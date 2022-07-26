« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

courty61

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5680 on: July 26, 2022, 10:24:24 pm
Eric Bischoffs podcast this week was good on the whole Vince issue.

As they sat WWE was an audience of 1, be interesting to see where they go now
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 am
Really curious what HHH actually does.  The WWE is a money-making machine, so they won't want him to steer too far away from what's been successful for them, and his super indie version of NXT is being done better by AEW now.  He'll have to try and merge the two into something new, I think.

Hope he fails, though.  Biggest self-mark in wrestling (which takes some doing), and so long as they're partly funded by the Saudi government, I've zero interest in watching their product.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:55:35 am
Really curious what HHH actually does.  The WWE is a money-making machine, so they won't want him to steer too far away from what's been successful for them, and his super indie version of NXT is being done better by AEW now.  He'll have to try and merge the two into something new, I think.

Hope he fails, though.  Biggest self-mark in wrestling (which takes some doing), and so long as they're partly funded by the Saudi government, I've zero interest in watching their product.

I think a big turning point for NXT was NXT UK - it went from the alternative to clearly being WWE's attempt at destroying all other global wrestling markets. HHH did a presentation of NXT around the world, and in the light of NXT UK killing the UK scene, that was then a scary proposition.

I remember Twitter cheering when NXT Japan died a death because no company was willing to sell up to HHH
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 10:01:07 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:59:27 am
I think a big turning point for NXT was NXT UK - it went from the alternative to clearly being WWE's attempt at destroying all other global wrestling markets. HHH did a presentation of NXT around the world, and in the light of NXT UK killing the UK scene, that was then a scary proposition.

I remember Twitter cheering when NXT Japan died a death because no company was willing to sell up to HHH

Ha yeah I remember that power point where they had the globe with all the NXTs they were planning.  Ruined the UK scene, but that's as far as they got.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 10:06:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:01:07 am
Ha yeah I remember that power point where they had the globe with all the NXTs they were planning.  Ruined the UK scene, but that's as far as they got.

I remember the big fear around 2019 was Minoru Suzuki and Meiko Satomura heading up the NXT Japan dojo, with I believe it was NOAH and Stardom  working with NXT the way Progress, ICW and OTT worked with NXT UK.

And then NOAH and Stardom got downgraded and downgraded until it was announced no company in Japan was willing to work with them. I ironically enough remember it well because I was in Japan at the time  ;D
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5685 on: Today at 11:25:26 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:59:27 am
I think a big turning point for NXT was NXT UK - it went from the alternative to clearly being WWE's attempt at destroying all other global wrestling markets. HHH did a presentation of NXT around the world, and in the light of NXT UK killing the UK scene, that was then a scary proposition.

I remember Twitter cheering when NXT Japan died a death because no company was willing to sell up to HHH
Weren't they planning something like that in 2007 though? I remember hearing they were going to expand their developmental system by opening up territories across the world. It obviously never happened and they more or less butchered developmental that year instead of focusing solely on Florida Championship Wrestling which lingered until 2012 when it was replaced with NXT.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5686 on: Today at 12:44:47 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:25:26 am
Weren't they planning something like that in 2007 though? I remember hearing they were going to expand their developmental system by opening up territories across the world. It obviously never happened and they more or less butchered developmental that year instead of focusing solely on Florida Championship Wrestling which lingered until 2012 when it was replaced with NXT.

Maybe, idk. I was 13/4 in 2007 and didn't even know what developmental was. So there may have been a plan like that.

But NXT UK is the first time they actually have gone international, and yeah it killed the UK Indies (with Speaking Out then  chopping off the corpses head to make sure it doesn't rise from the grave)
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5687 on: Today at 02:10:01 pm
Yep I've been to the last couple of Progress shows at the Electric Ballroom, because now that there's no star power at all you can finally get tickets.

If you won the Lotto and decided to make another UK fed for yourself there's not one homegrown wrestler you'd take from Progress or Rev Pro.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5688 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 02:10:01 pm
Yep I've been to the last couple of Progress shows at the Electric Ballroom, because now that there's no star power at all you can finally get tickets.

If you won the Lotto and decided to make another UK fed for yourself there's not one homegrown wrestler you'd take from Progress or Rev Pro.

The best of the scene is moving on to NXT UK, AEW, it Japan it seems.

I know progress isn't in bed with NXT anymore and is owned by the Tramere owners now I believe, but the biggest star power I saw recently was the likes of Swerve Strickland (AEW of course) and Chris Brookes (who now lives permanently in Japan for DDT mostly)
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5689 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm
Aye. Even Zack Sabre Jr moved to Japan a couple of years ago.

I've actually been watching a lot of Stardom lately and have a new favourite wrestler ;D Kamitani Saya. Has a match style like Ibushi, before you know it its the finish and its absolutely thrilling. Really impressed by the depth of quality there. Been something new for me to watch.
ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5690 on: Today at 09:16:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on July  3, 2022, 05:39:22 pm
Yeah New Jack was a madman way before ECW.  You got a particular match for Brody vs Rude?

Was trawlin thru some massive DailyMotion compilation and the one I loved most was just some random WCCW ep in like 86. Schmoz finish but they laid into eachother lol more slow real feelin... Brody would make some kicks real

can't find it exactly but here's my spirit animal lol SWINGIN HIS CHAIN

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Hqb7nihtp38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Hqb7nihtp38</a>



ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5691 on: Today at 09:39:28 pm
New Jack's book has a great chapter

TipTopKop

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5692 on: Today at 09:46:49 pm
It's a tough one where the WWE goes from here. I practically signed off watching week in week out around the time Cena left (not because of, just the thing I remember around that time).

To me, the product became watered down, yes in fairness they had a lot more hours to cover and so in turn the story telling suffered, but it's also them not really promoting people as superstars anymore, maybe it's a generational thing, but I was there before the IWC and during that time, got spoilers, leaks, etc and still loved watching the shows knowing full well what was about to happen.

I don't doubt the young talent out there -athletically probably the best conditioned they have ever been- but I genuinely can't tell one from the other at times, and it seemed like it was a deliberate effort to promote a brand rather than the individuals.

Whether it is or not, I dunno, but it made investing in storylines harder to do; you have one nameless fella calling out another and then they get released 2 weeks later, so they wheel out the other nameless fella.

Depending on Brock/Goldberg or appearances from Cena or Rock or even Austin just further underlines my questioning why?? These guys were from My time (or part of it, I go back further), but as much as I love their gimmick to bits, why are we having to go to them over and over? where is the next Cena/Orton tandem or Austin/Rock before it or Hogan/Macho etc, etc.

Maybe the move to 14 rating may help, maybe HHH will now freshen things, I dunno.
