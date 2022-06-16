It really is crazy that Vince hasn't been "cancelled" yet. Plenty of people have had their names dragged through the mud just through allegations. Vince meanwhile has a ton of controversies out in the open and god knows how many behind closed doors. Paying off a female employee he had an affair with is about as tame as I can imagine for him. It's sort of surprising if it happened recently, but we all just assumed this happened throughout the 90's/00's right?