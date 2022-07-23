I would be shocked if Dunn isn't roped in to the scandel as well - as I have said in this thread before Diva Search was apparently his baby, internally apparently as a "Morale Booster" for the Boys too. But even if not, Steph hates him.



But for creative, Steph grew up with WWE style, Nick Khan is a suit looking for the big cash out, and Bruce and Double J are still there. Even HHH NXT showed his hand of edge rock and spooky shit towards the end. So creatively, I don't actually expect much change.



I do think the chance of a sale will increase tenfold now, and if WWE is sold to NBC or Disney, then I can see a big change in creative (for better or worse)