It's a tough one where the WWE goes from here. I practically signed off watching week in week out around the time Cena left (not because of, just the thing I remember around that time).



To me, the product became watered down, yes in fairness they had a lot more hours to cover and so in turn the story telling suffered, but it's also them not really promoting people as superstars anymore, maybe it's a generational thing, but I was there before the IWC and during that time, got spoilers, leaks, etc and still loved watching the shows knowing full well what was about to happen.



I don't doubt the young talent out there -athletically probably the best conditioned they have ever been- but I genuinely can't tell one from the other at times, and it seemed like it was a deliberate effort to promote a brand rather than the individuals.



Whether it is or not, I dunno, but it made investing in storylines harder to do; you have one nameless fella calling out another and then they get released 2 weeks later, so they wheel out the other nameless fella.



Depending on Brock/Goldberg or appearances from Cena or Rock or even Austin just further underlines my questioning why?? These guys were from My time (or part of it, I go back further), but as much as I love their gimmick to bits, why are we having to go to them over and over? where is the next Cena/Orton tandem or Austin/Rock before it or Hogan/Macho etc, etc.



Maybe the move to 14 rating may help, maybe HHH will now freshen things, I dunno.