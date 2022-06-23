Was a ridiculous show in how high the standards were throughout.
Not having a particularly great knowledge of the New Japan scene did not diminish how amazing the PPV was, and I can only imagine that anyone into the NJ stuff would have enjoyed it even more as they would know the rivalries etc that were at play.
Couples matches in the buy in section were a bit only ok for me, the the main PPV itself was quality throughout. Loved how they kept a good level of variety throughout the PPV as well, Going from spot fest matches to brawling ones to technical ones so that there was never a feeling of samey same from match to match.
Thought with all the injuries that the PPV might suffer, but now am thinking the injuries were a godsend as all the stand ins were excellent.
For the buy in stuff I am obviously grading on a curve but then something like Serve/Lee vs Kanemaru and El Desperado was just a great match (which tbf is a bit helped by the fact I am a huge mark for Desperado).
But yeah that was the great thing, there was variety - you had your intense matches built around psychology, you had your party matches, you had high flying, technical wrestling, straight up brawler shit, it was great. That is something which is a common thread in AEW and NJPW - they let workers work their style (Lucha, Brawler, Hoss, Submissions) and then part of the appeal comes from the styles clash, or gives shows variety.
But yeah it was great. The opener was way better than it had any right to be, Tag Titles match was awesome, the four way was great and good for PAC to win a title (even if it is a real midcard one), Dudes with Attitudes was so much fucking fun, Sting, Darby, and Shingo are gems, Ospreay vs OC was fucking fantastic, and Claudio vs ZSJ was fucking amazing as well.