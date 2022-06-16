« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 12:34:11 pm
Sasha Banks gone, apparently.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 12:40:21 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:34:11 pm
Sasha Banks gone, apparently.

'She'll be a megastar in AEW' in 3.....2.....1.....
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 01:01:40 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:34:11 pm
Sasha Banks gone, apparently.

Shame really. The women's division doesn't have many stars on her level.

Wonder if she'll put all of her focus into acting now.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm
I was thinking she might just concentrate on the acting. Thought shed done some more bits and bobs along with The Mandalorian, doesnt seem to be the case though.

So long as she doesnt Gina Carano it up, youd assume shes got a regular gig there at least.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 02:10:40 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm
I was thinking she might just concentrate on the acting. Thought shed done some more bits and bobs along with The Mandalorian, doesnt seem to be the case though.

So long as she doesnt Gina Carano it up, youd assume shes got a regular gig there at least.

Yeahhhh.....

https://wrestletalk.com/news/sasha-banks-anti-mask-anti-vax-posts/
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 09:08:36 pm
It really is crazy that Vince hasn't been "cancelled" yet. Plenty of people have had their names dragged through the mud just through allegations. Vince meanwhile has a ton of controversies out in the open and god knows how many behind closed doors. Paying off a female employee he had an affair with is about as tame as I can imagine for him. It's sort of surprising if it happened recently, but we all just assumed this happened throughout the 90's/00's right?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
The amount of crazy/disgusting shit he's done is well ... crazy and disgusting.

Saw some suggesting earlier it was potentially why Stephanie stepped down, and if it wouldn't surprise me if that was the reason why.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5408 on: Today at 12:46:04 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
The amount of crazy/disgusting shit he's done is well ... crazy and disgusting.

Saw some suggesting earlier it was potentially why Stephanie stepped down, and if it wouldn't surprise me if that was the reason why.

She would have known what was coming.

At 17 she sat through the steroid trial which detailed Vince having an affair with his secretary. By recent interviews he has seemingly divorced from Linda ("my wife at the time").

I wouldn't be shocked at all if Stephanie stepped down a) because of a relationship breakdown somewhat with her dad, or b) to keep herself away from the massive splashback this brings.

Which of the two you feel is more probable depends on how cynical you are
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5409 on: Today at 01:30:42 am
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5410 on: Today at 09:30:23 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:30:42 am
Not a good week for Vince's inner circle.

Actually to be fair the guy who wrote this article had to retract it because Dunn hasn't been on the board for years apparently
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5411 on: Today at 09:32:20 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:30:42 am
Not a good week for Vince's inner circle.

Unfortunate time to get food poisoning.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5412 on: Today at 09:48:35 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:30:23 am
Actually to be fair the guy who wrote this article had to retract it because Dunn hasn't been on the board for years apparently

Good journalism!

"Falsely accusing a corporate member of the WWE of insider trading was not something to be proud of" - you think!?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #5413 on: Today at 10:26:49 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/wiretaup/status/1537499422061481984

Vince McMahon's home looks exactly like his office.

You can maybe imagine the guy who has the same booking techniques and who lives in a bubble of his own tastes by all accounts, would perhaps have one style that he likes and sticks to
