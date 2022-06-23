« previous next »
Quote from: S on June 22, 2022, 06:53:10 pm
Only just seen Vince was on Raw too. The man is un-cancellable.

He tried to use company money to give his mistress a better job. Not like it was the leader of a country doing it..... :-X

The guy has done so much shit in his life I'm not sure it's possible to get rid of him, even if it came out he had put a hit on someone I'd expect him standing in the ring the next night.
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2022, 12:00:48 am
He tried to use company money to give his mistress a better job. Not like it was the leader of a country doing it..... :-X

The guy has done so much shit in his life I'm not sure it's possible to get rid of him, even if it came out he had put a hit on someone I'd expect him standing in the ring the next night.
Speaking of the concept of Vince putting a hit out on people, Billy Jack Haynes did a very warped shoot interview in which he pretty much claims Vince attempted to have him killed in a mafia-style execution.
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2022, 12:00:48 am
He tried to use company money to give his mistress a better job. Not like it was the leader of a country doing it..... :-X

The guy has done so much shit in his life I'm not sure it's possible to get rid of him, even if it came out he had put a hit on someone I'd expect him standing in the ring the next night.

Can't remember if it was mentioned here or elsewhere, but I'm sure I read that the number one listed risk to WWE's share price is the health of Vince. Basically, he is the company in the eyes of the investors - there's very few big corporates so tied up in the cult of personality of the leader (Musk and Tesla spring to mind) that if he's ousted or dies the share price will plummet. Obviously doesn't mean they couldn't recover and it probably doesn't change much on the shows itself, but it may be there's just no appetite to get rid of him - although of course it's an issue they'll have to deal with sooner or later.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 23, 2022, 08:52:42 am
Can't remember if it was mentioned here or elsewhere, but I'm sure I read that the number one listed risk to WWE's share price is the health of Vince. Basically, he is the company in the eyes of the investors - there's very few big corporates so tied up in the cult of personality of the leader (Musk and Tesla spring to mind) that if he's ousted or dies the share price will plummet. Obviously doesn't mean they couldn't recover and it probably doesn't change much on the shows itself, but it may be there's just no appetite to get rid of him - although of course it's an issue they'll have to deal with sooner or later.
There is a big general belief among investors and Wall Street that Vince is the only person who is capable of doing wrestling (as funny as it is to believe in 2022). Still, it's how the company has promoted itself for decades. Surely at this point those same people have to be somewhat eased by the prospect of Nick Khan running things (at least the corporate side) when and if Vince is out of the picture given what he has done for the company the last few years.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on June 23, 2022, 08:20:05 am
Speaking of the concept of Vince putting a hit out on people, Billy Jack Haynes did a very warped shoot interview in which he pretty much claims Vince attempted to have him killed in a mafia-style execution.
I googled this, he also claimed Vince killed ultimate warrior and bruiser brody

Think he is in Grampa Simpson mode
Quote from: paulrazor on June 23, 2022, 10:11:43 am
I googled this, he also claimed Vince killed ultimate warrior and bruiser brody

Think he is in Grampa Simpson mode
Not heard the Warrior one. I think he might mention Brody in the shoot interview I mentioned.
Went a little overboard but that Christian segment was great, he must've been having the best time.

Ospreay is just ridiculous, everything he does is levels above nearly everyone else in the industry.
Quote from: tubby on June 23, 2022, 07:57:39 pm
Went a little overboard but that Christian segment was great, he must've been having the best time.

Ospreay is just ridiculous, everything he does is levels above nearly everyone else in the industry.

I've never seen the level of acclaim for Ospreay quite matching his ring work, but I haven't seen enough and will look forward to watching him now.

I will say this though, the brief stuff in AEW has shown me that, whatever I may think of him, he probably can change my opinion. I watched Omega closely during AEW and was never quite turned around to the idea that this was the best professional wrestler alive - though I appreciate he did have a lot of niggling issues and vertigo is no joke when performing.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 24, 2022, 12:25:09 pm
I've never seen the level of acclaim for Ospreay quite matching his ring work, but I haven't seen enough and will look forward to watching him now.

I will say this though, the brief stuff in AEW has shown me that, whatever I may think of him, he probably can change my opinion.

He's come a long way from the acrobatics routines with Ricochet.  Beefed up a bit, works a less flippy style and has developed more personality (even though it's basically an Essex boy on tour kind of deal).

Another thing I like about him is that he's showing he can mix things up in the ring.  Can still fly with the best of them, can do goofy shit like that sell job for Orange on Dynamite, or can work a more vicious style (the ending of the match against Michael Oku for Rev Pro).

I just love how clean and crisp he is in the ring, everything he does just looks so good.
Ospreay went from a good young prospect who could do mad shit in the air (but a lot of guys can do that) and then in about 2018/2019 he changed how he works, brought a fair bit more weight into his moves (on conversely bulked up), started to tell a bit more of a story, got a bit more technical. By around 2019 there was a very strong argument to be had that he was the best wrestler in the world - I disagreed but he was putting out stuff which was on another level at the time.

