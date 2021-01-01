« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 251367 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,625
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 12:02:57 pm »
Yeah there's a bunch of people just spinning their wheels till Kenny comes back, it'll all start to kick off when he returns.

Just think they can do without all the gimmicky stuff.  The Swerve/Lee segment was pure WWE and the main event was a bit of a mess.  Just wrestle.  Kingston and Jericho had a great match on PPV where they just wrestled without any gimmicks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 12:22:29 pm »
V much enjoyed the part where they couldn't get the shark cage open so the guys in it just slid through the bars instead  ;D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 12:33:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:02:57 pm
Yeah there's a bunch of people just spinning their wheels till Kenny comes back, it'll all start to kick off when he returns.

Just think they can do without all the gimmicky stuff.  The Swerve/Lee segment was pure WWE and the main event was a bit of a mess.  Just wrestle.  Kingston and Jericho had a great match on PPV where they just wrestled without any gimmicks.

Idk I liked the Swerve in our Glory stuff because it was gimmicky yes, but it was a gimmick done well; it was a great cake smash - they shouldn't always do it, but maybe a celebrity punch, a cake shot, or a wedding angle once a year or so done well is fine in my book.

The shark cage stuff was a mess, not even with the match type but just the booking of interference and the cage meaning nothing. The match itself I thought was brutal and fine, but the booking not so much. Then again with were they are going I feel the booking was just about right and I am not sure how you do that without interference other than NOT doing the match (Jericho shouldn't lose going into a Bryan feud, but Kingston shouldn't lose clean)

But I am taking peace in the fact that I don't believe this actually ends the feud - I see Bryan facing Jericho, Eddie V's Sammy, then Bryan vs Eddie (because Bryan blames him for getting injured), Eddie V's Claudio (because Eddie fucking hated him and he took his win against Jericho away), and probably then looping back to Jericho vs Eddie for one last match.

So yeah maybe the best thing to do was have Jericho dodge Kingston after Blood and Guts, just go right into the Sammy feud, and just have Kingston keep reminding people that he ain't done with Jericho yet while he fights Sammy, Bryan, Cesaro, etc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:35:56 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,625
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 04:19:14 pm »
HHH is now head of talent relations, Johnny Ace getting thrown under the bus with the whole NDA stuff.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 05:04:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:19:14 pm
HHH is now head of talent relations, Johnny Ace getting thrown under the bus with the whole NDA stuff.

NXT to go back to Black and Gold, resign Karrian Kross, and go back to looking at PWG posters to pick talent rather than scouting them out
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm »
Vince has gone. Just announced his retirement.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 pm »
Holy shit Vince is gone
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm »
Funnily enough I was just listening to Moxley's audiobook, with the exact chapter where he says "Those that come after won't have that 'Walt Disney's magic Vince use to have"

Part of me also wonders what else is to come with both Johnny Ace and Vince McMahon leaving on the same day
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm »
Nick Khan is now Co-CEO with Steph.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 09:32:06 pm »
Lmao
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 09:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
Vince has gone. Just announced his retirement.

Consider me fascinated. Looking forward to see where WWE goes from here.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5611 on: Yesterday at 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:37:28 pm
Consider me fascinated. Looking forward to see where WWE goes from here.

Sold off in 6 months
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5612 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
He's proper gone as well. Gone from creative as well.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,982
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5613 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:19:57 pm
Holy shit Vince is gone

Thought he'd died when I read this. That's how I expected him to go to be honest.

I wonder if there's anything proper fucked about to come out about him after this. Not to downplay the very sickening stuff that we already know about but you worry if there's worse yet to come.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5614 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm »
Brock has apparently left Smackdown just before the event as well. Wonder if its linked in any way.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5615 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Thought he'd died when I read this. That's how I expected him to go to be honest.

I wonder if there's anything proper fucked about to come out about him after this. Not to downplay the very sickening stuff that we already know about but you worry if there's worse yet to come.

I feel there may be. It's already been stated that more is to come, and then today Laurentiis and Vince both go, sorry but I feel something must be up there
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5616 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Brock has apparently left Smackdown just before the event as well. Wonder if its linked in any way.

According to Bryan Alverez (so big grain of salt but reliable people are saying they heard similar) Brock left saying "If he is gone, I'm Gone"
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5617 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Theres definitely more shit going to come out about him now. Biggest wrestling retirement of all time and its announced by a Tweet. Welcome to 2022.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,987
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5618 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
So he fucked himself?  ;D
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5619 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm »
No chance de de de dun, NO CHANCE IN HELL!
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5620 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm »
Bryan Alverez going to be interviewed on 5Live about Vince leaving at 11:30 pm
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5621 on: Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm »
Seems like Brock also decided to walk out on the company, now that Vince is gone.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5622 on: Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm
Nick Khan is now Co-CEO with Steph.
Don't follow it unless back at family home. Where's Shane?
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5623 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
I feel there may be. It's already been stated that more is to come, and then today Laurentiis and Vince both go, sorry but I feel something must be up there
I think he knows full well that they are going to uncover a lot of stuff in this investigation and he is getting out on his own terms rather than being forced out by the board or at least that's how I am reading this.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5624 on: Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm
Don't follow it unless back at family home. Where's Shane?
Shane hasn't been involved with that end of the business since 2009. Since he came back in 2016 he has only ever been an onscreen talent.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5625 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm
Shane hasn't been involved with that end of the business since 2009. Since he came back in 2016 he has only ever been an onscreen talent.
Ah okay. He's just not been interested in that side of things? Know he went to launch a company in or to do with China iirc?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5626 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm
Don't follow it unless back at family home. Where's Shane?

