They all do it, AEW are no different. As soon as they were able to get their hands on shiny toys like Punk and Bryan, they were catapulted over others into the main event.



Now the two examples you used, mean how the hell are Bryan and Punk not going to be in the main event, they are by far the biggest stars they have, but there are others who may get in too quickly agreed.Yeah they do all do it to be fair, and to be quite frank short term booking is AEW's weakest point - they struggle to build feuds on 3 weeks notice; case in point the feud for Wardlow following MJF has been a quick turn around TNT title feud which has been pretty fucking crap.That doesn't mean that the long form story's aren't there, and they have been by far their best work. Not everything is long term stories, but there are a few going at once, where as WWE seems currently like nothing but the immediate short term, even to a point of being week to week not even PPV to PPVWhat I am more saying is fans, even US fans who have had a different culture in wrestling for the past 20 years, are still open to long term booking and feuds. The most highly regarded feuds of the last few years have all been long term feuds, both in AEW (the ones I have mentioned) and WWE (Roman's climb beating all major challengers past and present, Becky Lynch's rise to beating Ronda, and then subsequently Bianca's rise against Lynch)