He is a bit of a gross character in himself, the guy behind the wrestling is a little off putting, but as a performer there are very few on his level. He now has a bit of everything at a very high level.

Kenny Omega did an interview just yesterday in which he basically said (and this is paraphrasing) "Good for Ospreay finding pleasure in doing Flippy Indy stuff and being unconcerned about becoming well rounded star for big companies. And Jay White, good for him he saw someone like Ospreay who is way better than him at everything physically, so he went to the drawing board and got a personality to become the type of big company star Ospreay isn't"

So I think it is fair to say Kenny may be coming back pretty soon, and is looking to set up a couple of matches with Ospreay and Jay White which would be fucking awesome
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 24, 2022, 04:08:36 pm
Ospreay went from a good young prospect who could do mad shit in the air (but a lot of guys can do that) and then in about 2018/2019 he changed how he works, brought a fair bit more weight into his moves (on conversely bulked up), started to tell a bit more of a story, got a bit more technical. By around 2019 there was a very strong argument to be had that he was the best wrestler in the world - I disagreed but he was putting out stuff which was on another level at the time.

He is a bit of a gross character in himself, the guy behind the wrestling is a little off putting, but as a performer there are very few on his level. He now has a bit of everything at a very high level.

Kenny Omega did an interview just yesterday in which he basically said (and this is paraphrasing) "Good for Ospreay finding pleasure in doing Flippy Indy stuff and being unconcerned about becoming well rounded star for big companies. And Jay White, good for him he saw someone like Ospreay who is way better than him at everything physically, so he went to the drawing board and got a personality to become the type of big company star Ospreay isn't"

So I think it is fair to say Kenny may be coming back pretty soon, and is looking to set up a couple of matches with Ospreay and Jay White which would be fucking awesome

Omega worked me with those words because I was like, "It's not like Omega is MR personality", and then I'm like, "Oooh, got me."
The big red retard (dont worry, its apt) with a predictable view on the abortion situation in the states
Quote from: El Lobo on June 25, 2022, 11:27:45 pm
The big red retard (dont worry, its apt) with a predictable view on the abortion situation in the states
A lot of women in the business weren't exactly thrilled with his takes on that to the surprise of no one.
So is it Cesaro stepping in for Bryan Danielson tonight?
Logged

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 26, 2022, 01:53:52 pm
So is it Cesaro stepping in for Bryan Danielson tonight?

Can't think of anyone else, it makes sense for it to be Cesaro.

Gargano doesn't fit that stable.
The only people who I feel fit it are Cesaro, Chris Hero, and Shibata which is of course never happening.

So yeah almost certainly Cesaro
Watched all of Forbidden Door other than the last 2 matches, and that was possibly a modern day all timer PPV - people were down on the card and said it would be a let down, but there is few PPV's I have see with that level of consistency with every match being great from the buy in to where I finished (and honestly I have faith the 4 way and the Mix/Tanahashi match would be awesome and apparently they were other than an injury caused mistake in the end of the 4 way).

Absolutely fantastic show
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:42:55 am
Watched all of Forbidden Door other than the last 2 matches, and that was possibly a modern day all timer PPV - people were down on the card and said it would be a let down, but there is few PPV's I have see with that level of consistency with every match being great from the buy in to where I finished (and honestly I have faith the 4 way and the Mix/Tanahashi match would be awesome and apparently they were other than an injury caused mistake in the end of the 4 way).

Absolutely fantastic show



 :thumbup

Was a ridiculous show in how high the standards were throughout.

Not having a particularly great knowledge of the New Japan scene did not diminish how amazing  the PPV was, and I can only imagine that anyone into the NJ stuff would have enjoyed it even more as they would know the rivalries etc that were at play.

Couples matches in the buy in section were a bit only ok for me, the the main PPV itself was quality throughout.  Loved how they kept a good level of variety throughout the PPV as well, Going from spot fest matches to brawling ones to technical ones so that there was never a feeling of samey same from match to match.

Thought with all the injuries that the PPV might suffer, but now am thinking the injuries were a godsend as all the stand ins were excellent. 
Yup, great PPV.  Crowd were one of the best I've seen and really played their part.
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 10:09:54 am


 :thumbup

Was a ridiculous show in how high the standards were throughout.

Not having a particularly great knowledge of the New Japan scene did not diminish how amazing  the PPV was, and I can only imagine that anyone into the NJ stuff would have enjoyed it even more as they would know the rivalries etc that were at play.

Couples matches in the buy in section were a bit only ok for me, the the main PPV itself was quality throughout.  Loved how they kept a good level of variety throughout the PPV as well, Going from spot fest matches to brawling ones to technical ones so that there was never a feeling of samey same from match to match.