Turned up to the current Royal Rumble seemingly absolutely coked up to the gills, changed the Rumble to put himself over rather than the upcoming feuds, and from that Vince fell out with him BIG time and basically sent him into exile.

Even before that he hasn't been seen as a successor for like 20 years - he is someone Vince liked as an on screen act (at certain points) but never someone seemingly set for any position with Vince stepping down
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5627 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
Ah okay. He's just not been interested in that side of things? Know he went to launch a company in or to do with China iirc?

A funny thing you can do is look at Vince birthday messages to Steph and compare them to the ones to Shane.

He is not necessarily the favourite, far from it

He went because he had no chance of taking over, he lost the race to be the sucessor
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5628 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
Ah okay. He's just not been interested in that side of things? Know he went to launch a company in or to do with China iirc?
He tried to get some sort of VOD/PPV service launched in China after he left but I don't think it ended up doing all that well.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5629 on: Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm
Turned up to the current Royal Rumble seemingly absolutely coked up to the gills, changed the Rumble to put himself over rather than the upcoming feuds, and from that Vince fell out with him BIG time and basically sent him into exile.

Even before that he hasn't been seen as a successor for like 20 years - he is someone Vince liked as an on screen act (at certain points) but never someone seemingly set for any position with Vince stepping down

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
A funny thing you can do is look at Vince birthday messages to Steph and compare them to the ones to Shane.

He is not necessarily the favourite, far from it

He went because he had no chance of taking over, he lost the race to be the sucessor
Ah okay. Weird family off screen as well as on ;D

Can Stephanie and HHH turn it around and make it watchable again?
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5630 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm
Turned up to the current Royal Rumble seemingly absolutely coked up to the gills, changed the Rumble to put himself over rather than the upcoming feuds, and from that Vince fell out with him BIG time and basically sent him into exile.

Even before that he hasn't been seen as a successor for like 20 years - he is someone Vince liked as an on screen act (at certain points) but never someone seemingly set for any position with Vince stepping down
I think everyone for years (probably until the late-00s) that Shane was going to run the company just because he was the firstborn son and it's generally a tradition to hand things down in that manner. I had not heard he was supposedly coked up at the Rumble when he and Vince had their falling out.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5631 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm
He tried to get some sort of VOD/PPV service launched in China after he left but I don't think it ended up doing all that well.
Didn't think it'd done well. He put up some great wrestling moments though so there's that at least.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote
    To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it's time for me to retire. I've thoroughly enjoyed sharing my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week.

    Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE's only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience.

    You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a person and as a performer.

    One other thing-I won't be with you, but I'll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab a hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX.

    Vince

This is an internal letter Vince sent out to WWE talent today. Pretty similar to the WWE Press Release though. I love he felt the need to plug SmackDown is on tonight, A carny to the end.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 12:05:37 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm
I think everyone for years (probably until the late-00s) that Shane was going to run the company just because he was the firstborn son and it's generally a tradition to hand things down in that manner. I had not heard he was supposedly coked up at the Rumble when he and Vince had their falling out.

Much like most things with wrestling, there's been stuff circling Shane and coke for a while, but in the rumble he was a bit wild eyed, a bit too red, and sweating profusely. May just have been unfit but a lot of people with that look and also the crazy booking direction he took the rumble think it means he was off his face.

And at some point I think it was believed Shane would take over, but from what dirtsheets say it was pretty evident even before the end of the attitude era that Vince saw Stephanie as the business brains, and Shane was just really liked with the boys because he was willing to do anything.

Moxley says in his book himself (and I am paraphrasing this a bit) "Shane would shoot a firework out from his own ass if he thought that was a bit of booking magic, but he never had that magic touch Vince had"
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:05:37 am
Much like most things with wrestling, there's been stuff circling Shane and coke for a while, but in the rumble he was a bit wild eyed, a bit too red, and sweating profusely. May just have been unfit but a lot of people with that look and also the crazy booking direction he took the rumble think it means he was off his face.

And at some point I think it was believed Shane would take over, but from what dirtsheets say it was pretty evident even before the end of the attitude era that Vince saw Stephanie as the business brains, and Shane was just really liked with the boys because he was willing to do anything.

Moxley says in his book himself (and I am paraphrasing this a bit) "Shane would shoot a firework out from his own ass if he thought that was a bit of booking magic, but he never had that magic touch Vince had"
Shane has always had a bit of a daredevil mentality about him.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5635 on: Today at 12:19:07 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:10:45 am
Shane has always had a bit of a daredevil mentality about him.

Oh absolutely. That match against Angle at KotR is proof enough for it, all the stupid spots that nearly killed Shane were his idea
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5636 on: Today at 12:32:35 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm
I think he knows full well that they are going to uncover a lot of stuff in this investigation and he is getting out on his own terms rather than being forced out by the board or at least that's how I am reading this.
Yes some absolutely awful stories are going to come out about him over the next couple of weeks
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5637 on: Today at 12:53:25 am »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5638 on: Today at 12:58:28 am »
There's really just going to be no point trying to discuss Rampage this week, is there?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5639 on: Today at 01:05:42 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:58:28 am
There's really just going to be no point trying to discuss Rampage this week, is there?

Gutted it's prerecorded as I'd have loved to hear Max Casters rap about Vince
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 