Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5640 on: Today at 02:49:01 am
Cultaholic reporting that WWE is now going to try bring Goldberg in for SummerSlam now that Brock has walked. This fucking company I swear.

EXCLUSIVE: We can report that WWE will make overtures to bring Goldberg in to replace Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam after he walked out of Smackdown following Vince McMahon's retirement.

The source revealed that Smackdown plans are "in flux."

https://twitter.com/cultaholic/status/1550605226213871616?s=21&t=3hVZGBfMJFwuGxwkeZ-bbw
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5641 on: Today at 03:31:57 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:49:01 am
Cultaholic reporting that WWE is now going to try bring Goldberg in for SummerSlam now that Brock has walked. This fucking company I swear.

https://twitter.com/cultaholic/status/1550605226213871616?s=21&t=3hVZGBfMJFwuGxwkeZ-bbw


Scratch that as Brock showed up at the end of SmackDown
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5642 on: Today at 03:56:43 am
Brock probably found out what they were going to pay Goldberg instead and did a U-turn on the freeway.
