They were both interesting characters though, also weren't they both actually fulltime back then too, Lesnar facing anyone so frequently while a part-timer just seems a more egregious use of a match-up.



That wasn't the argument put forth - obviously being interesting is subjective but I'd say that whilst all interesting, Rock and Austin are generally more interesting that Roman and Brock which mitigates it somewhat.In terms of part-time work, Roman was full time until recently with his only break being due to his battle with Leukaemia and then for safety reasons during COVID.Brock obviously has been treated as more of a special attraction but this comes back to the Taker factor that being part-time isn't the end of the world, so long as people are entertained.With Rock, he was doing TV and film from c 1997/98 (appeared in a late season Star Trek Voyager around then) and Austin has a number of injury breaks before his walkout in 2002 but it is fair to say they were full timers for the most part.I have no really strong feelings on any of this, more just wanting to make the point that perception is everything and that we were probably all more forgiving 25 years ago and the target market now probably feels how we did back then