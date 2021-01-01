As long as they continue to deliver decent ratings for the modern cable standards they will forever get increases in their TV deals. There is a big thing in the US at throwing money to live sports because its seen as DVR proof and people will still keep cable to follow sports.



Also in the words of Tony Soprano and Silvio Dante:Tony: What two businesses have traditionally been recession proof since time immemorial?Silvio: Certain aspects of show business...and our thing.Wrestling/Live sport is recession proof, because it keeps making money on TV deals - no matter the circumstances people will still have cable to watch love sports as you said, so they keep getting big money deals, which means stock prices are basically always a safe bet because when you get big enough they never really lose money (unless you royally screw up - see WCW which was losing $60 million a year which is staggering in 2001)