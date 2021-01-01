« previous next »
Reply #5560 on: Today at 10:26:00 am
Yeah there's no way a control freak like Vince, someone who wants to own the whole of wrestling, is going to not have his hands all over any biopics.
Reply #5561 on: Today at 10:26:03 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 08:57:46 am
I know it probably won't be a factor until the tv deals become significantly less lucrative, but WWE might be in trouble. Morale must be fairly low, the talent pool is both underwhelming and underutilised, the tv quality is exceptionally poor, and the Reigns era hasn't yet hinted at the plans for after him. Vince may sink this ship.
As long as they continue to deliver decent ratings for the modern cable standards they will forever get increases in their TV deals. There is a big thing in the US at throwing money to live sports because its seen as DVR proof and people will still keep cable to follow sports.
Reply #5562 on: Today at 10:27:59 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:26:00 am
Yeah there's no way a control freak like Vince, someone who wants to own the whole of wrestling, is going to not have his hands all over any biopics.
I mean I totally want to see his warped version of events from that period though. I have a complete backlog of Wrestling Observers from that time period and Meltzer was pretty thorough with his reporting on that entire thing from when it started getting traction in 1991 through the actual trial in 1994.
Reply #5563 on: Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 10:26:03 am
As long as they continue to deliver decent ratings for the modern cable standards they will forever get increases in their TV deals. There is a big thing in the US at throwing money to live sports because its seen as DVR proof and people will still keep cable to follow sports.

Also in the words of Tony Soprano and Silvio Dante:


Tony: What two businesses have traditionally been recession proof since time immemorial?

Silvio: Certain aspects of show business...and our thing.

Wrestling/Live sport is recession proof, because it keeps making money on TV deals - no matter the circumstances people will still have cable to watch love sports as you said, so they keep getting big money deals, which means stock prices are basically always a safe bet because when you get big enough they never really lose money (unless you royally screw up - see WCW which was losing $60 million a year which is staggering in 2001)
Reply #5564 on: Today at 08:15:44 pm
It's pretty gross Vince knowing that more and more stories would eventually come out and instead of keeping a low profile, he's still on worldwide TV each week acting like it's business as usual. Not an ounce of humility from the man but I suppose that's in keeping with his character. Looking forward to the demise.
