

He suspended and fined Eddie for throwing a punch backstage as part of the new "rules". So he either is consistant and shows that the rules are for everyone or pees on his own rules and shows that the rules only apply to some and risk a more peed off locker room and back room.

Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 10:48:19 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:57:40 am
She would fuck her up. She is bigger than her, can lay it in hard, and by all accounts is fucking tough as nails.

Yeah I don't think Rosa would want anything to do with Hayter in full on Wetherspoons 11pm mode.

So reports seem to suggest that:

- Punk went into business for himself at the scrum because he's who he is, burying the EVPs, bringing up Colt Cabana for no reason, etc
- The Elite confronted him about it
- Punk started throwing punches
- Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick, pulled Omega by the hair and bit him
- The police may/may not have been called

I mean Punk is just such a bitch, really.  Looks like he's still absolutely SEETHING about a comment that Hangman made months ago, despite Hangman protecting him in interviews after the title match by saying that the buckshot takes loads of practice and that he couldn't hit the GTS properly either.

There's reports popping up that Punk is 'injured' now, so it looks like a suspension.  Ace needs to be gone.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:48:19 am
Yeah I don't think Rosa would want anything to do with Hayter in full on Wetherspoons 11pm mode.

So reports seem to suggest that:

- Punk went into business for himself at the scrum because he's who he is, burying the EVPs, bringing up Colt Cabana for no reason, etc
- The Elite confronted him about it
- Punk started throwing punches
- Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick, pulled Omega by the hair and bit him
- The police may/may not have been called

I mean Punk is just such a bitch, really.  Looks like he's still absolutely SEETHING about a comment that Hangman made months ago, despite Hangman protecting him in interviews after the title match by saying that the buckshot takes loads of practice and that he couldn't hit the GTS properly either.

There's reports popping up that Punk is 'injured' now, so it looks like a suspension.  Ace needs to be gone.



 ;D  Great line


Starting to think AEW could do a PPV full of nothing but legit unscripted all out brawls.


Wonder are we close to seeing Punk leave wrestling again and then have months of him whinging about how everyone else is in the wrong and how they should have come speak to him face to face.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 11:00:41 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 10:57:36 am


 ;D  Great line


Starting to think AEW could do a PPV full of nothing but legit unscripted all out brawls.


Wonder are we close to seeing Punk leave wrestling again and then have months of him whinging about how everyone else is in the wrong and how they should have come speak to him face to face.

Then when the Elite guys do come to his locker room to speak with him, he kicks off about it.  I'd completely forgotten too about him just randomly berating Hangman when he wasn't scheduled to come out and couldn't respond, add that to the list of bitch moves.  There was also talk of Punk saying he'd never lie down for Page too.

I think the only way they salvage this is Punk has to go full on turbo heel with MJF saving AEW from him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 