Ospreay went from a good young prospect who could do mad shit in the air (but a lot of guys can do that) and then in about 2018/2019 he changed how he works, brought a fair bit more weight into his moves (on conversely bulked up), started to tell a bit more of a story, got a bit more technical. By around 2019 there was a very strong argument to be had that he was the best wrestler in the world - I disagreed but he was putting out stuff which was on another level at the time.



He is a bit of a gross character in himself, the guy behind the wrestling is a little off putting, but as a performer there are very few on his level. He now has a bit of everything at a very high level.



Kenny Omega did an interview just yesterday in which he basically said (and this is paraphrasing) "Good for Ospreay finding pleasure in doing Flippy Indy stuff and being unconcerned about becoming well rounded star for big companies. And Jay White, good for him he saw someone like Ospreay who is way better than him at everything physically, so he went to the drawing board and got a personality to become the type of big company star Ospreay isn't"



So I think it is fair to say Kenny may be coming back pretty soon, and is looking to set up a couple of matches with Ospreay and Jay White which would be fucking awesome