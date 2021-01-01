« previous next »
Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 am
Bit deflated after the end of the MITB PPV.

I'm just not sold on Theory
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 12:14:06 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:50:59 am
Bit deflated after the end of the MITB PPV.

I'm just not sold on Theory
He's crap. A charisma vacuum
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 02:08:20 pm
Hear that Liv cashed in and won the belt though, good for her.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:08:20 pm
Hear that Liv cashed in and won the belt though, good for her.

I'm not a fan of when a MITB winner immediately cashes in, almost always feels like a wasted opportunity to me. There's been five female MITB winners - three have now cashed in on the same night, one did it on Raw the following night. Carmella the only one to hold the briefcase for a long period.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:38:55 pm
I'm not a fan of when a MITB winner immediately cashes in, almost always feels like a wasted opportunity to me. There's been five female MITB winners - three have now cashed in on the same night, one did it on Raw the following night. Carmella the only one to hold the briefcase for a long period.

Yeah I can see that, it's a cheap gimmick at the best of times.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 04:14:33 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm
Yeah I can see that, it's a cheap gimmick at the best of times.

Just loads you can do with it if you want to, instead of blowing it all in one night. Have Liv win MITB, then go to cash in but get cold feet. Have a big storyline about her getting the confidence to cash in, and the crowd reaction when she eventually does it could have been huge. Instead she's already the champ, and probably not for long. That's WWE all over though, all about quick wins - no real desire for longer-term storylines.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 04:29:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:14:33 pm
Just loads you can do with it if you want to, instead of blowing it all in one night. Have Liv win MITB, then go to cash in but get cold feet. Have a big storyline about her getting the confidence to cash in, and the crowd reaction when she eventually does it could have been huge. Instead she's already the champ, and probably not for long. That's WWE all over though, all about quick wins - no real desire for longer-term storylines.

Dunno what it's like now because I don't watch it anymore, but when I left the MITB gimmick was the only way they ever put someone new in the title scene, unless the crowd bullied them into it (Danielson, Kofi, Becky).
ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm
Still in love with Bruiser Brody

Watch his feud vs Rick Rude in WCCW. Brilliant

Or don't cause they don't do floppy flip shit

May I also recommend Smoky Mountain. Good stuff. New Jack's promos there are powerful.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 05:39:22 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm
Still in love with Bruiser Brody

Watch his feud vs Rick Rude in WCCW. Brilliant

Or don't cause they don't do floppy flip shit

May I also recommend Smoky Mountain. Good stuff. New Jack's promos there are powerful.

Yeah New Jack was a madman way before ECW.  You got a particular match for Brody vs Rude?
ianburns252

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5529 on: Today at 08:25:16 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:14:33 pm
Just loads you can do with it if you want to, instead of blowing it all in one night. Have Liv win MITB, then go to cash in but get cold feet. Have a big storyline about her getting the confidence to cash in, and the crowd reaction when she eventually does it could have been huge. Instead she's already the champ, and probably not for long. That's WWE all over though, all about quick wins - no real desire for longer-term storylines.

It feels like the US crowd (based on how sites like Bleacher Report speak about long storylines) want the short storyline and that management are always trying to strike whilst the iron is hot.
courty61

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5530 on: Today at 09:59:50 am
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5531 on: Today at 10:38:03 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:25:16 am
It feels like the US crowd (based on how sites like Bleacher Report speak about long storylines) want the short storyline and that management are always trying to strike whilst the iron is hot.

If AEW has shown anything, it is you can have effective long term storylines if you commit to it. Be it Hangman vs The Elite, Wardlow vs MJF, or Christian vs Jungle Boy, we are talking a minimum 1 year build.

It's just not WWE's style anymore though, except for Roman who they did build something long term for, except they have no real finish (and the big pay off being Roman vs The Rock may not happen) and no real plan to hold it over for so long, to the point that Roman went from the biggest baddest double champ, to a paper champ who doesn't defend his belt and has the same match AGAIN, in the matter of months
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5532 on: Today at 11:00:26 am
They all do it, AEW are no different. As soon as they were able to get their hands on shiny toys like Punk and Bryan, they were catapulted over others into the main event.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5533 on: Today at 11:33:58 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:00:26 am
They all do it, AEW are no different. As soon as they were able to get their hands on shiny toys like Punk and Bryan, they were catapulted over others into the main event.

Now the two examples you used, mean how the hell are Bryan and Punk not going to be in the main event, they are by far the biggest stars they have, but there are others who may get in too quickly agreed.


Yeah they do all do it to be fair, and to be quite frank short term booking is AEW's weakest point - they struggle to build feuds on 3 weeks notice; case in point the feud for Wardlow following MJF has been a quick turn around TNT title feud which has been pretty fucking crap.

That doesn't mean that the long form story's aren't there, and they have been by far their best work. Not everything is long term stories, but there are a few going at once, where as WWE seems currently like nothing but the immediate short term, even to a point of being week to week not even PPV to PPV

What I am more saying is fans, even US fans who have had a different culture in wrestling for the past 20 years, are still open to long term booking and feuds. The most highly regarded feuds of the last few years have all been long term feuds, both in AEW (the ones I have mentioned) and WWE (Roman's climb beating all major challengers past and present, Becky Lynch's rise to beating Ronda, and then subsequently Bianca's rise against Lynch)
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5534 on: Today at 11:39:08 am
Danielson sure, but Punk didn't get a title match for months after he joined. Danielson and Moxley will probably carry on with BCC for a few months and then feud after an acrimonious break up.