Thought with all the injuries that the PPV might suffer, but now am thinking the injuries were a godsend as all the stand ins were excellent.

For the buy in stuff I am obviously grading on a curve but then something like Serve/Lee vs Kanemaru and El Desperado was just a great match (which tbf is a bit helped by the fact I am a huge mark for Desperado).

But yeah that was the great thing, there was variety - you had your intense matches built around psychology, you had your party matches, you had high flying, technical wrestling, straight up brawler shit, it was great. That is something which is a common thread in AEW and NJPW - they let workers work their style (Lucha, Brawler, Hoss, Submissions) and then part of the appeal comes from the styles clash, or gives shows variety.

But yeah it was great. The opener was way better than it had any right to be,  Tag Titles match was awesome, the four way was great and good for PAC to win a title (even if it is a real midcard one), Dudes with Attitudes was so much fucking fun, Sting, Darby, and Shingo are gems, Ospreay vs OC was fucking fantastic, and Claudio vs ZSJ was fucking amazing as well.

Claudio vs ZSJ was match of the night for me. Ospreay put in a very good performance against Orange Cassidy as well. Okada looked a little off his usual high standards but Jay White is really coming in to his own.

A lot of the other matches were fun, even if I don't think any will trouble the match of the year awards.

Wasn't too excited for the build, but the show delivered.
Quote from: El Lobo on June 25, 2022, 11:27:45 pm
The big red retard (dont worry, its apt) with a predictable view on the abortion situation in the states
surprised he came out with that as I always thought he was quite intelligent
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:14:30 pm
surprised he came out with that as I always thought he was quite intelligent

His political views are horrendous
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:21:15 pm
His political views are horrendous
he has had a lot of backlash over this one anyway
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:14:30 pm
surprised he came out with that as I always thought he was quite intelligent

The biggest lie to come out of modern wrestling - lots of wrestlers thought he was smart because he read books and talked about politics.

Reminds me a lot of how footy journalists called Hodgson smart and a gent because he knew how to make himself known at a dinner, and talk about intelligent stuff not about football - and as we all know he was an owl c*nt and a fraud
Just watched forbidden door and considering all the injuries and shifting around of the card and rethinking im sure they had to do it was a top quality event. When you consider who was missing etc the fact they still had a card this strong is crazy. Thought it was great that the Japanese announcer did the intros in the ring along with Justin Roberts that felt a nice touch. They haven't given us all the dream matches (partly because of injuries) but I think they have set it up perfectly to have us wanting to see a forbidden door 2 down the line.
Kane is a weird one. He always comes across well in interviews and quite friendly but he has some ridiculous political views. He should probably stay silent from now on like he was when he first debuted.
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Yesterday at 06:53:45 pm
Just watched forbidden door and considering all the injuries and shifting around of the card and rethinking im sure they had to do it was a top quality event. When you consider who was missing etc the fact they still had a card this strong is crazy. Thought it was great that the Japanese announcer did the intros in the ring along with Justin Roberts that felt a nice touch. They haven't given us all the dream matches (partly because of injuries) but I think they have set it up perfectly to have us wanting to see a forbidden door 2 down the line.

Tony has all but confirmed Forbidden Door will be a yearly thing with the gate revenue and PPV figures.

I think we will see more NJPW talent on AEW even before this (probably the ones living in America/not Japan like Jay White, Juice Robinson, Good Brothers, Kushida, Ospreay and Aussie Open, Dojo boys) and likewise is see AEW talent working NJPW (Claudio, Danielson, FTR of course, perhaps Darby, and a few tag teams for the Tag league because AEW has the best tag division in wrestling history in terms of depth)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:37:47 pm
Tony has all but confirmed Forbidden Door will be a yearly thing with the gate revenue and PPV figures.

I think we will see more NJPW talent on AEW even before this (probably the ones living in America/not Japan like Jay White, Juice Robinson, Good Brothers, Kushida, Ospreay and Aussie Open, Dojo boys) and likewise is see AEW talent working NJPW (Claudio, Danielson, FTR of course, perhaps Darby, and a few tag teams for the Tag league because AEW has the best tag division in wrestling history in terms of depth)

All looks good going forward. Plus still have omega to return and that throws up some more great matches they can do in future crossovers. 
Yeah this PPV was missing Punk, Danielson, Omega, Ibushi, Naito, Ishii, the Lucha guys, etc and it was still an absolute banger and looks to have done very decent numbers.

Keep it around and make it similar to an old school Survivor Series where storylines don't need huge builds and you get to see a bunch of cool match ups and teams that wouldn't normally happen.
A handy reminder for next time you see Steph talking about 'The Women's Revolution':

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/06/vince-mcmahon-accused-of-rape-by-first-female-wwe-referee.html
