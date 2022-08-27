I dunno with the MJF stuff, I don't see how him aligning with Punk does him any favours, it's not like they would tag together, and Punk is mates with FTR, faces who separated from the group led by MJF. I mean, I would not be at all surprised to see MJF turn up in some form at the PPV, but I've no idea how they want to knit it all together. Think he can definitely work as a face, so we'll see.



I'm staying on my MJF to take the belt from Punk trainI don't know how or who will be face, heel or tweener, well I think Punk will be the hell, but think coming back to chase Punk will be MJF's comeback.Am similarly curious about Jamie Hayter and what will happen with her. Baker is starting to be the one who is taking the pins when they lose a tag match together ( showing the difference between Baker and Rosa for me as Baker will do what is good for business as well as what is good for herself) and Hayter is getting a lot of the big spots in their tag matches.Being set up nicely for a Baker/Hayter split as well as leaving plenty there for them not to split but to instead push Hayter as a top singles competitor in her own right with or without Baker involved.Starting to warm more to Toni Storm as well. Not always a big fan of watching her in the ring, even though I know she is talented (more a visual style things for me) but she seems to be developing more and more chemistry with other women in the division and adding little things like looks and gestures mid match to keep a story going.Can never figure out at times if her style is stiff at times or if she is just very good at making some of her moves look stiff. I suppose if she was stiff with some of the high impact moves then it would have been leaked out by now by those unhappy at being on the receiving end.Plus when in the ring with Baker, Baker seems to be happy to take stiff shots from certain wrestlers to sell "grudges" and more than likely because she has confidence in ths workers. She seems to take them more from the likes of Storm and Shida without there being any sort of receipt being given back than when she is in the ring with Rosa.